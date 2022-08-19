Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan won’t be able to top this week for great summer weather
A great mix of sun, comfortable summer warmth, light winds and a short shot or two of rain are all lined up for this week. Afternoon temperatures will definitely be summery this week, but not sweltering. Central and southern Lower Michigan will flirt with what most of us would call hot for late August. Two days will be on the verge of hot.
Fall forecast just updated; The temperature map is dark orange
NOAA updated the fall forecast last week, and they stick with a prognostication of a warmer than normal fall season. NOAA says the driving force for fall weather is going to be a La Niña that appears to be strengthening right now. La Niña is when a large part of the tropical Pacific Ocean is colder than normal on the surface. A strengthening La Niña means the surface water temperature anomalies are drifting farther from average.
fox2detroit.com
Rain not done yet with more expected over Southeast Michigan Monday
(FOX 2) - Our weekend system is on its way out, but not quite finished with us yet. Low pressure centered to our east still offers enough of an influence to bring a few showers and storms to Southeast Michigan today. Today is a day not everyone gets the rain....
Fall Is On Its Way: 7 Fall Activities To Do in West Michigan
As the warm weather is slowly but surely cooling down, fall is just around the corner. Fall is full of beautiful color-changing leaves, warm apple cider, donuts, pumpkins, and my personal favorite, Halloween. It is never too early to start planning all of the fun activities that you can do...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc25news.com
Storms cause damage in Mid-Michigan
FLINT, Mich - A line of storms moved through Mid-Michigan Saturday sending trees and power lines down. At the height of the storm, nearly 7100 Consumers Energy customers were without power. Parts of Mid-Michigan are also dealing with the potential for flooding.
What is Michigan’s Deepest Lake and How Deep is it?
It's really wild when you sit back and think about just how much freshwater is in and around the state of Michigan. It's called The Great lakes for a reason. According to Michigan Lake Info, the state of Michigan information database contains records for a total of 64,911 lakes and ponds statewide. That's pretty insane when you really think about it. As a matter of fact, it really got us thinking about it.
wkar.org
Fall in Michigan predicted to be hotter and dryer than normal this year
The National Weather Service predicts this year's fall season will be 40% warmer compared to average temperatures in mid-Michigan of 50 degrees during the months of September through November. Meteorologist William Marino said warming fall temperatures have become more common in recent years. This is largely due to an ongoing...
Heavy storms roll through W. Michigan
A slow-moving system brought scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon, resulting in heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UpNorthLive.com
Road work: Paving nine miles of road with rubber
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Using rubber to coat roads. It’s an old process but new to some northern Michigan counties. The Otsego County Road Commission is paving approximately nine miles of West Otsego Lake Road, Krys Road and Fowler Lake Road with rubber modified chip seal. The process...
New winter forecast from NOAA says better have a snowblower, especially Ann Arbor, Detroit
NOAA issued a winter forecast yesterday. It has a very interesting precipitation pattern for this winter. Right now, let’s just look at the pure winter months of December, January and February. Later on we can go back at look at the fringe months of November, March and April. The...
Check Out The Perfect Spot To Take A Photo Of The Mackinac Bridge With Your Phone
Labor Day weekend is on the way, and if you've driven around anywhere in the state of Michigan, you've probably spotted the MDOT signs saying that the Mackinac Bridge will be closed on Labor Day weekend from 6:30am - 12pm. That's because every single year, the Mackinac Bridge is closed...
Your Guide on When & Where to Pick Fresh Apples in SW Michigan
Michigan's Fall season is right around the corner. With it comes sweater weather, pumpkin patches, and apple picking. Did you know that Michigan is the nation's third largest producer of apple trees? That's according to michiganapples.com. They go on to say that,. There are more than 14.9 million apple trees...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Scenic Michigan 2022 photo contest winners: Gorgeous landscapes to Northern Lights
The Scenic Michigan 2022 Photo Contest winners have been announced, and this year’s picks include a beautiful array of landscape and cityscape views. From the night sky stretching across Lake Superior to an amazing picture of a frost-covered pastoral scene, the winning photographs feature spots in both the Upper and Lower peninsulas.
Afternoon storms firing up across Metro Detroit with threat of wind, heavy rain— here's what you need to know
Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact most of listening area on Saturday with some bringing the potential of powerful winds and heavy rainfall, meteorologists said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s when rain chances could interrupt these hot, humid temperatures in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – It’s been another nice Friday across the region, with plenty of sunshine and a little cloud cover. We’ve also seen more heat and humidity as we work throughout the day, and we’ll keep the dry weather into the forecast overnight tonight. Partly cloudy skies can be expected, with overnight lows dropping into the middle 60s.
WLUC
Michigan gas prices drop slightly
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA Michigan gas price averages have fallen another four cents since last week. The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is now at $3.90 per gallon. Michigan is not far behind however with an average of $3.91 per gallon. This is down 57 cents from this time last month, but still 75 cents more than this time last year.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit weather: Weekend trouble heading our way
DETROIT – Good Friday morning and happy weekend! There’s never a dull moment in the Pure Michigan weather and it’s been an interesting week. Last weekend was very autumnal and then we spent the first half of the week tracking showers moving at us from the east instead of the west which is a little unusual. Here we are on the final workday of the week and it’s going to be a good one here around Metro Detroit as we start with more of that comfy air in the upper 50s to low 60s for anyone heading out early. Skies are mostly clear other than some of that patchy fog in some of our rural suburbs so be on the lookout. Most of you will be trouble free walking to work or hitting the road.
Experts warn of dangerous species of worm found in Michigan
Recently, a dangerous species of worm called jumping worm was found in Michigan. According to the Oakland University, the invasive Asian jumping worm (Amynthas agrestis), a litter-dwelling earthworm native to Japan and the Korean peninsula, was first identified in Michigan in 2008.
recordpatriot.com
Changing water temperatures bring salmon closer to shore in northern Michigan
Trucks and boat trailers filled the parking lot of the city boat launch in Frankfort over the weekend, spilling out into Open Space Park, and a similar site could be seen at First Street Beach in Manistee. Such a sight could only signal one thing: Salmon fishing is heating up...
interlochenpublicradio.org
In Northern Michigan, bison are teaching a lesson in sustainability
On the drive up US-31 into Traverse City, people expect to see strip malls and a view of Grand Traverse Bay once they crest a big hill. But they don’t expect a field full of bison. These animals have been a fixture of the area for nearly 60 years....
98.7 WFGR
Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0