Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for a Great Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Garfield Heights, OhioIsla ChiuGarfield Heights, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOberlin, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Indian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Related
brownsnation.com
Vegas Adjusts Browns Win Projection
Fans finally know how long they’ll wait to see Deshaun Watson play a real game for the Cleveland Browns. So now it is time to get on to other serious matters. And the oddsmakers in Las Vegas were quick to do their part by adjusting odds and parlays involving the team.
Predicting the Cleveland Browns record without Deshaun Watson
What can the Cleveland Browns hope for without Deshaun Watson?. Whether you’re a fan of the 11-game suspension or not, we now know how long Deshaun Watson will be out of action due to his four counts of sexual assault, as ruled on by Judge Sue L. Robinson. While the embattled quarterback continues to skirt the issue and show no real remorse, the talk now moves to the Cleveland Browns and how they’ll be able to fair without their disgraced quarterback.
WATCH: Neal Brown's Final Preseason Press Conference
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown sat with the media during the final week of the preseason
No. 1 St. Edward pushed to the brink but hangs on vs. Toledo Central Catholic, 23-20
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Winning championships brings lofty expectations. It also puts a target on your back. St. Edward, the defending Division I state champion, was pushed to the brink before overcoming a fourth-quarter deficit and hanging on to defeat visiting Toledo Central Catholic, 23-20, to open the season Friday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No. 5 Mentor and QB Scotty Fox light up Canton McKinley, 34-21
MENTOR, Ohio – Not too many sophomore quarterbacks have had a night like Scotty Fox. He lit up Jerome T. Osborne Jr., Stadium with three touchdown passes in leading the Mentor Cardinals to a 34-21 victory over the Canton McKinley Bulldogs on the opening Friday night of the high school football season.
Northeast Ohio high school football scores for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022
Hudson vs. Solon in high school football, August 19, 2022 — CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Check out Friday night’s Northeast Ohio high school football scores. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
How the Top 25 in cleveland.com’s 2022 high school football rankings fared in Week 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out how teams in the cleveland.com Top 25 high school football poll fared in Week 1.
Yardbarker
Has Texans Rookie RB Pierce Sealed His Fate?
Throughout the Houston Texans' 24-20 victory at the LA Rams on Friday night there was one question on everybody's lips - Where's Dameon Pierce?. The rookie running back was the talk of the town following his preseason debut during Houston's 17-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints, during which he rushed for 49 yards on just five carries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elyria Catholic holds on for 14-6 win vs. No. 13 Elyria
ELYRIA, Ohio – Traditionally, the Battle of Elyria has leaned in the direction of the Division I Elyria Pioneers. After losing the first matchup 10 years ago to Division V Elyria Catholic, the Pioneers reeled off five consecutive wins in the series and, despite a lopsided second half, were driving with the chance to make it six.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/20/22)
It is Saturday, August 20, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns had productive practice sessions with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday and Friday. Highlights of the sessions are the top stories in the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Eagles Coach Sirianni Chats Up Kareem Hunt. The sessions...
St. Edward, Glenville remain atop divisions in cleveland.com state football rankings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Toledo Central Catholic showed its potential in Division II by taking defending OHSAA Division I state champion St. Edward down to the wire Friday in their high school football opener. The Eagles remain the state’s No. 1-ranked team in D-I, while Central Catholic strengthens its standing...
brownsnation.com
Kyle Brandt Unloads On Browns In Watson Ruling
Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns know how many games to cover with Jacoby Brissett. Deshaun Watson has the dates regarding when he has to leave and when he can start practicing with the team again. His apology last week looked like progress in accepting his role in the disciplinary...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Walsh Jesuit vs. Benedictine: Highlights, by the numbers of another double OT football game
EUCLID, Ohio — Without junior safety John Keough, Walsh Jesuit would not have left Euclid on Saturday night with a 38-32 double-overtime win against Benedictine. Keough supplied a fumble recovery for a touchdown, blocked a punt that set up the tying score and deflected three passes — including two on fourth downs — in overtime to lift Walsh, which entered the season ranked 14th in the cleveland.com high school football Top 25.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0