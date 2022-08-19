Nvidia Stock: Looking At The Big Picture

In this video, I will talk about what to look out for during Nvidia 's (NASDAQ: NVDA) earnings call after the company announced a big miss .

The company was expecting Q2 revenue to come in at $8.1 billion, but that number came in much lower at $6.7 billion, down 19% quarter over quarter (QOQ) and only up 3% year over year (YOY).

The company blames the gaming segment, which came in weaker than expected because of the challenging market conditions. Management expects those conditions to continue in Q3.

The reason for declining sales is due to weaker end-demand. Especially with the decline in crypto prices and the rise in energy costs, mining is not as profitable anymore.

Long-term investors should invite a drop in stock price because paying close to 50 times earnings right now, is expensive regardless of how great Nvidia is.

Nvidia will host its next GTC conference virtually from Sept. 19-22.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of August 18 , 2022. The video was published on August 19 , 2022.

Neil Rozenbaum has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.