ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
94.9 HOM

Beat the Heat and Celebrate 100 Years of New Hampshire’s Polar Caves

If you’re looking for some shade on another hot and hazy weekend, come celebrate the 100th anniversary of New Hampshire’s Polar Caves tomorrow (Saturday August 20)!. Located at the southern edge of the White Mountain National Forest, the beloved attraction is throwing a day-long party that includes rock painting, coloring, face painting, and water balloons.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
NECN

Hot and Dry Conditions Continue to Fuel Wildland Fires Across Massachusetts

The recent string of hot temperatures and dry conditions have provided multiple fuels for wildland fires to burn in Massachusetts. The newest "priority" fire for state officials is the Breakheart Reservation Fire, which is a cluster of multiple fires burning near Saugus. The fire sits off of Route 1 and is roughly 35 acres but is anticipated to grow, according to Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation Chief Fire Warden Dave Celino. He says some fire barriers aren’t holding because the fire is burning 15-20 inches into the ground.
WMUR.com

New Hampshire State Police warn about water safety this summer

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit is reminding residents and visitors to be safe and aware when enjoying the state's rivers, beaches and lakes. Officials are warning anyone going in the water that conditions can change quickly. It comes after two people died in...
BEVERLY, MA
NECN

Multiple Brush Fires Continue to Rage Across Parts of Mass.

Local firefighters and state response teams are continuing to battle brush fires across multiple parts of Massachusetts. The fires have sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn through the weekend. The fire, located on the town...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Fair Weather#Brush Fire
NECN

A Tiny Noodle Bar Brings Big Flavors in Southern Maine

Southern Maine is immensely appealing. Nearly every coastal city and town between the New Hampshire border and Portland has something to offer, and hidden away among the bustling communities of York Beach, Ogunquit, Kennebunkport and Old Orchard Beach are little hideaways that often get overlooked by visitors. There are old-fashioned...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
thewindhameagle.com

Real Estate: Owning a well during a drought

A report released by The Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA)’s Drought Task Force in early August is advising homeowners with a private well to monitor their water supply and conserve water usage whenever possible in your daily routine. All 16 counties in Maine have reports of wells running dry ranging from dug wells, drilled wells and natural springs and one public water company has issued a mandatory water conservation notice.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Silver Alert issued for New Hampshire man with Alzheimer's disease

WARNER, NH (WGME) -- New Hampshire State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a Warner man with Alzheimer's disease. Fifty-nine-year-old Patrick Henry Hart was reported missing Sunday around 4:15 p.m. He was last seen on the porch of his home and police believe he may have walked away. Hart...
WARNER, NH
WCAX

Rescued beagle finds new home in Vermont

WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Humane Society of the United States is more than halfway finished finding new homes for nearly 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia facility. One of the dogs found its new home in Vermont. Lucy is a 3-month-old beagle who was settled in West Rutland...
WEST RUTLAND, VT
VTDigger

Bill Schubart: A Vermont train journey in 1953

Inspired by the inaugural run of the new Burlington-New York Amtrak service in July, the author reconstructs his first trip from Waterbury to New York City’s Penn Station when he was 8 years old. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: A Vermont train journey in 1953.
WATERBURY, VT
whdh.com

Drivers hit by construction equipment on New Hampshire highway

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating after multiple cars were hit by construction equipment on 293 in Manchester Thursday. Police believe that someone threw those items, which included concrete and shovels, off the Queen City Bridge into oncoming traffic. At least three cars were damaged by...
MANCHESTER, NH
101.9 The Rock

Three Maine Roads Where You’re Likely To See A Moose

A common question here in Maine: "Where can I see a moose?" If you travel these roads you'll have a fair chance at seeing one of Maine's most iconic critters. Tourists and Mainers have at least one thing in common, seeing a moose is always a special moment. That is of course that you're not traveling full-send around the corner of a winding road, and boom...there's Bullwinkle. If you set-out to scout for moose here's some places and tips to increase you're odds of seeing these elusive members of the deer family.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire school districts dealing with staffing shortages

BEDFORD, N.H. — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New Hampshire are still dealing with staffing shortages. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Right now, the Bedford School District has...
BEDFORD, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy