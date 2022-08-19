ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

brownsnation.com

Vegas Adjusts Browns Win Projection

Fans finally know how long they’ll wait to see Deshaun Watson play a real game for the Cleveland Browns. So now it is time to get on to other serious matters. And the oddsmakers in Las Vegas were quick to do their part by adjusting odds and parlays involving the team.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Predicting the Cleveland Browns record without Deshaun Watson

What can the Cleveland Browns hope for without Deshaun Watson?. Whether you’re a fan of the 11-game suspension or not, we now know how long Deshaun Watson will be out of action due to his four counts of sexual assault, as ruled on by Judge Sue L. Robinson. While the embattled quarterback continues to skirt the issue and show no real remorse, the talk now moves to the Cleveland Browns and how they’ll be able to fair without their disgraced quarterback.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Has Texans Rookie RB Pierce Sealed His Fate?

Throughout the Houston Texans' 24-20 victory at the LA Rams on Friday night there was one question on everybody's lips - Where's Dameon Pierce?. The rookie running back was the talk of the town following his preseason debut during Houston's 17-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints, during which he rushed for 49 yards on just five carries.
HOUSTON, TX
Cleveland.com

Elyria Catholic holds on for 14-6 win vs. No. 13 Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio – Traditionally, the Battle of Elyria has leaned in the direction of the Division I Elyria Pioneers. After losing the first matchup 10 years ago to Division V Elyria Catholic, the Pioneers reeled off five consecutive wins in the series and, despite a lopsided second half, were driving with the chance to make it six.
ELYRIA, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/20/22)

It is Saturday, August 20, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns had productive practice sessions with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday and Friday. Highlights of the sessions are the top stories in the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Eagles Coach Sirianni Chats Up Kareem Hunt. The sessions...
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

Kyle Brandt Unloads On Browns In Watson Ruling

Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns know how many games to cover with Jacoby Brissett. Deshaun Watson has the dates regarding when he has to leave and when he can start practicing with the team again. His apology last week looked like progress in accepting his role in the disciplinary...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Walsh Jesuit vs. Benedictine: Highlights, by the numbers of another double OT football game

EUCLID, Ohio — Without junior safety John Keough, Walsh Jesuit would not have left Euclid on Saturday night with a 38-32 double-overtime win against Benedictine. Keough supplied a fumble recovery for a touchdown, blocked a punt that set up the tying score and deflected three passes — including two on fourth downs — in overtime to lift Walsh, which entered the season ranked 14th in the cleveland.com high school football Top 25.
EUCLID, OH
