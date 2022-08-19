ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Brooke Shields breaks down as daughter Rowan leaves for college

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31e4CT_0hNV7Nbl00

Brooke Shields broke down watching her 19-year-old daughter, Rowan, leave for her second year of college.

“Turns out the second time is NOT the charm when it comes to your baby going off to college,” the actress, 57, captioned a video via Instagram Thursday.

“Sophomore year, here she comes,” Shields, who also shares 16-year-old daughter Grier with husband Chris Henchy, continued. “I’ll be crying if you need me.”

The “Blue Lagoon” star teared up in the footage, telling her followers that she thought Rowan’s departure “would be easier the second time because she’s already been away and she’s been [with the family] all summer.”

However, Shields said, “I’m not making the drive with her. … It was just too painful. I don’t think I could go through driving away from campus again.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h6mGi_0hNV7Nbl00
Brooke Shields cried over her daughter Rowan’s college departure Thursday.
Getty Images for White House Cor

The “Down Came the Rain” author told other parents that they are all in their grief “together,” concluding, “It’s so hard. I miss her already. Our babies. This is what you want. You raise them so that they leave you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p9bmv_0hNV7Nbl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mght3_0hNV7Nbl00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b98UC_0hNV7Nbl00

While filming her emotional moment, Shields joked that she needed to get her roots done.

The model’s celebrity pals commented their support after the vulnerable social media upload.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gKTp4_0hNV7Nbl00
The 19-year-old attends Wake Forest University.
brookeshields/Instagram

“Omg I will not be this strong,” fashion designer Rachel Zoe wrote.

As for Debi Mazar, the “Younger” alum added, “I just cried, and I’ve done it once before too. 2nd one I’m dreading leaving. It’s scary! And we miss them so.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uS8Za_0hNV7Nbl00
Shields got emotional when Rowan started college in August 2021.
Getty Images

When Rowan first left for Wake Forest University in August 2021, Shields mentioned her “saddest drive” away from the North Carolina school.

“My unique and extraordinary baby girl spreading her wings. I love you so,” she wrote at the time. “My baby is BEGINNING one of the most important adventures of her life to date…NOW!”

Henchy, 58, and Grier joined Shields in the tearful goodbye.

Comments / 1

Related
Page Six

Ben Affleck takes a stroll with Jennifer Garner look-alike daughter Violet, 16

Bennifer fans did a double take when they saw a Jennifer Garner look-alike walking alongside Ben Affleck in Savannah, Ga., ahead of his wedding weekend with Jennifer Lopez. “Omg I thought that was Jennifer Garner! Twins 😍,” “Omg she is Jennifer Garners mini me!!!” and “Violet is a mini Jen Garner, wow!” were just a few of the reactions social media users had when they realized the tall, brunette beauty standing next to the “Argo” actor was actually his 16-year-old daughter, Violet, and not his ex-wife. In the photos, the teenager sported dark-rimmed glasses — similar in style to the ones her...
SAVANNAH, GA
Page Six

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter hangs out with Janet Jackson backstage

Dannielynn Birkhead and Janet Jackson got together again. Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter spent some quality time with Jackson after attending the legendary entertainer’s concert in Cincinnati Saturday. “After hours of singing, dancing and sweating through the @cincymusicfest we got to hang with @janetjackson,” Dannielynn’s dad, Larry Birkhead, captioned...
CINCINNATI, OH
Page Six

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple’s Hamptons party shut down by cops

The Apple has fallen far from the tree this time. Cops shut down a rowdy Hamptons party thrown by Gwyneth Paltrow’s eldest child, Apple Martin. A source tells Page Six exclusively that the angelic-looking 18-year-old invited around 50 friends to her mom’s sprawling estate in Amagansett on Aug. 13. The rager became so rowdy that several neighbors called the police, who put an end to the festivities and allegedly fined Martin. “Apple invited too many friends to her mom’s house, and things got out of hand,” the source says. “They were partying like rock stars and making so much noise that multiple neighbors were furious and called...
AMAGANSETT, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debi Mazar
Person
Chris Henchy
Person
Rachel Zoe
Person
Brooke Shields
Page Six

Angelina Jolie dances the Electric Slide with college-bound daughter Zahara

She sure got the boogie. Angelina Jolie was spotted dancing the Electric Slide with daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt as they celebrated the 17-year-old’s admission into Spelman College at an event in Los Angeles. The mother-daughter duo were caught on camera giggling as they followed along to the steps in a video posted to TikTok on Sunday. “Morehouse and Spelman alumni showing Angelina Jolie and her daughter how to hit the electric slide at their event in Los Angeles,” the clip, shared by Watch the Yard, was captioned. At one point, the “Maleficent” actress, 47, was seen giving one alum a fist bump and laughed after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Gets New Braids & Shares Her Hair Transformation in the Cutest Video

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union’s 4-year-old daughter Kaavia is a dancer, a singer, and now a beauty influencer! The toddler known as Shady Baby recently had her hair done and we can’t stop watching her adorable hair transformation. Kaavia, whom Union shares with husband Dwyane Wade, got braids at One by Wankaya, and shared the cutest video of the before-and-after look. The video starts with footage of Kaavia’s curly natural hair. As the camera pans around, it suddenly jumps to the finished look, and she is so beautiful! Her hair is in braids with two purple bows...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Celebrity#Wake Forest University
Page Six

‘Empire’ actress Lindsey Pearlman died by suicide

Lindsey Pearlman’s cause of death has been revealed following an autopsy. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled the “Empire” actress’ death a suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity, according to a report obtained by People Monday. The report also noted that “the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide and codeine” were found in her system. Pearlman, who played Patti Sharp in one episode of the Fox musical drama, went missing on Feb. 16 and was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in LA two days later. She was 43. An initial autopsy came back inconclusive, with a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Essence

Keenen Ivory Wayans's Daughter Just Got Married And Jordyn Woods Was A Bridesmaid

While it's unclear if Nala's famous parents were present, she was supported by good girlfriends and bridesmaids, including Jordyn Woods. Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, are still going strong. The two were spotted in Italy taking part in an extra special wedding. Woods was on bridesmaid duties for her bestie, 26-year-old Nala Wayans, who was marrying longtime boyfriend William Robillard Cole, the founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT. The wedding took place in stunning Lake Como, located in Italy, on August 13.
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Ben Affleck’s mom injured, rushed to hospital ahead of Jennifer Lopez wedding

No “Wedding Planner” could have prepared for this. Ben Affleck’s mom was rushed to the hospital on Friday after falling off a dock at the actor’s Georgia home where he and Jennifer Lopez are planning to marry for the second time this weekend, the Daily Mail reported. Pictures show an ambulance departing the “Argo” star’s property with his mother, who was taken to St. Joseph Candler children’s hospital in Savannah, according to the report. A source told Daily Mail that his mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, fell and cut her leg. The outlet originally reported it was a child who was injured. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

‘Cosby Show’ star’s hunky son makes screen debut in ‘Uncoupled’

“The Cosby Show” alum Geoffrey Owens is one proud papa. Earlier this week, the 61-year-old actor — who played Elvin Tibideaux, Sondra Huxtable’s husband on the ’80s sitcom — walked the red carpet for the Netflix show, “Uncoupled” alongside his son, Jordyn Owens, who plays the character Trey in the series. “I’m beyond words proud,” he gushed to Page Six, “I’m speechless.” It’s the first role for the 23-year-old Montclair native, who was a guard on the University of Massachusetts Lowell basketball team. Jordyn appears to be slightly stunned that his first role found him acting opposite Tisha Campbell and Marcia Gay Harden, exclaiming...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

See the ‘special’ gift Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez gave wedding guests

One unsuspecting hotel guest got a very sweet arrival gift — courtesy of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds, who said “I do” for the second time Saturday in a lavish ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Georgia, gave custom chocolate boxes to wedding guests staying at a nearby hotel. However, some of the “J & B”-themed sweets slipped through the cracks and were offered to people not associated with the A-list couple. “I’m staying at a hotel in Savannah this weekend and we got Ben and Jen choccy,” one tourist claimed in an anonymous submission to Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi. A note that came...
SAVANNAH, GA
Outsider.com

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut

The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
Page Six

Madonna matches her 9-year-old twin daughters at 64th birthday bash

Holiday, celebrate! Madonna rang in her 64th birthday in style Tuesday with a lavish (and PDA-filled) party in Italy, and was predictably dressed to the nines. The Material Girl wore a blue-and-white printed Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress ($2,911) with an open back and shoulder ties, accessorizing with matching platform heels ($1,095), a navy straw hat and plenty of diamond jewelry. (Sadly, she appeared to have left her new “birthday grills” at home.) But the birthday girl wasn’t the only one in Dolce; her 9-year-old twin daughters, Estere and Stella, matched their mom in children’s versions ($925) of her tile-printed frock, along with...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

138K+
Followers
15K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy