ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

Iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester Preserves a Long-Ago Lifestyle

In a fast-developing area, the iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester stands as a monument to a bygone era, writes Roger Morris for The Hunt magazine. Completed in 1907, the residence was commissioned by Philip M. Sharples, a West Chester manufacturer. It was designed as a 15th-century manor house with a modern inside. For a century, it served as a home for two prominent families.
WEST CHESTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, DE
Entertainment
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Delaware State
Delaware Entertainment
WMDT.com

Dover nurse honored with Daisy Award

DOVER, Del. – Nurse Lois Vannicola was honored recently with the Daisy Award. The award honors nurses for their compassionate care. Coworkers say Lois is very helpful and always willing to lend a hand. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
DOVER, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Brandywine Festival of the Arts returns in September

The Brandywine Festival of the Arts, returns to Brandywine Park on Sept. 10-11 with 240 artisans displaying and selling their works. Food, music, children’s activities, pet adoption and vaccination opportunities will also be offered. The vendors, including 40 who are exhibiting at the festival for the first time, include...
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Opera House#Performing#Musical Theater#Grand Opera House#Field#Arts Playlist#Delaware Public Media
DELCO.Today

Work Begins on Chester Riverfront Redevelopment

An artist rendering of the proposed Chester waterfront redevelopment. Green infrastructure and streetscaping have started to show up in the neighborhoods of Subaru Park as work gets underway on the Chester riverfront via the Chester Waterfront Master Plan, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. The goal is to...
CHESTER, PA
delawarepublic.org

DOC clarifies rules for absentee ballots, considers offer of voter registration volunteers

Delaware’s Department of Correction met with civil liberties advocates last week to clarify plans for enabling people in pre-trial custody to vote this fall. State Rep. Eric Morrison organized the meeting between DOC representatives, advocates and Elections Commissioner Anthony Albence last week to discuss concerns over a new DOC policy covering physical mail at the Vaughn Correctional Facility in Smyrna.
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WHYY

Philly Folk Fest, Santana and Earth Wind & Fire, Clay Fest in this week’s ‘Things to Do’

Music is the focus this weekend as a major festival returns to the ’burbs and guitar legend Carlos Santana, along with Earth, Wind & Fire, are in town. Now in its 60th year, The Philadelphia Folk Festival is back in-person for the first time since 2019, as well as streaming online. Other highlights include a kid-friendly arts event and two free cultural festivals.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

‘Safe place’: Art classes foster healing for Delaware cancer patients, English learners and people living with trauma

Three years ago, as retired teacher Elle Sheaffer struggled through intensive treatment for breast cancer, she found solace in an arts program at the Delaware Art Museum. “I just felt a comfort, a safe place’’ while drawing, painting, and making patterns with other survivors, Sheaffer said of the Healing Through the Arts initiative. “They knew what you were experiencing, and it wasn’t that we had to talk about our cancer. But it just gave a healing atmosphere where you could be vulnerable to your feelings.”
CBS Philly

SEPTA's new schedule to take effect Sunday across Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Starting on Sunday, you're going to see changes to SEPTA service in the Delaware Valley. SEPTA's new regional time-tables will take effect.New service to the Wawa Station in Delaware County begins with a 6:10 a.m. departure on Sunday.Also, SEPTA is restoring early morning service to the airport on weekends.And there will be earlier trips to Center City on the Trenton, Lansdale-Doylestown, and West Trenton lines.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Tracts for Tracks: SEPTA Identifies Properties It Needs to Acquire for the King of Prussia Rail Project

Rendering of a proposed King of Prussia Rail train station at First Avenue and Moore Road. SEPTA is preparing to vote on the final list of properties it identifies as targets for acquisition as part of the construction of proposed four-mile King of Prussia Rail line and the accompanying facilities. Natalie Kostelni chugged through the task of bringing the story to the Philadelphia Business Journal.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy