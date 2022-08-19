EXCLUSIVE: Indus Battle Royale Developers Open Up About the Lore and Gameplay Progression, Comparisons with Other Games, and Their Plan Moving Forward

Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Job Simulator Developer Unveils New, Untitled VR Game at Gamescom Opening Night Live
Owlchemy Labs has just unveiled its next project at Gamescom Opening Night Live: an untitled VR game that has been built from the ground up for hand tracking, and may have something to do with...eating?. We didn't see any gameplay in this extremely early teaser - hence the confusion. We...
IGN
Where Winds Meet: A New Open World Game That Promises Ultimate Player Freedom
At Gamescom, Everstone Studios unveiled their new open-world epic Where Winds Meet. The trailer, which showcased numerous elements like travel, combat, stealth, and more, might seem overwhelming. That's because the developers prioritized player freedom above all else. In an interview with IGN, Everstone Studios revealed that Where Winds Meet was...
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Competitive Play Trailer Reveals Cyclizar Alongside New Moves and Items
A new competitive play trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was released and it revealed new moves, new items, and Cyclizar, a Dragon and Normal type Pokemon that very well may be the pre-evolution of these new games' legendary Pokemon Miraidon and Koraidon. The trailer was revealed during the 2022...
IGN
Subnautica Devs Announce Moonbreaker, a Warhammer-Like Strategy Game (Including the Model Painting) - Gamescom Opening Night Live
Unknown Worlds, the creator of survival hit Subnautica, has announced Moonbreaker, a digital tabletop strategy game in the mould of Warhammer 40,000 – right down to being able to paint your units. Revealed at Gamescom's Opening Night Live showcase, the game is due to release into PC and Mac...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's First Two Episodes Will Air In Certain Theatres Around the World
The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be aired in select theatres two days ahead of its debut on Amazon Prime Video. As reported by Variety, film fans can once again see Middle Earth on the big screen on August 31 thanks to a new initiative from Amazon. Details on when and where are still a little hazy, but Cinemark in the U.S. has already created a dedicated page for the screening, revealing that only its Cinemark Movie Rewards members will be able to sign up.
IGN
Wyrdsong Is a Brand New Open-World RPG From Bethesda, Obsidian Veterans - Gamescom Opening Night Live
At Gamescom Opening Night Live, former Bethesda lead Jeff Gardiner unveiled his new studio, Something Wicked Games, and teased its debut project: an open-world, preternatural RPG called Wyrdsong. Wyrdsong is planned as a dark, historical fantasy that takes place in a fictionalized version of Portugal in the Middle Ages. Though...
IGN
Horse Crest Wooden Shield
"A tall, medium-sized wooden shield. Light for its size, and easy to handle. The circular horsehead design evokes a swift gallop." The Horse Crest Wooden Shield Default Weapon Skill is: No Skill. Sold by Patches at Murkwater Cave in Limgrave or near the Scenic Isle site of grace in Liurnia...
IGN
DualSense Edge Controller Revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live
Sony has announced the DualSense Edge, a new premium-grade wireless controller. Revealed for the first time at Opening Night Live, the DualSense Edge is a high-end controller that appears to be Sony's answer to Xbox's Elite controller range. Little information was revealed, but it is said to be highly customisable with the ability to set bespoke control maps.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
New Tales From the Borderlands Is Developed By ‘Key Alumni’ From the Original Game
New Tales From the Borderlands is set to be a spiritual successor to the original Telltale Games narrative adventure. And while Gearbox, led by its Quebec studio, is leading this new project, key “alumni” who’ve worked on the original Tales Borderlands games are also working on the new title.
IGN
Dead Island 2’s Gore System Cuts Through Flesh, Organs, and Bones With Procedural Precision
Dead Island 2 developer Dambuster Studios has created a bespoke gore system for its upcoming zombie-slaying sequel, and it's one of the most detailed ever seen in games. “We’ve probably spent an unhealthy amount of time passionately developing our own gruesome gore tech, which we codename internally FLESH,” explained Dead Island 2’s game director, David Stenton, in a conversation with IGN. “That’s short for Fully Locational Evisceration System for Humanoids.”
IGN
What Is Wyrdsong, the ‘Coming Together’ of RPG Houses Bethesda and Obsidian?
When Jeff Gardiner left Bethesda last year after 16 years working on games like Fallout 3, 4, 76, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim, and Oblivion, he wasn’t doing so with the intent of starting his own studio. In fact, he didn’t know what he wanted to do. Gardiner at...
IGN
Age of Empires IV
Age of Empires IV - Ottomans and Malians Anniversary Update Trailer. Every empire must find their own path to victory in Age of Empires IV. Get a look at gameplay from two new civilizations joining Age of Empires IV for a free anniversary update - the Malians and the Ottomans. Download the free AoE IV anniversary update on October 25.
IGN
Best Nihilego Moveset in Pokemon GO
Nihilego, the Parasite Pokemon made its introduction in five-star raids on June 5th, 2022 in Pokemon Go. Nihilego is an Ultra Beast hailing from the Alola Region. This page will cover the Best Nihilego Moveset in Pokemon GO and its reasoning for an optimal moveset.
IGN
Saints Row Performance Review – PS5 vs Xbox Series X vs PC
Volition has always been known for pushing technology, with its game Decent even beating the revolutionary Quake to a full 3D engine. In this Saints Row reboot, technology has remained a core pillar to build on. Using an improved proprietary engine, Volition has added the big-ticket item for this generation: ray tracing – or ray traced ambient occlusion to be precise, but more on that later. The current generation console versions offer I think the largest mode set I have seen in a console game to date. We are looking at the PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC, as well as the Xbox One X to give you a flavor of what the last gen versions offer.
IGN
Miquellan Knight's Sword
The Miquellan Knight's Sword is one of the straight sword Weapons in Elden Ring. "Sword forged by servants of Miquella of the Haligtree, with a design modeled after those carried by Carian knights. Instead of glintstone however, amber from the Haligtree is embedded in the blade. A sumptuous piece, yet it has never been offered to any knight — an ill starred sword with no master."
IGN
Dune: Awakening Is a New Open World Surivival MMO - Gamescom Opening Night Live
Funcom officially announced its announced its open world survival MMO, Dune Awakening at Gamescom's Opening Night Live. A short teaser gave us Dune's famous "Fear is the mind-killer" quote, while hinting at giant spice-harvesting vehicles, even more giant sand worms, and sand worm riding. It's the first we've seen of...
IGN
Wyrdsong - Announcement Trailer | gamescom 2022
Wyrdsong is planned as a dark, historical fantasy that takes place in a fictionalized version of Portugal in the Middle Ages. Though we don't yet know any details about the story, players will take on the role of a fully customizable protagonist and will engage with the world through RPG mechanics including combat and questing.
IGN
Honkai: Star Rail Cinematic Trailer
Honkai: Star Rail is a free-to-play turn-based RPG from the creators of Genshin Impact, Hoyoverse. Learn more about the set up of Honkai: Star Rail's story in this cinematic trailer revealed during gamescom opening night live 2022.
IGN
Poisonbone Arrow (Fletched)
"Arrow whittled from animal bones. The tip is daubed with venom. Afflicts targets with poison. Craftable item. The addition of fletching enables more precise shots that can travel farther."
IGN
Cosmonious High
You've never seen a trailer quite like this one. Teasing an interactive VR experience, Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator devs Owlchemy Labs dropped this Cosmonious High trailer with no explanation for Gamescom 2022.
Comments / 0