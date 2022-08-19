ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform, receive Global Icon Award at MTV VMAs

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Red Hot Chili Peppers will be honored at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

MTV said Friday that the rock band will receive the Global Icon Award at the awards show Aug. 28 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

The Global Icon Award celebrates an artist or band whose career, continued impact, and influence have maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond.

Previous recipients include Janet Jackson, U2, Green Day, Eminem and the Foo Fighters.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will also perform at the VMAs for the first time in over 20 years. The group last performed at the 2000 ceremony, where they took to the stage with their hit single "Californication."

This year, Red Hot Chili Peppers are nominated in the Best Rock Category for their song "Black Summer."

Red Hot Chili Peppers released the album Unlimited World in April. The group shared a single and music video for "Tippa My Tongue," a song from their forthcoming album, Return of the Dream Canteen, on Friday.

Other performers include Anitta, J Balvin, Marshemello x Khalid, Panic! at the Disco, Blackpink and Kane Brown.

LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow will host the 2022 MTV Music Video Awards. Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X lead the 2022 nominees with seven nominations each.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPI News

Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's Spanish-language Un Verano Sin Ti is the No. 1 album in the United States. Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is YoungBoy Never Broke Again's The Last Slimeto, followed by Beyonce's Renaissance at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 4 and Harry Styles' Harry's House at No. 5.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32

LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Entertainment
UPI News

Ali Wong directs Sheng Wang standup special about juicing, printing

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix released the trailer for the standup comedy special Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy on Monday. Ali Wong directed the special making her directorial debut. The trailer focuses on Wang talking about using the office printer at work. Wang jokes about the feeling of warm paper and using holidays for unfettered printing.
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
428K+
Followers
62K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy