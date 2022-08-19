Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach Resilient Island hopes to protect Lake Worth Lagoon against environmental impact
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County has a wide variety of wildlife, but they need specific habitats to both survive and thrive. At the tiny Palm Beach Resilient Island, not too far from downtown West Palm Beach, its importance is big. It's now a critical habitat for imperiled shorebirds and other marine wildlife in the Lake Worth Lagoon.
WPBF News 25
Palm Tran Connection making improvements after 33 catalytic converters stolen from paratransit buses
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After seeing 33 catalytic converters stolen from theirparatransit buses, Palm Tran Connection says more than half are back up and running. It's important to note, this will not impact the normal bus schedule. Paratransit buses are used to transport older and disabled residents throughout...
WPBF News 25
Early voting wraps up on the Treasure Coast
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting is now over on the Treasure Coast, but people inPalm Beach County still have the chance to cast their ballot before election day. In Martin County, supervisor of elections Vicki Davis says early voting was successful this year. "We’ve had no issues," Davis...
WPBF News 25
U.S. Army veteran presented with new home in Jupiter
JUPITER, Fla. — A U.S. Army veteran now has a special place he can call home. Saturday, national nonprofit organization Homes for Our Troops gave Army SSgt. Michael Montange and his wife Cami Sue the keys to their new custom home in Jupiter. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF...
WPBF News 25
Attorney says Florida school shooter was a ‘damaged person’
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — For Florida school shooterNikolas Cruz’s lead attorney, his Valentine’s Day 2018 massacre of 17 people didn’t begin when he stepped into a building at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and opened fire with his AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle. Public defender Melisa...
WPBF News 25
Feels like temperatures can reach as high as 104 degrees Saturday
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will move in from west of the highways to Okeechobee and Belle Glade Saturday. WPBF 25 News meteorologists say the showers will last until about 6 p.m. Average temperatures for the day are 90 to 93 degrees, but feels like temperatures will peak between 102 and...
WPBF News 25
Catalytic theft suspects wanted
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Suspects are wanted for stealing catalytic converters from multiple businesses. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the latest incident occurred on Aug. 18. The sheriff's office asks anyone who can identify the suspects and or vehicle to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS, or...
WPBF News 25
Boynton Beach officer fired 8 months after pursuit of 13-year-old boy who died in crash
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — For nearly eight months, friends and family of 13-year-old Stanley Davis III have rallied, calling for the firing of Boynton Beach police officer Mark Sohn. On Friday, they got their wish. Boynton Beach interim city manager Jim Stables sent a letter to Sohn, informing him...
WPBF News 25
Four hospitalized after head-on collision
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The 90-mile marker on I-95 southbound is now fully open after a head-on motor collision. Martin County Fire Rescue reported four patients were transported to local hospitals. Three out of the four were transported to St. Mary Trauma Center, while the other patient was transported...
WPBF News 25
Multi-vehicle crash leaves one dead
LANTANA, Fla. — A three-vehicle, five-passenger crash left one dead Saturday evening. The driver of a 2022 model S Tesla was traveling westbound on Lantana Road at a high speed, according to Palm Beach Sherriff's Office. As the Tesla traveled in the inside lane, two other vehicles were traveling...
WPBF News 25
Early voting now over in Palm Beach County, Election Day this Tuesday
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting in Palm Beach County ended on Sunday. If you still haven’t voted, you’ll have to go to the polls in person this Tuesday to cast your vote in the primary. Palm Beach County supervisor of elections Wendy Sartory Link says...
WPBF News 25
Attorney weighs in ahead of Nikolas Cruz's defense making its case
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — The defense is set to make their case starting Monday in theNikolas Cruz sentencing trial. “I think the prosecution did an exceptional job of painting a terrific, horrific picture,” said State Rep. Michael Gottlieb, a criminal defense attorney in Broward and Palm Beach Counties. "Now, it’s up to the defense to build their case and show mitigating circumstances."
