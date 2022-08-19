Read full article on original website
Related
These 5 Counties Have The Most Food Stamp Recipients In New York
The long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with record inflation have done damage to the pocketbook of many New Yorkers. In fact, while unemployment levels are reported to be at record lows, the labor force participation rate is also quite a bit lower than average. These plus other factors...
N.Y. has new property tax relief. What about N.J.?
Q. New York has new protections to help seniors. Why doesn’t New Jersey follow in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s footsteps?. A. As you noted, each state has its own programs to help different groups of residents, including seniors. New Jersey has some, too. Our state has had the Homestead...
newyorkupstate.com
Are there any Covid restrictions at the 2022 New York State Fair?
It’s been three years since we’ve had a “normal” New York State Fair. Covid forced the cancellation of the fair in 2020 and loomed large at the fair’s return in 2021 as masks were required in buildings and it was recommended attendees be vaccinated. This...
wskg.org
Homeless grade-schoolers in New York State will get $7 million in new supports
WXXI – Homeless students in grade schools across New York state may see extra support over the next few years. State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa announced on Wednesday that 27 school districts have been awarded about $7 million dollars in federal grants to help students without permanent homes. Rosa...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gov. Hochul announces more than $500 million awarded to NYS small businesses
Gov. Hochul announced Friday that funding from the Biden administration will be allocated towards support for NYS small businesses.
newyorkled.com
Tuition Assistance Now Available to Part-Time New York State Students Says Gov. Hochul
Governor Hochul Announces Launch of Historic $150 Million Expansion of Tuition Assistance Program to Part-Time Students. For the First Time, Part-Time Students Taking Six or More Credits Per Semester Can Receive Tuition Assistance Program Aid Starting This Fall. Approximately 75,000 Additional Students Eligible for Aid with TAP Expansion. Governor Kathy...
Can a New York Restaurant Legally Recycle Food You Didn’t Eat?
Have you ever not been able to finish your meal when dining out? Do you take your leftovers home? I have never met a leftover I didn't like, but I know people who are like "Bleck! Leftovers, nasty!" So what happens to that food?. Is it possible, heck, is it...
New Adult-Use Cannabis Licenses for NYS, How to Apply?
Every single day, New York State gets closer and closer to actual retail sales for adult-use cannabis products. When will that date be? Allegedly sometime before the end of 2022. Yes, you can go to New Jersey or to Massachusetts to make a purchase. What is the next step for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newyorkalmanack.com
Dire News In New York’s First-Ever Pollinator Distribution Survey
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has released a multi-year survey of hundreds of pollinator species in New York State. It’s hoped the Empire State Native Pollinator Survey 2017-2021 will provide the foundation for future pollinator research and conservation efforts. In 2016, concerns over global declines in...
chronicle-express.com
Sen. O'Mara: 'Governor Hochul about to uproot the future for many farmers'
In early September, a New York State Wage Board, established under a 2019 law known as the “Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act,” will finalize its recommendation on one of the key provisions of that three-year-old law – and its decision could forever impact New York agriculture as we have known it.
cdrecycler.com
$3.3M MRF planned for New York will recycle wind turbine blades, other materials
Momentum of Western New York, a recently launched recycling company, has announced plans to develop a $3.3 million material recovery facility in Steuben County, New York, that will specialize in windmill blade recycling. As reported by The Evening Tribune, Momentum will be taking over the windmill recycling operation of T&R...
Rescue Us! Two CNY Animal Shelters Overflowing With Dogs And Cats
If you have been considering or were on-the-fence about getting a new pet, now is the time to do it. And these dogs will thank you for it!. Both the Herkimer County Humane Society and Steven Swan Humane Society are currently overflowing with dogs in their shelters. Representatives say there are several reasons for this, but the most common has to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Broome Reports Another COVID Death/ State Urges Pre-School Vaccines
The ups and downs of the COVID-19 pandemic are taking a slight upswing in New York following a downward trend in new infections. Broome County August 17 announced a new death, bringing the pandemic total to 540 while the number of new cases went up by 57. Over the past week, new cases have been under 50 per day for the most part. The number of people hospitalized in Broome County remains between 25 and 30 patients this week. The pandemic total number of cases in Broome stands at 63,043.
newyorkupstate.com
When are the special days and free admission days at the 2022 New York State Fair?
Every weekday features some kind type of special day -- some with free admission. Seniors 65 and older get in free every day. So do kids 12 and under. The fair opens Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24: Governor’s Day. Traditionally, the governor attends the fair...
Check Your Tickets! Two Unclaimed NY Lottery Tickets Worth Millions About to Expire
If you've played the lottery lately you'd better check your tickets. There are two, both worth millions, that are unclaimed and time is running out to cash in. A Cash4Life jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Jackson Heights. The numbers for September 9, 2021, Cash4Life drawing were 03-23-30-55-58 and Cash Ball 01.
Pulled Over In NY? You Might Not Even Realize This $300 Violation!
Your vehicle could be in violation right now and you don't even know it. This 5 minute fix could save you from getting a $300 ticket. Let's assume that your vehicle paperwork is in order. Before you take that daytrip this weekend take a look around your car. Is everything in order? Check your headlights, turn signals and brake lights. All good? There is one minor detail you may have missed.
flackbroadcasting.com
Interview: Phyllis White talks Friday events at the 75th annual New York State Field Days
BOONVILLE- Friday, August 19 is the opening day of the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days. During today's North Country News, Phyllis White joined the airwaves with a rundown of all the family fun and excitement. Be sure to listen here for her latest scoop:. You can also...
Primary Day Can’t Come Soon Enough After Ugly GOP Campaign
Are you sick of it yet? The Republican Primary for NY-22, the newly drawn Congressional district that aligns Oneida and Madison Counties with Syracuse, has completed early voting and the Primary set for Tuesday, 6 a.m. until 9 p.m.. The race is between Steve Wells from Madison County, and Brandon...
Buying Whipped Cream in New York? You’ll Need To Show Photo ID at the Register
Sorry parents, you can no longer send your teen to the grocery store in New York to buy, among other things, a can of whipped cream because the store will not be able to sell it to them. A new law quietly went into effect on November 25, 2021, but...
wxhc.com
NY Senate Republican Leader to Hochul; Update State Guidance on COVID-19
New York State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt wrote a letter to the governor calling on Hochul to update the state’s guidance and emergency regulations on COVID-19 following an updated CDC guidance:. “As you may know, the CDC recently updated its guidance to better reflect the progress made after...
Comments / 0