UT Tyler students head back to school
TYLER, Texas — University of Texas at Tyler students are geared up for the new semester. "It’s a little crazy but I'm looking forward to all my classes," said McKenna Waller, a psychology and biology major student. The first day of school at UT Tyler is Monday and...
Mineola ISD mourns passing of former student
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Mineola ISD said they are mourning the loss of a former student who had graduated from Mineola High School Class of 2022. “We are saddened by the tragic news of the passing of one of our former students, Ginger Durham,” Superintendent Cody Mize said. “Please keep her family and friends in […]
Alba-Golden ISD mourning loss of student
ALBA, Texas (KETK) – Alba-Golden ISD is mourning the loss of one of their students. The district announced on Facebook the passing of one of their students, high school junior Asa Davis. They have shared the news of Davis’ passing with secondary students this morning and have grief counselors on campus available to students today. […]
Canton father, son share sweet 13-year back-to-school tradition
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Jesse Potts of Canton and his son Jacob have a “sweet” tradition. Every year after the first day of school, Jesse picks up Jacob and takes him to the Dairy Queen in Canton for a Blizzard. From kindergarten to senior year of high school,...
Counselor gives tips on back-to-school stress
TYLER, Texas — The school year has started across East Texas and with it comes anxiety for some children. Licensed professional counselor Bobbie Burkes with 4:13 Center for Change shared some ways to ease children’s back to school stress. "I think the biggest issue is making sure that...
Como-Pickton CISD Welcomes Three New Administrative Personnel
Como-Pickton CISD extends a big Eagle welcome this semester to three new administrative personnel. The new CP Elementary Principal and Secretary are Jim and Tammy Shaw. “We are so honored to have them join our CP family,” said Lydia Walden, Como-Pickton CISD Assistant Superintendent. Como-Pickton also welcomes Buck Haynes...
Man Shares Video of Flooded First Monday Trade Days Area in Canton, TX
A Tyler Man shared a video on his Facebook page this morning that captured a flooded First Monday Trade Days area in Canton, Texas. Well, many East Texans have been hoping, willing, praying, and even considering doing rain dances over the past few weeks as people all over our areas have been desperate for rain.
East Texas businesses see revenue increase as high school football season nears
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — It's about that time of year for the high school football season to kick off and local businesses are beginning to see a win in sales. The city of Whitehouse, home to Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, is gearing up to cheer on its Wildcats. "I'm...
Brandon Joslin takes over the Spring Hill football program
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — High school football kicks off this coming week, and for the Spring Hill Panthers, they will once again be heading into a new year with a new head coach. Brandon Joslin will be the third Spring Hill head football coach in the last four years and plans to change the Panthers’ […]
East Texas' largest school districts improve in TEA's newest rating
TYLER, Texas — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Texas Education Agency has released its accountability ratings for school districts. East Texas' two biggest districts headed back to class Monday morning and officials say they plan to focus on more growth and student success. John...
Whitehouse ISD mourns recent graduate killed in head-on crash
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Whitehouse ISD is mourning the loss of a recent graduate and offering counseling services to its students and staff. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Molly L. Reck, 18, of Tyler, died in a head-on collision Wednesday on FM 346 just outside of the city of Whitehouse.
Mineola ISD offering free meals to all students
MINEOLA, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on May 24, 2022, and does not relate to the story. Mineola ISD announced Wednesday all students meals will be free for the 2022-23 school year. In a Facebook update, the district announced that its policy regarding serving...
Nearly 5,000 without power in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Recent outages left 4,554 without power in the East Texas area as of 3:30 p.m. A tornado is reported to have touched down briefly in Winona, with storm damage reported around in East Texas, especially in Van Zandt and Smith counties. Anderson County – 37 Bowie County – 209 Cherokee County […]
Students, staff begin new school year at Longview ISD
LONGVIEW, Texas — In Longview ISD, around 8,400 students and 1,400 staff members kicked off a new school year. Over at Clarence W. Bailey Elementary, school was dismissed around 3:30 p.m. Students walked through the front doors with their heads held high and wide smiles. Some students were excited...
Some East Texas counties have lifted their burn bans
PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – After over 20 burn bans were issued across East Texas, some counties have made the decision to lift them. The following counties have lifted their burn bans as of Monday: Camp County Cass County Franklin County Panola County Rusk County Since Cass County announced their burn ban was rescinded, officials have […]
Kilgore ISD adds new security position for 2022-23 school year
KILGORE, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on Aug. 10 and is not related to the story. Kilgore ISD has appointed a new security position for their district to increase security for the new school year. At a special board meeting on Aug. 15, KISD...
Ukrainian students head back to school in East Texas
FLINT, Texas — Luba Vinnik got a taste of American school in April after leaving Ukraine with her family. She said it was a smooth transition but on Wednesday she will begin her first full year as an eighth grader at The Brook Hill School. “It’s different, yeah," Luba...
2 teens killed in Alba crash
ALBA, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed that two teenagers were killed on US 69 in a crash. According to DPS, a 16-year-old boy from Alba and an 18-year-old, identified as Ginger Durham of Mineola, died in the crash. The preliminary investigation shows a 2005...
City of Whitehouse budget includes plans for community center, strengthening public safety
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — Officials say the city of Whitehouse's recently approved 2023 fiscal year budget is focused on investing in the heart of the city by funding a community center and adding public safety personnel. On Tuesday, the city council voted in favor of a lower tax rate and...
Several wrecks on I-20 leading to delays in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — There are currently several wrecks along I-20, leading to delays throughout Smith County. According to the Smith County Department of Public Safety, deputies have been working on several wrecks along I-20. There is currently a jackknifed 18-wheeler on the eastbound lane between I-20 and mile marker 551 towards Lindale. This has led to traffic being backed up for several miles.
