thesource.com
Tank Releases His Final Studio Album ‘R&B Money’
Grammy Award-winning superstar Tank has returned with his 10th and final studio album, R&B Money. The album is released on his record label of the same name in partnership with Atlantic Records. Chris Brown, Rotimi, Vedo, Blaq Tuxedo, TVERSE, Alex Isley, and R&B Money singer Feather are all included on...
hiphop-n-more.com
JID Shares New Song ‘2007’ Feat. J. Cole, Dreamville President Ibrahim Hamad, His Father: Listen
JID is prepping the release of his new album The Forever Story which comes out Aug. 26th via Dreamville/Interscope. Following up on the single ‘Dance Now‘, today, the rapper has shared a new song called ‘2007’ which is more than 7 minutes long. The track was supposed to be the outro to his album but it didn’t make the cut due to samples clearance issues. On the song, he also gets help vocally from J. Cole, Dreamville president Ib (who actually raps a few lines) and his father.
Billboard
DJ Khaled, Drake & Lil Baby’s ‘Staying Alive’ Debuts at No. 1 on Hot Rap Songs Chart
DJ Khaled returns to No. 1 for the first time in five years on Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart as “Staying Alive,” featuring Drake and Lil Baby, starts at the summit of the chart dated Aug. 20. The track’s arrival stems largely from the song’s status as the most streamed song of the tracking week.
EXCLUSIVE: End Of The Road Star Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges Talks Being A Girl Dad And Leaving Behind A Legacy
Inspired by his eldest daughter, "Karma's World" debuted on Netflix in 2021 to major success.
HipHopDX.com
Asian Doll Fights Off Woman Who Tries Stealing Her Diamond Chain: 'Bitch Saw Nun Else But Stars'
Asian Doll got into a physical altercation over the weekend after a woman allegedly attempted to steal her diamond chain. A video of the incident surfaced on Sunday (August 21) and shows the rapper being held back by several onlookers as she lunges at the would-be thief. “Dumb bitch, are...
10 Female Rappers From The '90s That Influenced Black Music But Didn't Get Their Credit
Where's the florist? These women need their flowers.
EXCLUSIVE: Ice Cube Responds To Angela Means’ Feelings Being Felicia From “Friday”
On Ryan Cameron Uncensored, Ice Cube called into the show to share that The Big 3 Championship will be held at State Farm Arena on Sunday, August 21st. Also, The Big 3’s All-Star Game will be happening featuring celebrities like Nelly & NLE Choppa, televised on CBS, starting at 3:30 PM. There are tickets still […]
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Snaps On Timbaland During Heated R&B Instagram Live Debate: 'R&B Is Muthafuckin' Dead!'
Diddy and Timbaland got into a heated debate about the state of R&B on Instagram Live Wednesday night (August 17) after the Bad Boy Records mogul posed the question: “Who Killed R&B?”. During the conversation, which consisted of a whole lot of yelling from Diddy, Timbo struggled to get...
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z & Nas Convinced Dr. Dre Not To Pull Out Of Super Bowl Performance
Dr. Dre has revealed he had doubts about performing at Super Bowl LVI, until he spoke to JAY-Z and Nas. During a recent interview on fitness entrepreneur Dolvett Quince’s Workout the Doubt podcast, the Hip Hop mogul revealed he was in two minds about the February halftime show over fears of looking like a “sellout.”
NFL・
HipHopDX.com
Jadakiss Reveals Def Jam Renegotiated His Contract Following The LOX’s Verzuz Victory
Jadakiss has benefitted so much from The LOX’s victorious Verzuz battle over Dipset, it ended up helping him renegotiate his contract with Def Jam. Speaking to Complex in an interview published on Wednesday (August 3), the Yonkers rapper revealed his own price went up in all areas of the music industry following his MVP-worthy Verzuz performance, in addition to The LOX seeing a 215 percent increase in streams.
thesource.com
DJ Khaled Says He Pinches Himself Every Time He Hears JAY-Z’s ‘GOD DID’ Feature
DJ Khaled’s GOD DID album is coming at the end of the week. Hitting up Drink Champs, Khaled spoke about what to expect on the 13th album, and continued the hype train around JAY-Z’s latest verse. Speaking with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, Khaled reveals the single makes him...
‘P-Valley’ Star Nicco Annan Wants Others Who Look Like Him To Truly Be Celebrated
The actor discusses playing Uncle Clifford for over a decade, persevering as a Black queer man in Hollywood and creating space for others to be.
People
R&B Star Tevin Campbell Jokes About His Happy Single Life: 'I'm in Love with a Lot of People'
Music has always come first for Tevin Campbell. The 45-year-old R&B singer, whose romantic '90s hits like "Can We Talk" and "I'm Ready" made him a star, recently opened up to the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about his ups and downs in the music industry, and also his personal journey as a gay man.
Quavo and Takeoff Announce Show as Migos Without Offset
As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset. On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.
hotnewhiphop.com
AI-Controlled Rapper FN Meka's Creator Speaks Out On His Capitol Records-Signed Design
FN Meka – a musical artist who is powered using artificial intelligence – has been causing a stir online after he nabbed a coveted recording deal with Capitol Records. The rapper has amassed over 10M followers on TikTok, and already collaborated with Gunna on its first single, "Florida Water."
HipHopDX.com
Virtual Rapper FN Meka Becomes ‘First AR Artist’ Signed To Major Label
Capitol Records has signed its first virtual rapper, an AI robot named FN Meka. The deal was inked following Meka’s explosive independent success on TikTok with its singles “Moonwalkin,” “Speed Demon” and “Internet.” The rapper has garnered over a billion views and has accrued 10 million followers on TikTok alone, making it the No. 1 virtual being on the platform.
thesource.com
Meek Mill Lays Down $10 Million Challenge to Record Executives Rooting Against Him
Meek Mill wants record executives to put their money where their mouth is. Days after the announcement of his partnership with WME, Meek Mill is challenging execs who don’t believe in him to a $10 million bet. “If you a corporate person that work in the music business and...
Diddy Feels “R&B Is Dead,” But Mary J. Blige And More Say Otherwise
On Wednesday (Aug. 17), Diddy took to Twitter to tweet a question. “Who killed R&B?” he asked. Half of Black Twitter responded with the standard answer: “It’s not dead,” or something to that degree while the others simply blamed him. Like clockwork, the “R&B is dead” debate began, prompting Diddy to call a house meeting on Instagram Live later that day. Gathering the likes of Tank, Kehlani, Mary J. Blige, and Timbaland, he asked each of them to speak on the state of R&B and what they feel is missing. While the latter couldn’t conjure up more than two acts “keeping...
thesource.com
Karlie Redd, Capella Grey & Spice Releases “Werk” Music Video
“Werk” is currently #3 on Apple Music’s Top Reggae chart with a bullet. The Shade Room previewed an exclusive clip last week. Reality star-recording artist Karlie Redd, Capella Grey (“Gyalis”) and Spice (“First Time”) hit the desert for a magnificent carnival-themed party in the new music video for Redd’s charting new single “Werk,” out now, via Legacy Records. Redd’s new single is a spicy booty-shaking Reggae vibe perfect for the summertime wined down. Stream it now.
