ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Tank Releases His Final Studio Album ‘R&B Money’

Grammy Award-winning superstar Tank has returned with his 10th and final studio album, R&B Money. The album is released on his record label of the same name in partnership with Atlantic Records. Chris Brown, Rotimi, Vedo, Blaq Tuxedo, TVERSE, Alex Isley, and R&B Money singer Feather are all included on...
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

JID Shares New Song ‘2007’ Feat. J. Cole, Dreamville President Ibrahim Hamad, His Father: Listen

JID is prepping the release of his new album The Forever Story which comes out Aug. 26th via Dreamville/Interscope. Following up on the single ‘Dance Now‘, today, the rapper has shared a new song called ‘2007’ which is more than 7 minutes long. The track was supposed to be the outro to his album but it didn’t make the cut due to samples clearance issues. On the song, he also gets help vocally from J. Cole, Dreamville president Ib (who actually raps a few lines) and his father.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucky Daye
Person
Tank
Person
Usher
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z & Nas Convinced Dr. Dre Not To Pull Out Of Super Bowl Performance

Dr. Dre has revealed he had doubts about performing at Super Bowl LVI, until he spoke to JAY-Z and Nas. During a recent interview on fitness entrepreneur Dolvett Quince’s Workout the Doubt podcast, the Hip Hop mogul revealed he was in two minds about the February halftime show over fears of looking like a “sellout.”
NFL
HipHopDX.com

Jadakiss Reveals Def Jam Renegotiated His Contract Following The LOX’s Verzuz Victory

Jadakiss has benefitted so much from The LOX’s victorious Verzuz battle over Dipset, it ended up helping him renegotiate his contract with Def Jam. Speaking to Complex in an interview published on Wednesday (August 3), the Yonkers rapper revealed his own price went up in all areas of the music industry following his MVP-worthy Verzuz performance, in addition to The LOX seeing a 215 percent increase in streams.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Music Industry#Black Music#R B#New Edition
XXL Mag

Quavo and Takeoff Announce Show as Migos Without Offset

As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset. On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

Virtual Rapper FN Meka Becomes ‘First AR Artist’ Signed To Major Label

Capitol Records has signed its first virtual rapper, an AI robot named FN Meka. The deal was inked following Meka’s explosive independent success on TikTok with its singles “Moonwalkin,” “Speed Demon” and “Internet.” The rapper has garnered over a billion views and has accrued 10 million followers on TikTok alone, making it the No. 1 virtual being on the platform.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Diddy Feels “R&B Is Dead,” But Mary J. Blige And More Say Otherwise

On Wednesday (Aug. 17), Diddy took to Twitter to tweet a question. “Who killed R&B?” he asked. Half of Black Twitter responded with the standard answer: “It’s not dead,” or something to that degree while the others simply blamed him. Like clockwork, the “R&B is dead” debate began, prompting Diddy to call a house meeting on Instagram Live later that day. Gathering the likes of Tank, Kehlani, Mary J. Blige, and Timbaland, he asked each of them to speak on the state of R&B and what they feel is missing. While the latter couldn’t conjure up more than two acts “keeping...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Karlie Redd, Capella Grey & Spice Releases “Werk” Music Video

“Werk” is currently #3 on Apple Music’s Top Reggae chart with a bullet. The Shade Room previewed an exclusive clip last week. Reality star-recording artist Karlie Redd, Capella Grey (“Gyalis”) and Spice (“First Time”) hit the desert for a magnificent carnival-themed party in the new music video for Redd’s charting new single “Werk,” out now, via Legacy Records. Redd’s new single is a spicy booty-shaking Reggae vibe perfect for the summertime wined down. Stream it now.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy