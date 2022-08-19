JID is prepping the release of his new album The Forever Story which comes out Aug. 26th via Dreamville/Interscope. Following up on the single ‘Dance Now‘, today, the rapper has shared a new song called ‘2007’ which is more than 7 minutes long. The track was supposed to be the outro to his album but it didn’t make the cut due to samples clearance issues. On the song, he also gets help vocally from J. Cole, Dreamville president Ib (who actually raps a few lines) and his father.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO