NME

Jack Harlow announces UK gigs for ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ tour

Jack Harlow has announced details of new UK headline shows for later this year – see details below and get your tickets here. The rapper will head to these shores in November for the latest leg of his ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ tour, in support of his recent album of the same name.
NME

Willow Kayne on new single ‘Rat Race’: “It’s a diary entry tune”

Willow Kayne has discussed her new single ‘Rat Race’, telling NME the track is a “diary entry tune”. Speaking backstage at All Points East festival, the Bristol-born singer-songwriter explained that the track, out today (August 22), is part of a new project. “This next project is...
NME

Lorde has “kept working” since her ‘Solar Power’ tour ended

Lorde has told fans that she has “kept working” since her ‘Solar Power’ tour ended this summer, hinting that she’s making progress on new music. The singer released her third album last August and has since taken it on North American, UK and European tours, stopping at Glastonbury and beyond. On the one year anniversary of the album’s announcement in June, she thanked fans for their support, and called criticism of the album “confounding and at times painful to sit with”.
thebrag.com

Margaret Urlich dies at age 57

Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57. Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
NME

DJ Tony de Vit to be honoured with blue plaque in Birmingham

Tony de Vit, the late hard house DJ, is set to be honoured with a blue plaque in Birmingham. The pioneering Kidderminster-born DJ and producer, who passed away in 1998 aged 40, is the first DJ to ever receive the honour, which is commissioned by the Birmingham Civic Society to recognise individuals who “achieved greatness” and “made [the city] what it is today”.
NME

K-pop festival KAMP LA adds Taeyeon, Epik High and more to line-up

K-pop festival KAMP has unveiled its second phase of performers for its inaugural event this October in Los Angeles – find the full line-up below. On August 20, organisers KAMP GLOBAL announced its second wave of performers for its KAMP LA festival taking place October 15-16. They are Girls’ Generation member and soloist Taeyeon – making her first showcase in the US as a solo artist – and hip-hop trio Epik High, along with K-pop groups Momoland, P1Harmony and T1419.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Sarawak’s Sunbear Festival adds Sekumpulan Orang Gila, Ramengvrl and more to first wave lineup

The full phase 1 lineup for this December’s Sunbear Festival in Sarawak has been revealed, featuring the inclusion of Ramengvrl, Sekumpulan Orang Gila and more. The two aforementioned acts will join previously announced acts Boy Pablo, No Good and Lunadira at the festival, which will be held at the MBKS Community Hall Carpark in Kuching, Sarawak this December 9. Other acts that have been announced in phase 1 include rapper Airliftz, blackened death metal act Purbawara, Singaporean math rock trio Forests and ska punk group Plague Of Happiness, as well as Bornean indie rockers Nicestupidplayground among others.
NME

Rockstar hits the creator of ‘GTA’ with a copyright strike

Rockstar has issued copyright strikes to Mike Dailly, the creator of Grand Theft Auto (GTA), over YouTube videos of a prototype for the first game in the series. Taking to Twitter yesterday (August 21), Dailly accused Rockstar of “issuing copyright strikes to any GTA video they can find,” including his own prototype videos. “So now they’re trying to block all release of anyone’s work on a game – and any old development footage,” added Dailly.
NME

Cineworld confirms that it is considering filing for bankruptcy in the US

Cineworld has confirmed reports that it is considering filing for bankruptcy in the US after recovering more slowly than expected from the COVID pandemic. It was reported last week via a piece in the The Wall Street Journal that the share price of the company had dropped from 20p to 2p, leading to conversations around bankruptcy. Before COVID, it was trading at £1.97.
