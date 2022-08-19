Read full article on original website
kentuckytoday.com
New Mexico oilfield regulators reach settlement with company
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State oil and gas regulators say they have reached a financial settlement with XTO Permian Operating to resolve violation notices at wastewater injection sites in southeastern New Mexico. The Oil Conservation Division on Monday announced that XTO will pay nearly $1.8 million to the...
COVID numbers begin to improve in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – For the second week in a row, the number of new cases of COVID-19 as well as deaths in Kentucky saw a substantial drop in new cases, according to the weekly report issued by the Department for Public Health on Monday afternoon. During the seven-day...
A chance to vote Yes for Life on Amendment 2 in November
This November, each one of us will have the opportunity to pass a Constitutional Amendment to make Kentucky a bold, pro-life state. It’s called the Yes for Life Amendment, and it’s our chance to write our pro-life values directly into Kentucky’s Constitution. If passed, it will make clear that there is no right to abortion or the funding for abortions in our Constitution.
