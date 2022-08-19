ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

EXCLUSIVE: Indus Battle Royale Developers Open Up About the Lore and Gameplay Progression, Comparisons with Other Games, and Their Plan Moving Forward

By Akshay Patel
IGN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Where Winds Meet: A New Open World Game That Promises Ultimate Player Freedom

At Gamescom, Everstone Studios unveiled their new open-world epic Where Winds Meet. The trailer, which showcased numerous elements like travel, combat, stealth, and more, might seem overwhelming. That's because the developers prioritized player freedom above all else. In an interview with IGN, Everstone Studios revealed that Where Winds Meet was...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Game#Indus#Lore#Gameplay#Cod#Video Game#Indian
IGN

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's First Two Episodes Will Air In Certain Theatres Around the World

The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be aired in select theatres two days ahead of its debut on Amazon Prime Video. As reported by Variety, film fans can once again see Middle Earth on the big screen on August 31 thanks to a new initiative from Amazon. Details on when and where are still a little hazy, but Cinemark in the U.S. has already created a dedicated page for the screening, revealing that only its Cinemark Movie Rewards members will be able to sign up.
MOVIES
IGN

Horse Crest Wooden Shield

"A tall, medium-sized wooden shield. Light for its size, and easy to handle. The circular horsehead design evokes a swift gallop." The Horse Crest Wooden Shield Default Weapon Skill is: No Skill. Sold by Patches at Murkwater Cave in Limgrave or near the Scenic Isle site of grace in Liurnia...
IGN

DualSense Edge Controller Revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live

Sony has announced the DualSense Edge, a new premium-grade wireless controller. Revealed for the first time at Opening Night Live, the DualSense Edge is a high-end controller that appears to be Sony's answer to Xbox's Elite controller range. Little information was revealed, but it is said to be highly customisable with the ability to set bespoke control maps.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
India
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
IGN

Dead Island 2’s Gore System Cuts Through Flesh, Organs, and Bones With Procedural Precision

Dead Island 2 developer Dambuster Studios has created a bespoke gore system for its upcoming zombie-slaying sequel, and it's one of the most detailed ever seen in games. “We’ve probably spent an unhealthy amount of time passionately developing our own gruesome gore tech, which we codename internally FLESH,” explained Dead Island 2’s game director, David Stenton, in a conversation with IGN. “That’s short for Fully Locational Evisceration System for Humanoids.”
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Age of Empires IV

Age of Empires IV - Ottomans and Malians Anniversary Update Trailer. Every empire must find their own path to victory in Age of Empires IV. Get a look at gameplay from two new civilizations joining Age of Empires IV for a free anniversary update - the Malians and the Ottomans. Download the free AoE IV anniversary update on October 25.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Best Nihilego Moveset in Pokemon GO

Nihilego, the Parasite Pokemon made its introduction in five-star raids on June 5th, 2022 in Pokemon Go. Nihilego is an Ultra Beast hailing from the Alola Region. This page will cover the Best Nihilego Moveset in Pokemon GO and its reasoning for an optimal moveset.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Saints Row Performance Review – PS5 vs Xbox Series X vs PC

Volition has always been known for pushing technology, with its game Decent even beating the revolutionary Quake to a full 3D engine. In this Saints Row reboot, technology has remained a core pillar to build on. Using an improved proprietary engine, Volition has added the big-ticket item for this generation: ray tracing – or ray traced ambient occlusion to be precise, but more on that later. The current generation console versions offer I think the largest mode set I have seen in a console game to date. We are looking at the PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC, as well as the Xbox One X to give you a flavor of what the last gen versions offer.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Miquellan Knight's Sword

The Miquellan Knight's Sword is one of the straight sword Weapons in Elden Ring. "Sword forged by servants of Miquella of the Haligtree, with a design modeled after those carried by Carian knights. Instead of glintstone however, amber from the Haligtree is embedded in the blade. A sumptuous piece, yet it has never been offered to any knight — an ill starred sword with no master."
IGN

Wyrdsong - Announcement Trailer | gamescom 2022

Wyrdsong is planned as a dark, historical fantasy that takes place in a fictionalized version of Portugal in the Middle Ages. Though we don't yet know any details about the story, players will take on the role of a fully customizable protagonist and will engage with the world through RPG mechanics including combat and questing.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Honkai: Star Rail Cinematic Trailer

Honkai: Star Rail is a free-to-play turn-based RPG from the creators of Genshin Impact, Hoyoverse. Learn more about the set up of Honkai: Star Rail's story in this cinematic trailer revealed during gamescom opening night live 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Poisonbone Arrow (Fletched)

"Arrow whittled from animal bones. The tip is daubed with venom. Afflicts targets with poison. Craftable item. The addition of fletching enables more precise shots that can travel farther."
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cosmonious High

You've never seen a trailer quite like this one. Teasing an interactive VR experience, Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator devs Owlchemy Labs dropped this Cosmonious High trailer with no explanation for Gamescom 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy