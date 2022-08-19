Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Truck slams into front of twin home in Shoemakersville
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — Emergency officials are surveying the damage caused by a truck that slammed into a twin home in Berks County. The crash was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Monday on East Noble Avenue at Franklin Street in Shoemakersville. 69 News photos from the scene appear to show...
WFMZ-TV Online
Motorcyclist dies in Centre Township crash
CENTRE TWP., Pa. — A man died in a motorcycle crash in Berks County on Sunday afternoon. Steven Brenner, of the Leesport area, lost control of his bike around a turn on Railroad Road in Centre Township around 4:30 p.m., state police said. He drove off the road, hit...
WFMZ-TV Online
Car crashes into pole on 422 in Amity, driver flees
AMITY TWP., Pa. — A crash knocked out traffic lights in part of Berks County for several hours overnight. A car hit a light pole around midnight Monday on Route 422 at Limekiln Pike in Amity Township, according to Asst. Chief Rodney Wagner, Monarch Fire Company. The driver then...
Bethlehem pays $1M and charges households $70 for recycling each year. Both are likely to rise.
Bethlehem and its residents are likely to face higher recycling fees, after the city’s curbside-collection contractor chose not to renew its deal beyond 2022. Recycling practices may change, as well, since Bethlehem now offers separate collection of container and paper products for recycling. That can generate more revenue than so-called single-stream recycling because buyers are getting cleaner materials, but it presents challenges to the hauler, city officials said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing Quakertown man found dead, facility says
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A missing Quakertown man has been found dead. A body believed to be Adam Smith's was found Sunday, says the president of New Vitae Wellness and Recovery, the mental health facility where he was receiving treatment. Smith, 38, was reported missing on Aug. 11. Police and the...
wlvr.org
‘We want to keep spreading’: Lehigh Valley cafe known for healthy, locally sourced meals opening 3rd location in a year
A business offering “quick, healthful, locally sourced meals” is blossoming rapidly in the Lehigh Valley. Zekraft, which in September opened its first cafe at 306 S. New St. on Bethlehem’s South Side, plans to open its third location in the coming months at 1259 S. Cedar Crest Blvd. in Salisbury Township, co-owner Zeke Zelker said.
Easton was a bootlegging town during Prohibition. This huge federal raid (briefly) dried it out.
Easton had a reputation as a bootlegging town during Prohibition. But the city (briefly) went dry after a massive raid 100 years ago this week. More than 100 federal agents from Philadelphia descended on the city on Aug. 24, 1922. They swept almost every bar, cafe and hotel from Centre Square to Wilson, then continued on across Northampton County through Bangor and Nazareth, and later out into Bethlehem and Reading. They seized thousands of gallons of illegal alcohol from everyone who didn’t get — or didn’t heed — warnings of the surprise search.
WFMZ-TV Online
Person hurt after jumping from burning Allentown home
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One person was injured after jumping from a burning building in Allentown. Firefighters swarmed the 1500 block of Liberty Street Friday morning as fire tore through several homes. The blaze was reported around 9:30 a.m. with someone trapped inside, said Allentown Fire Capt. John Christopher. Crews struck...
Shooting in Allentown leaves man dead, another wounded: police
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - Police are investigating a shooting in Allentown that left one man dead and another wounded. The Lehigh Valley coroner tells CBS3 a 28-year old man was shot just after 2 a.m. at 15th and Union Streets on Saturday.He was pronounced dead at the hospital.Allentown police tell CBS3 the second victim is in stable condition.Authorities say no arrests have been made.
Allentown fire damages 3 homes on Liberty Street, 2 people hurt (UPDATE)
Three connected homes were damaged by a three-alarm fire Friday morning in the 1500 block of Liberty Street in Allentown and two people were hurt, the city fire department reports. The three-alarm blaze was reported about 9:45 a.m. with someone trapped inside, Capt. John Christopher said. It appeared to begin...
sauconsource.com
Woman Fell Asleep While Driving on Rt. 212, Rolled Car: Police
Pennsylvania State Police say a Montgomery County woman suffered a suspected minor injury when she allegedly fell alseep behind the wheel of her car while driving on Rt. 212 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, earlier this month. According to a crash report issued by state police at Dublin, 51-year-old Michelle...
Three hospitalized, one dead in Bloomsburg
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police called to a home early Saturday morning found one person dead and three others in need of medical care, officials say. The deceased was identified as 23-year-old Edward Heckler of Audobon, Montgomery County, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Officers arrived at the home at 71 Iron Street just after 2 a.m. and found Heckler, along with two unresponsive victims. They were taken to Geisinger-Bloomsburg Hospital, along with a third person who was taken as a precautionary measure, Bloomsburg Police said. Heckler was pronounced dead at the scene. Although the investigation is ongoing, there is evidence the incident is related to the use of illicit substances, Reese noted.
wrnjradio.com
Phillipsburg Police looking to ID dirt bike rider
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – The Phillipsburg Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a person who police said was riding a dirt bike through town on Sunday. The pictured individual was seen riding a dirt bike across the Free Bridge from Easton, PA into Phillipsburg, turning...
BUnow
BU student found dead early Saturday morning
This picture of the 71 Iron St. apartments is from the Bloomsburg Student Housing website. Bloomsburg University student Edward Heckler, 23, of Audubon, Pa was found dead early Saturday morning from a suspected overdose. The Press Enterprise reported Heckler was found by police at 71 Iron St., along with three...
Lehigh Valley weather: Rare rainy day dumps nearly 1.5″ in morning; flood advisory in place until 2:45 p.m.
UPDATE at 12:34 p.m.: By 11:51 a.m. Monday, 1.40 inches of rain had been measured at Lehigh Valley International Airport, according to the National Weather Service. An hour later, the figure was up to 1.82 inches, which is above the forecast total of up to 1.5″ for the day and evening.
Emergency rental assistance will expire soon. Could it send a shockwave of evictions?
The levee that held back a substantial number of evictions in the Lehigh Valley is about to break. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Lehigh County will stop accepting new applications Sept. 1, according to the distributor Community Action Lehigh Valley. The nonprofit began limiting assistance to only arrears claims at the start of the month.
NBC Philadelphia
Bicyclist Critically Injured in Northeast Philadelphia Hit-and-Run Crash
Lee esta historia en español aquí. Investigators are searching for a driver who struck and critically injured a man riding bikes with his girlfriend in Northeast Philadelphia early Monday morning. Police said the 43-year-old man and his girlfriend were riding bicycles at Bustleton and Cottman avenues shortly before...
Pennsylvania State Police plan DUI checkpoint, increased patrols in coming days
Pennsylvania State Police will set up a DUI checkpoint in the coming days in Northampton County and plan more patrols near a car show in Lehigh County, a news release says. The Bethlehem barracks will run the checkpoint sometime between Saturday and Aug. 30, Trooper Nathan Branosky said. “A sobriety...
2-Year-Old Child Struck By Train At NJ Amusement Park
A 2-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital after being struck by a train at a Warren County amusement park Saturday, Aug. 20, authorities said. The child was flown in critical condition after the incident at the Land of Make Believe in Hope Township around 1:05 p.m., New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. The incident remains under investigation.
WFMZ-TV Online
At least 2 seriously hurt in West Penn Twp. crash
WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - At least two people suffered serious injuries in a crash on Route 309 in Schuylkill County. The two-car wreck happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday at Routes 309 and 895 in West Penn Township. Emergency dispatchers say at least two people were flown to the hospital.
Comments / 2