NECN
FIRST ALERT: Much of Region Impacted By Showers, Downpours, Possible Thunderstorms
Our first round of showers are already starting to develop across the south, courtesy of a warm front pushing northeast from the mid Atlantic states. With it we'll continue to see showers, downpours and possible embedded thunderstorms affecting much of the region Monday afternoon and through the evening. Showers, downpours,...
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Heavy Rains Monday Could Impact Evening Commute
The need for rain is real, and while it will affect our afternoon commutes, rain is welcomed in tomorrow. A warm front is pushing north into New England, bringing the unsettled weather which will offer showers and downpours on Monday. First round of rain will enter Conn. and western Mass...
Has It Ever Snowed in August in Maine or New Hampshire?
You know it's coming. Pretty soon, you'll see the first red leaf of the season in your front yard. And then...it's you know what. The "W" word. With the "S" word. No, the other one. SNOW. That got us wondering if it had ever snowed here in Maine or New...
Beat the Heat and Celebrate 100 Years of New Hampshire’s Polar Caves
If you’re looking for some shade on another hot and hazy weekend, come celebrate the 100th anniversary of New Hampshire’s Polar Caves tomorrow (Saturday August 20)!. Located at the southern edge of the White Mountain National Forest, the beloved attraction is throwing a day-long party that includes rock painting, coloring, face painting, and water balloons.
NECN
Hot and Dry Conditions Continue to Fuel Wildland Fires Across Massachusetts
The recent string of hot temperatures and dry conditions have provided multiple fuels for wildland fires to burn in Massachusetts. The newest "priority" fire for state officials is the Breakheart Reservation Fire, which is a cluster of multiple fires burning near Saugus. The fire sits off of Route 1 and is roughly 35 acres but is anticipated to grow, according to Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation Chief Fire Warden Dave Celino. He says some fire barriers aren’t holding because the fire is burning 15-20 inches into the ground.
What is the Barn Door Hostel in New Hampshire and Why is it Perfect for Groups or Last minute Camping
Rarely do I have solid plans when I go camping...probably a bad way to go about camping...but it also creates some of the best camping memories I've ever had. JUST like the one I am about to tell you about. In New Hampshire, and I would have to assume other...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police warn about water safety this summer
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit is reminding residents and visitors to be safe and aware when enjoying the state's rivers, beaches and lakes. Officials are warning anyone going in the water that conditions can change quickly. It comes after two people died in...
NECN
Multiple Brush Fires Continue to Rage Across Parts of Mass.
Local firefighters and state response teams are continuing to battle brush fires across multiple parts of Massachusetts. The fires have sent smoke traveling over multiple area cities and towns. A large brush fire that began Friday in Marlborough continued to burn through the weekend. The fire, located on the town...
WGME
This crucial crop has avoided the worst of Maine's drought
CARIBOU, Maine (BDN) — As most of Maine continues to see drought conditions, hay farmers in Aroostook are producing crops that will be a resource for those who need them in more southern regions. More than 25 percent of the state is abnormally dry, while 31 percent is in...
NECN
A Tiny Noodle Bar Brings Big Flavors in Southern Maine
Southern Maine is immensely appealing. Nearly every coastal city and town between the New Hampshire border and Portland has something to offer, and hidden away among the bustling communities of York Beach, Ogunquit, Kennebunkport and Old Orchard Beach are little hideaways that often get overlooked by visitors. There are old-fashioned...
The Best ‘Must Visit’ Apple Picking Orchards In Maine
Peak apple season runs from August to November and there are hundreds of orchards to visit across Maine. Apple picking is the perfect outdoor experience for the whole family, there is plenty of room at an apple orchard, and plenty of trees to everyone to enjoy. Maine has several orchards...
These 4 Beloved Seacoast New Hampshire Businesses Have Relocated
If you recently returned to the Seacoast, you’ve likely had a moment where you pulled into the site of a beloved business from your youth, looked up at the sign, and said, “Where the heck am I??”. Like people, businesses move. So before you write them off as...
WMUR.com
NH Business: As utility rates continue to jump, what should Granite Stater's expect going forward?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Utility rates are still on the rise, so what should Granite Stater's expect going forward?. On the latest installment of NH Business, host Fred Kocher is joined by Josh Elliot, director of Policy and Programs for the New Hampshire Department of Energy, for a briefing on New Hampshire's energy outlook.
thewindhameagle.com
Real Estate: Owning a well during a drought
A report released by The Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA)’s Drought Task Force in early August is advising homeowners with a private well to monitor their water supply and conserve water usage whenever possible in your daily routine. All 16 counties in Maine have reports of wells running dry ranging from dug wells, drilled wells and natural springs and one public water company has issued a mandatory water conservation notice.
WGME
Silver Alert issued for New Hampshire man with Alzheimer's disease
WARNER, NH (WGME) -- New Hampshire State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a Warner man with Alzheimer's disease. Fifty-nine-year-old Patrick Henry Hart was reported missing Sunday around 4:15 p.m. He was last seen on the porch of his home and police believe he may have walked away. Hart...
WCAX
Rescued beagle finds new home in Vermont
WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Humane Society of the United States is more than halfway finished finding new homes for nearly 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia facility. One of the dogs found its new home in Vermont. Lucy is a 3-month-old beagle who was settled in West Rutland...
Bill Schubart: A Vermont train journey in 1953
Inspired by the inaugural run of the new Burlington-New York Amtrak service in July, the author reconstructs his first trip from Waterbury to New York City’s Penn Station when he was 8 years old. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: A Vermont train journey in 1953.
whdh.com
Drivers hit by construction equipment on New Hampshire highway
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating after multiple cars were hit by construction equipment on 293 in Manchester Thursday. Police believe that someone threw those items, which included concrete and shovels, off the Queen City Bridge into oncoming traffic. At least three cars were damaged by...
Three Maine Roads Where You’re Likely To See A Moose
A common question here in Maine: "Where can I see a moose?" If you travel these roads you'll have a fair chance at seeing one of Maine's most iconic critters. Tourists and Mainers have at least one thing in common, seeing a moose is always a special moment. That is of course that you're not traveling full-send around the corner of a winding road, and boom...there's Bullwinkle. If you set-out to scout for moose here's some places and tips to increase you're odds of seeing these elusive members of the deer family.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire school districts dealing with staffing shortages
BEDFORD, N.H. — Back-to-school is right around the corner and many districts in New Hampshire are still dealing with staffing shortages. Custodians, food service workers, bus monitors and paraprofessionals are just some of the many roles schools are still looking to fill. Right now, the Bedford School District has...
