Troopers Seize 162 Pounds of Methamphetamine Following Traffic Stop Near Cordes Junction

State Patrol: Motorcyclist struck and killed while fleeing trooper on I-694
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A man in his 30s was killed Sunday evening after crashing his Harley-Davidson into another vehicle on I-694 while fleeing from state troopers. According to information released by the Minnesota State Patrol, a trooper saw a Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling at 107 mph on I-94 northbound and attempted to pull the rider over.
140 MPH Motorcycle Chase on I-494 Captured by MnDOT Cameras
South St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was arrested Sunday morning following an ultra high-speed chase in the Twin Cities. The website MN Crime posted the video of the chase using Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras that shows the pursuit near where it began near South St. Paul when the motorcyclist passed a State Trooper on I-494 at more than 100 mph. At one point during the chase, the State Trooper informs the dispatcher that the pursuit was continuing in moderate traffic on eastbound I-494 at 140 mph.
KFYR-TV
Minnesota man pleads not guilty to negligent homicide after fatal Morton County crash
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Richfield, MN man charged with negligent homicide after a fatal Morton County crash pleaded not guilty Friday. Investigators say on March 4, 37-year-old Hashi Shire was driving a semi-truck pulling two trailers east on I-94 when he lost control, crossed the median, and struck a car driven by Scott Walden of Montana.
kduz.com
Renville Co Jury Finds Apple Valley Man Guilty of 3rd Felony DWI
Renville County Attorney Kelsie Kingstrom announced Friday that 40-year-old Craig Michael Van Dam of Apple Valley, was found guilty of First Degree Driving While Impaired by a Renville County Jury on Thursday. According to the complaint, on July 22, 2021, Van Dam’s vehicle was stopped near the Sheriff’s Office in...
fox9.com
Motorcyclist going 100+ mph ejected, declared dead after fleeing in I-694 crash
(FOX 9) - A motorcyclist believed to be driving more than 100 miles per hour on I-694 was ejected during a crash and died from his injuries. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a state trooper observed a Harley-Davidson traveling 107 mph and attempted to make a traffic stop northbound on I-94.
Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed While Trying to Flee Trooper (Update)
Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- Update 8-22 11:47 a.m. A South St. Paul motorcyclist was killed while trying to elude a state trooper in the Twin Cities Sunday evening. The State Patrol incident report indicates a trooper spotted 31-year-old Caylin Svendahl traveling at 107 mph on Interstate 94, south of the Interstate 694 interchange in Brooklyn Park shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday. The state crash report says the motorcyclist did not stop for the trooper and crossed several lanes of traffic before colliding with an eastbound motorist on 694.
Driver Crosses Opposite Lane in Hwy. 52 Crash Near Zumbrota
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis man was injured after his vehicle crossed into the opposite lane during a crash on Hwy. 52 north of Zumbrota Monday morning. The preliminary accident report from the State Patrol does not say the 26-year-old man’s name, but does indicate he was traveling north when his vehicle crossed into the southbound lane at 440th St. around 7:15 a.m. The report says the vehicle then rolled over in the southbound ditch.
Washington County Sheriff's Office warns of fake kidnapping scheme
HUGO, Minn. -- Authorities in Washington County are warning residents about a frightening scheme.The county sheriff's office said a Hugo resident received a call from someone who claimed to have the resident's daughter in his trunk. A female could be heard screaming on the line.While on the phone with the attempted swindler, the resident drove to his daughter's house and found her safe, according to the sheriff's office."Good for this resident for not falling for this," the sheriff's office said.MORE: "I kidnapped your daughter": Mother warns of frightening phone scam that cost her thousands
Police arrest suspect following hours of negotiations in Pine Island
PINE ISLAND, Minn. — Officials have given the "all clear" to people living in Pine Island hours after they were asked to shelter in place, announcing that they've taken a suspect into custody. Earlier on Saturday, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that an incident involving law...
Police respond to "disturbance" at Woodbury Days
WOODBURY, Minn. -- Police said they responded to an unconfirmed report of shots fired at a festival in Woodbury Saturday, but no one was injured.The Woodbury Public Safety Department said officers were sent to "a disturbance" at Woodbury Days as fireworks were starting. They found a large group gathered, but no one with injuries.The crowd dispersed, police said. The incident is under investigation.
"I kidnapped your daughter": Mother warns of frightening phone scam that cost her thousands
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis woman is sounding the alarm on a frightening scam that cost her thousands of dollars.When Linda Austad received a call from an unknown number Saturday, it set in motion a six-hour ordeal."There was a girl that was crying, and she said, 'Mom, I was in an accident,' and it sounded just like my daughter," Austad said.Then Austad says a man took the phone. At first, he said he was a police officer, but then he changed his story."[He said] 'I kidnapped your daughter, and you need to follow my instructions and you need to stay on...
Driver, passenger flee after running red light, seriously injuring other driver
SAVAGE, Minn. -- Police are looking for two people who fled the scene of a crash early Saturday morning.Officers say they responded to a two-vehicle crash at Egan Drive and Highway 13 around 2:41 a.m.According to the report, a Honda Civic was traveling southbound on Highway 13 when a Dodge Ram 1500 traveling westbound on Egan Drive ran a red light and hit the driver's side of the Honda.The driver and the passenger of the Dodge truck left the scene before law enforcement arrived.The Honda only had one occupant, who was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
fox9.com
Fatal crash: Driver run over by multiple vehicles on I-94 in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver on Interstate-94 and Highway 280 was killed after being struck and run over early Saturday morning in Ramsey County. The Minnesota State Patrol said a Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling Eastbound on I-94 when it went into the median and struck the guard rail near Highway 280 just before 3:30 a.m. in St. Paul.
Man in critical condition after being shot during street robbery in Minneapolis
At least one man was hospitalized after a robbery in Minneapolis’ Venture Village neighborhood ended with a shooting Friday afternoon. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 2200 block of 10th Avenue South just after 2 p.m. At the scene,...
2 shot at North Mississippi Regional Park
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two people, one of them a juvenile, were shot in a north Minneapolis park Sunday night, police said.According to Park Police, officers responded to North Mississippi Regional Park around 11:40 p.m. They found a boy and an 18-year-old man who had been shot.Both people were hospitalized in stable condition, police said.
KAAL-TV
Minneapolis man pleads guilty to murder, robbery, assault
(ABC 6 News) A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree murder following a 2021 drug sale, as well as assault and battery in a 2020 Chatfield incident. Nelson Augustino Soro, 22, appeared in Fillmore County Court the day before his scheduled jury trial. Soro pleaded guilty to one count of...
boreal.org
Video: Local, federal officials arrest 25 violent criminals in Twin Cities, Rochester operations
U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Andrew Luger speaks during a press conference on Aug. 19, 2022. Photo: KSTP-TV From KSTP-TV • August 19, 2022. Friday, federal prosecutors and law enforcement officials announced more than a dozen arrests as part of a joint law enforcement operation. During a...
ccxmedia.org
Police Finding Handguns Modified to Become Automatic Weapons
Law enforcement agencies are seeing a scary new trend of criminals turning handguns into automatic weapons. Local police are investigating several recent shootings, where a significant amount of shell casings were found at the scene. Officials believe the shooters might have used a device that turns ordinary handguns into fully automatic weapons.
krwc1360.com
Two Dead, Three Others Injured in McLeod County Head-On Crash
Two adults died, while two other adults and a toddler were injured in a head-on traffic crash late Thursday morning in neighboring McLeod County. The State Patrol reports that just after 11 AM, a passenger car and an SUV collided on Highway 7 at Mile Marker 150 in Hale Township. Authorities say a passenger car was westbound on Highway 7 when it crossed the center line colliding with an SUV that was eastbound on Highway 7.
Victor Butler charged in Uptown shooting that left man injured
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 29-year-old man is charged in connection to a shooting in Uptown in January that left a man injured.Victor Jerome Butler was charged in Hennepin County with two counts of assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.According to the criminal complaint, Minneapolis police arrived at a bar on the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue to find a man on the floor bleeding from a gunshot wound.Witnesses said the man had gotten into an argument with Butler earlier in the night, but the two had gone separate ways. However, Butler returned and encouraged the man to come outside, at which point he pulled out his gun and allegedly shot him several times before leaving on foot.The man was shot three times in the leg and required emergency surgery, documents say.A nationwide warrant was issued for Butler, as law enforcement do now know where he is. There is another active warrant out for Butler in connection to an unrelated case.
