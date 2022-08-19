ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#Department Of Agriculture#School Lunch#Food Services#School Breakfast Program#District Offers Free#Tanf#Fdpir#Medicaid
newyorkled.com

Tuition Assistance Now Available to Part-Time New York State Students Says Gov. Hochul

Governor Hochul Announces Launch of Historic $150 Million Expansion of Tuition Assistance Program to Part-Time Students. For the First Time, Part-Time Students Taking Six or More Credits Per Semester Can Receive Tuition Assistance Program Aid Starting This Fall. Approximately 75,000 Additional Students Eligible for Aid with TAP Expansion. Governor Kathy...
EDUCATION
94.3 Lite FM

New Adult-Use Cannabis Licenses for NYS, How to Apply?

Every single day, New York State gets closer and closer to actual retail sales for adult-use cannabis products. When will that date be? Allegedly sometime before the end of 2022. Yes, you can go to New Jersey or to Massachusetts to make a purchase. What is the next step for...
RETAIL
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
newyorkalmanack.com

Dire News In New York’s First-Ever Pollinator Distribution Survey

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has released a multi-year survey of hundreds of pollinator species in New York State. It’s hoped the Empire State Native Pollinator Survey 2017-2021 will provide the foundation for future pollinator research and conservation efforts. In 2016, concerns over global declines in...
WILDLIFE
chronicle-express.com

Sen. O'Mara: 'Governor Hochul about to uproot the future for many farmers'

In early September, a New York State Wage Board, established under a 2019 law known as the “Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act,” will finalize its recommendation on one of the key provisions of that three-year-old law – and its decision could forever impact New York agriculture as we have known it.
AGRICULTURE
Big Frog 104

Rescue Us! Two CNY Animal Shelters Overflowing With Dogs And Cats

If you have been considering or were on-the-fence about getting a new pet, now is the time to do it. And these dogs will thank you for it!. Both the Herkimer County Humane Society and Steven Swan Humane Society are currently overflowing with dogs in their shelters. Representatives say there are several reasons for this, but the most common has to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Broome Reports Another COVID Death/ State Urges Pre-School Vaccines

The ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic are taking a slight upswing in New York following a downward trend in new infections. Broome County August 17 announced a new death, bringing the pandemic total to 540 while the number of new cases went up by 57. Over the past week, new cases have been under 50 per day for the most part. The number of people hospitalized in Broome County remains between 25 and 30 patients this week. The pandemic total number of cases in Broome stands at 63,043.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Pulled Over In NY? You Might Not Even Realize This $300 Violation!

Your vehicle could be in violation right now and you don't even know it. This 5 minute fix could save you from getting a $300 ticket. Let's assume that your vehicle paperwork is in order. Before you take that daytrip this weekend take a look around your car. Is everything in order? Check your headlights, turn signals and brake lights. All good? There is one minor detail you may have missed.
