abc57.com
Juvenile suffers knife wound near Plymouth school
PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A juvenile was found with a knife wound to the hand in Plymouth on Friday, according to the Plymouth Police Department. At 11:22 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to a school on Lake Avenue for a report of a juvenile with a knife wound to the hand.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police investigating thefts of wallets
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating several reports of victims' wallets being stolen from their purses and warning the public of what to do to keep it from happening to them. Victims told police that while in the store, they were confronted by one or two people...
abc57.com
Man arrested in connection with three burglaries
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on three counts of burglary after being caught at the scene of one of the burglaries, according to the probable cause affidavit. On July 26, officers with the South Bend Police Department were called to the 3200 block of Lincoln Way West for a burglary report at a sports store.
abc57.com
Warsaw Police investigating thefts from vehicles
WARSAW, Ind. - The Warsaw Police Department is investigating a string of thefts from vehicles in the area. According to police, the two separate outbreaks of thefts took place over the past two weekends in the areas west of downtown and along Parker Street. Multiple vehicles were also ransacked and...
cbs4indy.com
Docs: Victim had 7 seven gunshot wounds, shot less than 90 seconds after meeting outside Muncie bar
MUNCIE, Ind. — The suspect in a deadly shooting that left a man with seven gunshot wounds began shooting less than 90 seconds after encountering the victim outside of a bar near Ball State’s campus, investigators say. Que’Aundre Johnson, 19, from Marion was killed overnight Saturday after a...
hometownnewsnow.com
BB Gun Causes Stir at High School
(La Porte, IN) - A discarded BB gun made for a busy morning Friday at La Porte High School. Principal Scott Upp notified parents that police were called to the high school campus to investigate a BB gun that a custodian found lying along I Street after student arrival. The...
WISH-TV
Police: Man caught with more than 45 pounds of pot during traffic stop
FULTON Ind. (WISH) — A man was caught with a large amount of drugs during a traffic stop in Fulton County on Saturday, according to police. 46-year-old John Madden was pulled over by the Rochester Police Department on Saturday, who suspected criminal activity. The Rochester Police Department, the Fulton...
abc57.com
Shooting at South Bend bus stop investigation underway
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Just after the first day of school Wednesday, several students took the bus home and were dropped off at the intersection of Huey Street and Bulla Road in South Bend. That’s when shots were fired. Luckily, no one was hurt, but an arrest has...
hometownnewsnow.com
Thursday Shootings Still Under Investigation
(La Porte County, IN) - Police are investigating three shootings in La Porte County Thursday evening. 906 Ridge Street in La Porte was the scene of a shooting fatality. 57-year-old Nancy Ainsworth was found in a home with a single gunshot wound to the head. County Coroner Lynn Swanson said a preliminary autopsy was inconclusive as to whether the fatal wound was self-inflicted or not. A suspect was taken into custody, but police have not released further details. According to Swanson, a pathologist will have to evaluate the evidence.
WLFI.com
Report: Lafayette police officer assaulted by teen
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A fight resulted in a Lafayette police officer being put in choke hold by a teen Thursday. At 2:30 p.m. a fight broke out at a shopping plaza across the street from Jefferson High School. According to Lafayette Police, this fight was a continuation of...
abc57.com
Mother of man shot and killed by South Bend Police speaks out
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- Dante Kittrell's mother held a press conference Saturday afternoon, about her son who was shot and killed by South Bend Police last month. Kittrell, a black man who advocates believe was suffering a mental health crisis was shot by police on July 29th outside Coquillard Traditional School.
abc57.com
Argos student killed in crash Saturday afternoon
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- A student from Argos schools was killed and three others were injured in a crash that happened Saturday afternoon, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m. on Saturday, Marshall County deputies were called to US 31 and 18th Road for a two vehicle...
abc57.com
Man accused of possession of machine gun, unlawful carrying
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for possession of a machine gun and unlawful carrying following a search warrant on Thursday, according to the probable cause affidavit. Chekir Bowers was arrested on the charges of possession of a machine gun, possession of marijuana, and unlawful carrying of...
WNDU
Fatal police shooting victim’s mother calls for justice
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The investigation into the fatal South Bend police-involved shooting that killed 51-year-old Dante Kittrell is still ongoing, but Kittrell’s family said they won’t rest until there is some form of justice. On Saturday, Marcia Kittrell, Dante’s mother, and her attorney, as well as...
WNDU
Argos teen dies in Marshall County crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos teen died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash in southern Marshall County. Marshall County officials say 17-year-old Emily J. Carr was headed east in her Chrysler on 18th Road around 4:30 p.m. when she was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on U.S. 31.
abc57.com
More than 45 pounds of marijuana located during traffic stop on U.S. 31
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. - Deputies discovered more than 45 pounds of marijuana, along with other illegal drugs, during a traffic stop on U.S. 31, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. On Saturday, deputies performed a stop on U.S. 31 near Old US Highway 31. Deputies believed criminal activity was...
hometownnewsnow.com
Investigation into Fatal Shooting Continues
(La Porte, IN) - Police said a suspect is being held for the fatal shooting of a woman Thursday in La Porte. Officers during the evening hours responded to a home at 906 Ridge Street. Nancy Ainsworth, 57, who resided at the address, was transported to Northwest Health, where she...
15-year-old believed to be in danger missing from Wabash County
The Wabash County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen August 4 at 11:50 p.m.
cbs4indy.com
Authorities identify Indiana State University students killed in weekend crash
RILEY, Ind. – The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office identified three Indiana State University students who died in a weekend crash in Riley. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said the deceased were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois; 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio.
