Brooke Shields breaks down as daughter Rowan leaves for college

Brooke Shields broke down watching her 19-year-old daughter, Rowan, leave for her second year of college.

“Turns out the second time is NOT the charm when it comes to your baby going off to college,” the actress, 57, captioned a video via Instagram Thursday.

“Sophomore year, here she comes,” Shields, who also shares 16-year-old daughter Grier with husband Chris Henchy, continued. “I’ll be crying if you need me.”

The “Blue Lagoon” star teared up in the footage, telling her followers that she thought Rowan’s departure “would be easier the second time because she’s already been away and she’s been [with the family] all summer.”

However, Shields said, “I’m not making the drive with her. … It was just too painful. I don’t think I could go through driving away from campus again.”

The “Down Came the Rain” author told other parents that they are all in their grief “together,” concluding, “It’s so hard. I miss her already. Our babies. This is what you want. You raise them so that they leave you.”

While filming her emotional moment, Shields joked that she needed to get her roots done.

The model’s celebrity pals commented their support after the vulnerable social media upload.

The 19-year-old attends Wake Forest University. brookeshields/Instagram

“Omg I will not be this strong,” fashion designer Rachel Zoe wrote.

As for Debi Mazar, the “Younger” alum added, “I just cried, and I’ve done it once before too. 2nd one I’m dreading leaving. It’s scary! And we miss them so.”

Shields got emotional when Rowan started college in August 2021. Getty Images

When Rowan first left for Wake Forest University in August 2021, Shields mentioned her “saddest drive” away from the North Carolina school.

“My unique and extraordinary baby girl spreading her wings. I love you so,” she wrote at the time. “My baby is BEGINNING one of the most important adventures of her life to date…NOW!”

Henchy, 58, and Grier joined Shields in the tearful goodbye.