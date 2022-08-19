ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, IN

Comments / 0

Juvenile suffers knife wound near Plymouth school

PLYMOUTH, Ind. - A juvenile was found with a knife wound to the hand in Plymouth on Friday, according to the Plymouth Police Department. At 11:22 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to a school on Lake Avenue for a report of a juvenile with a knife wound to the hand.
PLYMOUTH, IN
Mishawaka Police investigating thefts of wallets

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is investigating several reports of victims' wallets being stolen from their purses and warning the public of what to do to keep it from happening to them. Victims told police that while in the store, they were confronted by one or two people...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Man arrested in connection with three burglaries

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on three counts of burglary after being caught at the scene of one of the burglaries, according to the probable cause affidavit. On July 26, officers with the South Bend Police Department were called to the 3200 block of Lincoln Way West for a burglary report at a sports store.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Warsaw Police investigating thefts from vehicles

WARSAW, Ind. - The Warsaw Police Department is investigating a string of thefts from vehicles in the area. According to police, the two separate outbreaks of thefts took place over the past two weekends in the areas west of downtown and along Parker Street. Multiple vehicles were also ransacked and...
WARSAW, IN
BB Gun Causes Stir at High School

(La Porte, IN) - A discarded BB gun made for a busy morning Friday at La Porte High School. Principal Scott Upp notified parents that police were called to the high school campus to investigate a BB gun that a custodian found lying along I Street after student arrival. The...
LA PORTE, IN
Shooting at South Bend bus stop investigation underway

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Just after the first day of school Wednesday, several students took the bus home and were dropped off at the intersection of Huey Street and Bulla Road in South Bend. That’s when shots were fired. Luckily, no one was hurt, but an arrest has...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Thursday Shootings Still Under Investigation

(La Porte County, IN) - Police are investigating three shootings in La Porte County Thursday evening. 906 Ridge Street in La Porte was the scene of a shooting fatality. 57-year-old Nancy Ainsworth was found in a home with a single gunshot wound to the head. County Coroner Lynn Swanson said a preliminary autopsy was inconclusive as to whether the fatal wound was self-inflicted or not. A suspect was taken into custody, but police have not released further details. According to Swanson, a pathologist will have to evaluate the evidence.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Report: Lafayette police officer assaulted by teen

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A fight resulted in a Lafayette police officer being put in choke hold by a teen Thursday. At 2:30 p.m. a fight broke out at a shopping plaza across the street from Jefferson High School. According to Lafayette Police, this fight was a continuation of...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Mother of man shot and killed by South Bend Police speaks out

SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- Dante Kittrell's mother held a press conference Saturday afternoon, about her son who was shot and killed by South Bend Police last month. Kittrell, a black man who advocates believe was suffering a mental health crisis was shot by police on July 29th outside Coquillard Traditional School.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Argos student killed in crash Saturday afternoon

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- A student from Argos schools was killed and three others were injured in a crash that happened Saturday afternoon, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m. on Saturday, Marshall County deputies were called to US 31 and 18th Road for a two vehicle...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
Man accused of possession of machine gun, unlawful carrying

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for possession of a machine gun and unlawful carrying following a search warrant on Thursday, according to the probable cause affidavit. Chekir Bowers was arrested on the charges of possession of a machine gun, possession of marijuana, and unlawful carrying of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Fatal police shooting victim’s mother calls for justice

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The investigation into the fatal South Bend police-involved shooting that killed 51-year-old Dante Kittrell is still ongoing, but Kittrell’s family said they won’t rest until there is some form of justice. On Saturday, Marcia Kittrell, Dante’s mother, and her attorney, as well as...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Argos teen dies in Marshall County crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos teen died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash in southern Marshall County. Marshall County officials say 17-year-old Emily J. Carr was headed east in her Chrysler on 18th Road around 4:30 p.m. when she was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on U.S. 31.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
Investigation into Fatal Shooting Continues

(La Porte, IN) - Police said a suspect is being held for the fatal shooting of a woman Thursday in La Porte. Officers during the evening hours responded to a home at 906 Ridge Street. Nancy Ainsworth, 57, who resided at the address, was transported to Northwest Health, where she...
LA PORTE, IN
Authorities identify Indiana State University students killed in weekend crash

RILEY, Ind. – The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office identified three Indiana State University students who died in a weekend crash in Riley. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said the deceased were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois; 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio.
RILEY, IN

