Pa. Human Services Secretary warns of SNAP text scams

By James Wesser
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead is advising Pennsylvanians of a potential fishing scam.

In a release, the scam states that the recipient was “approved for $1,000” in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and must click the link to obtain the money. Residents should not replay or share any information if they are contacted by this scam.

“If you have received unsolicited or random calls or text messages telling you that you need to click a link to access your benefits and asking you for personal information, it is most likely a scam. Do not respond and delete the message so you do not get caught in identity theft,” Acting Secretary Snead said.

DHS does send text messages to people who receive SNAP and other benefits from the number 1-833-648-1964.

Text messages from that number will never include the following:

  • Details about a person’s benefits, such as the amount of SNAP they are authorized to receive,
  • A request for specific personal information, and/or
  • Links to unofficial sites; most DHS texts will direct people to dhs.pa.gov, COMPASS, or a site that ends in .gov, .org, or .com.

Any texts about DHS benefits that seem suspicious by calling the DHS fraud tipline at 1-844-347-8477.

