Gov. Mike Parson wants to lower Missourians’ income tax
Governor Mike Parson plans a news conference Monday, August 22.
Jackson County may vote on repealing state’s abortion ban
Jackson County voters may be allowed to vote on whether to repeal Missouri's abortion ban as early as the November 2022 election.
Missouri News Headlines Monday, August 22nd, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson says Missouri has its largest surplus of money in the state’s history and he wants to give some of that cash back to citizens. He’s scheduled a news conference for Monday afternoon to announce his plans to ask the Missouri Legislature to cut the tax rate from the current five-point-four percent to about four-point-eight percent. The governor hopes to have the tax cut begin in January. He also wants agriculture tax credits extended from two years to six years for biofuel producers, meat packers and young farmers. Parson has been traveling across the state to meet with lawmakers about his tax cut plan.
Lawsuit asks judge to block marijuana legalization from appearing on Missouri ballot
An anti-drug legalization activist has filed a lawsuit arguing a recreational marijuana initiative petition was improperly certified by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and should not appear on the November ballot. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Cole County Circuit Court — the final day within the 10-day window outlined under state law for […] The post Lawsuit asks judge to block marijuana legalization from appearing on Missouri ballot appeared first on Missouri Independent.
State Senator Dan Hegeman asking Missourians to “Think Carefully” when voting on recreational marijuana in November
State Senator Dan Hegeman of Cosby is asking Missourians to “think carefully” when voting on the November ballot issue that would allow sales of recreational marijuana to persons 21 years of age and older. In 2018, 65 percent of Missouri voters said “yes” to “medical marijuana”. This allowed...
Missouri Has Some Funny Named Towns. Don’t Believe Me? Try These 10
Have you ever taken a road trip, and gone through a small town that barely had any population at all? There are so many places like this throughout our country. And every state seems to have a name that is just a little odd, or funny, or a little unique for various reasons. In doing some research, I found 10 of them in our state of Missouri that fit that description.
CPS, Missouri’s fifth-largest district, is expected to grow
Classes for Columbia Public Schools (CPS) begin tomorrow (Tuesday) morning, and CPS’ Michelle Baumstark says enrollment will likely increase over last year. Baumstark tells 939 the Eagle that CPS schools and district offices have been very busy for weeks with enrollments and registration. Last year’s enrollment was 18,527. CPS...
The deceitful Amendment 3 recreational marijuana bill
The Missouri Secretary of State announced on Tuesday last week that it had certified the signatures collected for a constitutional amendment as submitted by an organization called “legal Missouri.” After competing with two other ballot initiative signature collecting drives all summer, Legal Missouri pulled through and submitted nearly 215,000 names of Missouri residents who support their petition. Despite an insufficient number of signatures for certain congressional districts submitted to the Republican Secretary of State John R. Ashcroft (of that Ashcroft family, certified Amendment 3 is going to appear on the November general election ballot.
5 years after his execution was halted, Marcellus Williams has gotten no resolution from Missouri
On Aug. 22, 2017, Marcellus Williams was hours away from being executed. Williams had been convicted of the 1998 murder of former St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Felicia Gayle, who was found stabbed to death in her home in University City. He’d maintained his innocence, but courts had upheld the conviction and the death sentence multiple times.
Missouri marijuana campaign made ballot with tactic that surprised longtime observers
In a span of a little over two weeks, an initiative petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri made an unexpected comeback. In late July, unofficial tallies showed the Legal Missouri campaign 2,275 signatures short of the threshold for getting on the ballot, leading many to believe its hopes were dashed. By Aug. 9, the […] The post Missouri marijuana campaign made ballot with tactic that surprised longtime observers appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights in traditionally conservative Kansas was confirmed with a partial hand recount, with fewer than 100 votes changing after the last county reported results Sunday. Nine of the state’s 105 counties recounted their votes at the request of Melissa Leavitt, who has pushed for tighter election laws. A longtime anti-abortion activist, Mark Gietzen, is covering most of the costs. Gietzen acknowledged in an interview that it was unlikely to change the outcome. A no vote in the referendum signaled a desire to keep existing abortion protections and a yes vote was for allowing the Legislature to tighten restrictions or ban abortion. After the recounts, “no” votes lost 57 votes and “yes” gained 6 votes. Eight of the counties reported their results by the state’s Saturday deadline, but Sedgwick County delayed releasing its final count until Sunday because spokeswoman Nicole Gibbs said some of the ballots weren’t separated into the correct precincts during the initial recount and had to be resorted Saturday. She said the number of votes cast overall didn’t change.
Lawsuits mounting against unlicensed Missouri boarding schools accused of abuse
Thirty lawsuits have been filed over the last two years against a pair of southwest Missouri boarding schools accused by former students of physical, emotional and sexual abuse. The post Lawsuits mounting against unlicensed Missouri boarding schools accused of abuse appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri Department of Conservation strips fish of world record status
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Conservation issued a statement Monday saying that a fish caught in the Lake of the Ozarks is not a world record or a state record after they said so last week. Further testing found that the fish taken on May 16 by Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska is […]
Missouri man indicted over threat to Arizona official is a public school employee
(Missouri Independent) – A Missouri public school employee facing federal charges for allegedly threatening an Arizona election official is “embarrassed and humbled,” his attorney said Thursday. Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, was indicted Tuesday on one count of communicating an interstate threat, which carries a maximum prison term...
Teachers aren’t the only ones leaving Missouri’s education system
As many in Missouri head back to school, more than 20% of districts in the state have a new or interim superintendent.
MDC shares videos about Missouri's sand prairies
Missouri’s sand prairies are home to critters of conservation concern, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. When Missourians hear the word “prairie,” most picture a vast grassland with tall, swaying vegetation speckled with wildflowers of all colors.
Kansas counties announce recount total of abortion amendment
The Johnson County Board of Canvassers voted to accept the recount of Amendment two on the Aug. 2 primary ballot.
Governor’s Ham Breakfast – Missouri State Fair – August 18, 2022
The Governor’s Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair took place this morning in Sedalia. This annual event is usually a “must attend” function for Missouri legislators, statewide office holders, members of Congress, and candidates. Usually. Whatever your view of corporate agriculture, the event does have a...
New Missouri Laws Going Into Effect On August 28th
(Jefferson City) New laws, passed by the Missouri Legislature, will go into effect on August 28th, unless otherwise noted. Griffin Weinberg takes a brief look at some of them.
Wausau fugitive located in Missouri
A Wausau sex offender who allegedly tampered with his Global Positioning System and fled from supervision was captured Sunday in Missouri, police said. Adam Lee Eckart, 31, was wanted by the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections and was the subject of a Wausau Police Dept. plea for help in locating him, late last week. Eckart spent time in prison for exposing child to harmful materials and second-degree sexual assault of a child, police said.
