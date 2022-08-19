ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riviera Beach, FL

WPBF News 25

Early voting wraps up on the Treasure Coast

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting is now over on the Treasure Coast, but people inPalm Beach County still have the chance to cast their ballot before election day. In Martin County, supervisor of elections Vicki Davis says early voting was successful this year. "We’ve had no issues," Davis...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

U.S. Army veteran presented with new home in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — A U.S. Army veteran now has a special place he can call home. Saturday, national nonprofit organization Homes for Our Troops gave Army SSgt. Michael Montange and his wife Cami Sue the keys to their new custom home in Jupiter. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF...
JUPITER, FL
Riviera Beach, FL
Riviera Beach, FL
WPBF News 25

Attorney says Florida school shooter was a ‘damaged person’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — For Florida school shooterNikolas Cruz’s lead attorney, his Valentine’s Day 2018 massacre of 17 people didn’t begin when he stepped into a building at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and opened fire with his AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle. Public defender Melisa...
PARKLAND, FL
WPBF News 25

Feels like temperatures can reach as high as 104 degrees Saturday

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will move in from west of the highways to Okeechobee and Belle Glade Saturday. WPBF 25 News meteorologists say the showers will last until about 6 p.m. Average temperatures for the day are 90 to 93 degrees, but feels like temperatures will peak between 102 and...
OKEECHOBEE, FL
WPBF News 25

Catalytic theft suspects wanted

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Suspects are wanted for stealing catalytic converters from multiple businesses. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the latest incident occurred on Aug. 18. The sheriff's office asks anyone who can identify the suspects and or vehicle to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS, or...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Four hospitalized after head-on collision

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The 90-mile marker on I-95 southbound is now fully open after a head-on motor collision. Martin County Fire Rescue reported four patients were transported to local hospitals. Three out of the four were transported to St. Mary Trauma Center, while the other patient was transported...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Multi-vehicle crash leaves one dead

LANTANA, Fla. — A three-vehicle, five-passenger crash left one dead Saturday evening. The driver of a 2022 model S Tesla was traveling westbound on Lantana Road at a high speed, according to Palm Beach Sherriff's Office. As the Tesla traveled in the inside lane, two other vehicles were traveling...
PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Attorney weighs in ahead of Nikolas Cruz's defense making its case

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — The defense is set to make their case starting Monday in theNikolas Cruz sentencing trial. “I think the prosecution did an exceptional job of painting a terrific, horrific picture,” said State Rep. Michael Gottlieb, a criminal defense attorney in Broward and Palm Beach Counties. "Now, it’s up to the defense to build their case and show mitigating circumstances."
PARKLAND, FL

