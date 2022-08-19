ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea boss charged by FA for Anthony Taylor comments

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been charged by the Football Association (FA) for his comments about referee Anthony Taylor following his side's controversial 2-2 draw with Tottenham. The German suggested Taylor should not referee Chelsea matches in future. Tuchel had previously received a one-match touchline ban and £35,000 fine for...
BBC

Lille 1-7 PSG: Kylian Mbappe scores after eight seconds in rout

Kylian Mbappe scored after eight seconds on his way to a hat-trick as Paris St-Germain thrashed Lille to keep up their winning start to the season. In a move off the training ground, the visitors fed Lionel Messi, who clipped the ball over the Lille defence for Mbappe to dink past Leo Jardim.
