NME
Jack Harlow announces UK gigs for ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ tour
Jack Harlow has announced details of new UK headline shows for later this year – see details below and get your tickets here. The rapper will head to these shores in November for the latest leg of his ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ tour, in support of his recent album of the same name.
NME
Here’s Mick Jagger enjoying a “busman’s holiday” watching Coldplay
Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has shared a video of himself enjoying Coldplay at Wembley last night (August 21). Jagger joked that it was a “real busman’s holiday” watching the group but that he “had a great time” at the show. In the video, Jagger...
NME
Willow Kayne on new single ‘Rat Race’: “It’s a diary entry tune”
Willow Kayne has discussed her new single ‘Rat Race’, telling NME the track is a “diary entry tune”. Speaking backstage at All Points East festival, the Bristol-born singer-songwriter explained that the track, out today (August 22), is part of a new project. “This next project is...
NME
Lorde has “kept working” since her ‘Solar Power’ tour ended
Lorde has told fans that she has “kept working” since her ‘Solar Power’ tour ended this summer, hinting that she’s making progress on new music. The singer released her third album last August and has since taken it on North American, UK and European tours, stopping at Glastonbury and beyond. On the one year anniversary of the album’s announcement in June, she thanked fans for their support, and called criticism of the album “confounding and at times painful to sit with”.
NME
Coldplay add new 2023 UK and European gigs to ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour
Following their six sold-out Wembley gigs this month, Coldplay have added new UK and European gigs in 2023 to their ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour. The band have been on tour across the planet since the spring, and have now extended the tour behind their 2021 album to next year.
thebrag.com
Margaret Urlich dies at age 57
Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57. Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
NME
Government warned: “Without immediate action, energy crisis will close more venues than COVID”
A stark warning has been released that the impending energy crisis could pose a greater threat to UK grassroots music venues than the COVID pandemic unless the government takes immediate action. Earlier this week, five organisations representing the UK hospitality sector penned an open letter to the UK government, highlighting...
NME
DJ Tony de Vit to be honoured with blue plaque in Birmingham
Tony de Vit, the late hard house DJ, is set to be honoured with a blue plaque in Birmingham. The pioneering Kidderminster-born DJ and producer, who passed away in 1998 aged 40, is the first DJ to ever receive the honour, which is commissioned by the Birmingham Civic Society to recognise individuals who “achieved greatness” and “made [the city] what it is today”.
NME
Sparta announce self-titled album, share ‘Mind Over Matter’ and ‘Spiders’
Sparta have announced details of their self-titled new album and shared two songs from it – listen to ‘Mind Over Matter’ and ‘Spiders’ below. The Texas duo, led by former At The Drive-In guitarist Jim Ward, will follow up 2020’s ‘Trust The River’ LP on October 14 via Dine Alone.
NME
K-pop festival KAMP LA adds Taeyeon, Epik High and more to line-up
K-pop festival KAMP has unveiled its second phase of performers for its inaugural event this October in Los Angeles – find the full line-up below. On August 20, organisers KAMP GLOBAL announced its second wave of performers for its KAMP LA festival taking place October 15-16. They are Girls’ Generation member and soloist Taeyeon – making her first showcase in the US as a solo artist – and hip-hop trio Epik High, along with K-pop groups Momoland, P1Harmony and T1419.
BBC
What next for the Cymru Premier as Football Association of Wales hold review?
The Cymru Premier, which was founded 30 years ago, will come under review as the Football Association of Wales (FAW) looks to put together a strategy for its future. FAW president Steve Williams says the time is right for a review and that clubs and fans will be consulted over the coming months.
NME
Coldplay bring out Stormzy for ‘Blinded By Your Grace Pt. 1’ performance at final Wembley show
Coldplay finished their six-night residency at Wembley Stadium last night (August 21) by bringing out Stormzy to perform ‘Blinded By Your Grace Pt. 1’ – see footage below. Across the band’s gigs at the London venue this month, they have been joined by a host of special...
NME
Röyksopp announce ‘Profound Mysteries III’ to complete three-part project
Röyksopp have announced the third and final album in their ‘Profound Mysteries’ series – ‘Profound Mysteries III’ will come out in November. The project began in late April with ‘Profound Mysteries‘, before a second album of the same name was shared last week (August 19).
NME
Nikki Sixx says Mötley Crue are planning shows in Europe, Asia and South America
Nikki Sixx has said that Mötley Crue are planning a huge run of shows in Europe, Asia and South America. On Saturday (August 20), Sixx took to Twitter to say the band’s current tour was “going way too fast”. Mötley Crüe are currently on ‘The Stadium...
NME
Sarawak’s Sunbear Festival adds Sekumpulan Orang Gila, Ramengvrl and more to first wave lineup
The full phase 1 lineup for this December’s Sunbear Festival in Sarawak has been revealed, featuring the inclusion of Ramengvrl, Sekumpulan Orang Gila and more. The two aforementioned acts will join previously announced acts Boy Pablo, No Good and Lunadira at the festival, which will be held at the MBKS Community Hall Carpark in Kuching, Sarawak this December 9. Other acts that have been announced in phase 1 include rapper Airliftz, blackened death metal act Purbawara, Singaporean math rock trio Forests and ska punk group Plague Of Happiness, as well as Bornean indie rockers Nicestupidplayground among others.
NME
Rockstar hits the creator of ‘GTA’ with a copyright strike
Rockstar has issued copyright strikes to Mike Dailly, the creator of Grand Theft Auto (GTA), over YouTube videos of a prototype for the first game in the series. Taking to Twitter yesterday (August 21), Dailly accused Rockstar of “issuing copyright strikes to any GTA video they can find,” including his own prototype videos. “So now they’re trying to block all release of anyone’s work on a game – and any old development footage,” added Dailly.
NME
Cineworld confirms that it is considering filing for bankruptcy in the US
Cineworld has confirmed reports that it is considering filing for bankruptcy in the US after recovering more slowly than expected from the COVID pandemic. It was reported last week via a piece in the The Wall Street Journal that the share price of the company had dropped from 20p to 2p, leading to conversations around bankruptcy. Before COVID, it was trading at £1.97.
NME
Låpsley announces new album ‘Cautionary Tales Of Youth’ with single ‘Dial Two Seven’
Låpsley has announced details of her third album, ‘Cautionary Tales Of Youth’, and shared a new single called ‘Dial Two Seven’ – listen to that below. The new album follows the singer’s 2020 LP ‘Through Water’ and is set to be released on January 20, 2023.
NME
My Chemical Romance play ‘Bury Me in Black’ for first time in 19 years as they kick off US reunion tour
My Chemical Romance kicked off their North American reunion tour last night (August 20) by playing two rarities for the first time in over 15 years. The band played at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City to begin a 25-date tour that takes them through until early October. At the...
