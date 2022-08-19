Read full article on original website
FuqYourFeelings
3d ago
all this hate fueled violence is on everyone of you politicians hands. All you did is divided us just so you can stay in power.
Leading Democrats for 2024 if Joe Biden Does Not Run: Poll
Just 22 percent of Americans want Biden to run again in 2024, with 61 percent opposed, according to a Decision Desk HQ poll.
Joe Biden Gets First Challenger for 2024 Democratic Nomination
The candidate, Jerome Segal, said he decided to announce his run for the Democratic nomination after Biden's "embarrassing" Middle East trip earlier this month.
Greene Says 'No One Can Convince' Her Trump Supporters Behind Jan. 6 Riot
The GOP congresswoman floated the discredited conspiracy theory on Saturday that Antifa was behind the attack on the Capitol.
Washington Examiner
Red wave crashing: Democrats on course to win midterms after shock poll result
Democrats are gaining ground on Republicans in the polls after months of predictions of a "red wave" in the midterms. The latest data, separately tracked by FiveThirtyEight and Real Clear Politics, have raised the question: can President Joe Biden's party defy expectations and deliver a middle-of-the-road outcome in November? The answer is not clear, as two months is an eternity in politics and much can change. Democrats recent political gains are still noteworthy, nonetheless, and make for a less clear outcome in the fall.
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
CNN's Brian Stelter says Hunter Biden scandal 'not just a right-wing media story,' may prevent Biden 2024 run
During a segment on CNN's "Reliable Sources" Sunday, host Brian Stelter discussed Hunter Biden being under federal investigation with his guest Michael LaRosa, the former press secretary for first lady Jill Biden. The conversation was sparked when Stelter cited a New York Times column by Maureen Dowd urging the president...
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
Biden tears into Trump over violence against police hours before ex-president returns to D.C. for campaign-style speech
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden slammed former President Donald Trump on Monday for lacking "the courage to act" as police defending the U.S. Capitol suffered through "medieval hell" on Jan. 6, 2021 — a rare and direct attack pre-empting Trump's plan to deliver a law-and-order-themed speech Tuesday in the nation's capital.
Washington Post columnist declares: ‘This is the month Biden finally came into his own’
Washington Post columnist E.J. Dionne Jr. declared Saturday that even with former President Trump hogging some of the spotlight, President Biden "finally came into his own" this month. Dionne juxtaposed Trump and Biden in dynamic terms in a Washington Post op-ed headlined "Trump’s angry wailing is loud. Biden’s governing is...
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
Washington Examiner
Democrats prepare to sell Biden as consequential president this fall
Democrats are set to roll out a major spending campaign that will highlight the benefits of the recently signed Inflation Reduction Act while seeking to recast President Joe Biden as a consequential and effective leader. Biden is spending much of August on vacation, but his Cabinet members have spread out...
Fox News
Democrats launch seven figure ad buy 'touting President Biden,' inflation bill despite low approval rating
The Democratic National Committee announced the launch of a seven figure ad campaign Friday "touting President Biden" for his recent successful efforts like the Inflation Reduction Act, despite seemingly keeping their distance just a few weeks prior amid his underwater approval rating. In a press release Friday, the DNC said...
Biden returns to D.C. to sign Inflation Reduction Bill and has cute little grandson Beau in tow! President leaves COVID-positive Jill behind to isolate on Kiawah Island
President Joe Biden helped his grandson Beau off of Air Force One when the Biden family landed back in Washington D.C. on Tuesday afternoon, finishing up a week-long vacation in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. But they were missing one member - first lady Jill Biden, who tested positive for covid...
Jared Kushner addresses FBI raid on Trump home for first time amid speculation he may be mole
Jared Kushner has claimed that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was another example of Donald Trump’s “enemies” persecuting him.“President Trump is a fighter, he’s always been a fighter,” Mr Kushner told Fox News host Mark Levin on Saturday in his first public comments about the 8 August search of Mr Trump’s Florida home.“In the way that he drives his enemies so crazy, they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him. That’s basically what happened here.”Speculation has been mounting about which member of Mr Trump’s inner circle was helping the FBI, after reports emerged that...
‘We got rolled’: How the conservative grassroots lost the fight with Biden because it was focused on Trump
The former president’s presence on the political landscape is making it harder to launch a modern day Tea Party movement.
Washington Examiner
Majority see FBI as Biden’s 'personal Gestapo' after Trump raid
The Justice-backed FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago winter resort home has increased the percentage of people who believe that President Joe Biden is using the G-men as his “personal Gestapo.”. In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, 53% of likely voters agreed that “there is a...
Washington Examiner
White House foreshadows Biden's midterm elections traveling salesman tour
President Joe Biden is already away from the White House, but aides are preparing to dispatch him and members of his administration across the country to pitch their record to the public before November's midterm elections. Biden will sign the so-called Inflation Reduction Act into law this week, with a...
eenews.net
Judge revives block on Biden leasing pause
A federal judge yesterday barred the Biden administration from pausing new oil and gas leases on federal lands in 13 Republican-led states. The ruling follows a decision this week from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that struck down an order requiring the Interior Department to continue lease sales. The appeals court ruled that the mandate issued last year by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana “lacked specificity” and sent the matter back to the lower bench to decide if the Biden administration had authority to pause lease sales (Greenwire, Aug. 17).
