Read full article on original website
Related
Primary Election Results Certified
The Laramie County Canvassing Board has certified results of the 2022 Primary Election. Official results are posted at: https://elections.laramiecountyclerk.com/election-results/. The Canvassing Board also reviewed results of Democratic write-ins for county commissioner, county clerk, clerk of district court, treasurer, assessor, coroner and district attorney. No write-in candidate qualified to receive the...
Douglas Budget
Biggest sources of immigrants to Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Wyoming from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Wyoming teacher presented $2,500 Educator of the Year award
Andrea Cooley, a 4th grade teacher at West Side Elementary in Worland, Wyoming, was selected as the Educator of the Year, according to a press release from Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom. Cooley was recognized at the 2022 Wyoming Agriculture Hall Of Fame Picnic on August 17, 2022, by Senator...
Cheyenne Mayor: Concrete Poured For New Cheyenne Hampton Inn
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says plans call for a Hampton Inn to eventually be built next to the location of the former Hitching Post Inn in Cheyenne. He adds, however, that the construction of the new inn won't happen right away. He says the concrete has been poured at the location of the new inn, but economics will dictate when the next phase of construction gets underway,
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
Toxic blooms again prompt health worries, warnings in Wyoming
University of Wyoming research suggests longstanding presence of algal blooms in the state, but DEQ employees are still trying to better understand the conditions leading to toxin release. Andromeda Erikson, WyoFile. Wyoming health officials are again warning of dangerous summer blooms in lakes, ponds and reservoirs, blooms that can kill...
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Frontier Days Names New Committee Chairs for 127th Celebration
The Cheyenne Frontier Days™ (CFD) General Committee has named its new committee members for the 2023 celebration. Following Concessions Chairman Brad Westby is Woody Acord. Acord is a Senior IT Analyst; and has a BS degree in Management. He has volunteered on the CFD Concessions Committee for 23 years and was voted Volunteer of the Year in 2002. Acord was inducted into the HEELS in 2012.
Cheyenne Mayor: There Could Soon Be a Gold Rush in Laramie County
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says there could soon be a gold rush in Laramie County. Collins in his Mayor's Minute column Friday said, "It seems there are gold reserves between Cheyenne and Laramie and a company is working hard to permit a mine to extract the minerals." When asked who...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, August 21, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken on Soldier Creek in Sheridan, Wyoming by Jim Blaha. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please...
RELATED PEOPLE
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (8/13/22–8/19/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
cowboystatedaily.com
Night Of The Upsets: Many Wyoming Incumbents Fall To Challengers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A number of incumbent Wyoming legislators have lost their seats in the primary elections on Tuesday night, while a few have held on. State Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, lost to Bob Ide in the Senate 29 Republican primary. Perkins had been...
mybighornbasin.com
Average Gas Prices Across Wyoming Fall by 12.6 Cents
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming fell 12.6 cents per gallon in the last week (averaging $3.98/g today) according to GasBuddy’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. The report states, “Prices in Wyoming are 64.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 45.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.”
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Matthew Christopher Martinez, 31 –...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunting: “90/10” Big Game Hunting Allocation Might Be Down, But Not Out
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The latest iteration of a proposal to allocate draws for Wyoming big game hunting tags along a “90/10” split – with 90 percent going to resident hunters and 10 percent to non-residents – was rejected by the Wyoming Wildlife Task Force at its meeting on August 8, but an advocate for the idea said it isn’t dead.
wyo4news.com
Chronic Wasting Disease sampling mandatory for mule deer harvested in Laramie Mountains
Laramie, Wyoming — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department wants hunters to be aware of mandatory chronic wasting disease (CWD) sample submission for mule deer harvested in the Laramie Mountains. Hunters who harvest a mule deer in Hunt Areas 59, 60, 64, or 65 are asked to submit a lymph node sample for CWD testing. White-tailed deer harvested do not require mandatory sample submissions, but they are strongly encouraged.
deltanews.tv
Escaped rapist: The Delta, Oklahoma, or Wyoming?
GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (8/12/22–8/19/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecheyennepost.com
Letter to the Editor - Never Visiting Wyoming Again
Over the years, I have enjoyed multiple grand visits to Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Cheyenne, and other places, including working as a volunteer on dinosaur fossil preservation in Thermopolis. Today, however, I am taking a vow that never again will I travel...
Monsoon Surge Headed Into SE Wyoming This Week
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that after an expected dry start to the week on Monday in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, a monsoon surge should bring some much-needed rainfall later in the week. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement...
York News-Times
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Nebraska
Take a look at which counties have the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Nebraska using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Brewery Offers Free Beer For A Year To Artist Who Designs Labels For Their Beer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Snowy Mountain Brewery in Saratoga is looking to combine the art of their brewing with the artistic talents of Wyoming residents through a new contest open to all Wyoming artists until October 1. The brewery has launched “Canvas on a Can”...
Comments / 0