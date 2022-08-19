Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester Preserves a Long-Ago Lifestyle
In a fast-developing area, the iconic Greystone Hall in West Chester stands as a monument to a bygone era, writes Roger Morris for The Hunt magazine. Completed in 1907, the residence was commissioned by Philip M. Sharples, a West Chester manufacturer. It was designed as a 15th-century manor house with a modern inside. For a century, it served as a home for two prominent families.
Three Chester County Residents Named Shapers of State’s Agricultural Landscape on PA Power 100 List
Chester County has three representatives on the inaugural Pennsylvania Agriculture Power 100 list recently released by City & State Pennsylvania. The list recognizes people who shape the Keystone State’s agricultural landscape.
'This is my dream job': Local library director is one of few Black men to hold position
"I look for small libraries that are not thriving that are in Black communities," said Richard Ashby.
New Garden Township Votes to Raze Hazardous Structures at Saint Anthony’s in the Hills
As part of the New Garden’s long-term plans to develop Saint Anthony’s in the Hills into a municipal park, the township has voted to demolish hazardous structures on the 137-acre site, writes Richard Gaw for the Chester County Press. The township bought the property in 2018 from St....
WMDT.com
Dover nurse honored with Daisy Award
DOVER, Del. – Nurse Lois Vannicola was honored recently with the Daisy Award. The award honors nurses for their compassionate care. Coworkers say Lois is very helpful and always willing to lend a hand. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
fox29.com
'Ugly hasn't won': Wilmington community holds back-to-school event, despite death of teen
WILMINGTON, Del. - The very same park where a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night was the same location where the community had planned a free, back-to-school barbecue Sunday. It still went on, as planned, with a message that the violence won’t be tolerated. "What you’re seeing...
Win Passes to the Firefly Music Festival All This Week on 94.5 PST
The Firefly Music Festival is back, and this year's lineup looks absolutely incredible. 94.5 PST wants to send you and your bestie to ALL FOUR Days of this incredible festival... for free. The Firefly Music Festival kicks off on Thursday, September 22. It runs through Sunday, September 25 at the...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Brandywine Festival of the Arts returns in September
The Brandywine Festival of the Arts, returns to Brandywine Park on Sept. 10-11 with 240 artisans displaying and selling their works. Food, music, children’s activities, pet adoption and vaccination opportunities will also be offered. The vendors, including 40 who are exhibiting at the festival for the first time, include...
vista.today
PhillyBite Magazine Ranks the Five Best Breakfast Spots in Chester County
The online culinary resource PhillyBite Magazine has ranked, in no particular order, the five best breakfast spots in Chester Chester, a tall task considering the plethora of options that foodies have in this neck of the woods. Nudy’s Café, with several locations throughout the county, offers a casual breakfast and...
Work Begins on Chester Riverfront Redevelopment
An artist rendering of the proposed Chester waterfront redevelopment. Green infrastructure and streetscaping have started to show up in the neighborhoods of Subaru Park as work gets underway on the Chester riverfront via the Chester Waterfront Master Plan, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. The goal is to...
delawarepublic.org
DOC clarifies rules for absentee ballots, considers offer of voter registration volunteers
Delaware’s Department of Correction met with civil liberties advocates last week to clarify plans for enabling people in pre-trial custody to vote this fall. State Rep. Eric Morrison organized the meeting between DOC representatives, advocates and Elections Commissioner Anthony Albence last week to discuss concerns over a new DOC policy covering physical mail at the Vaughn Correctional Facility in Smyrna.
Bank executive dies days after double shooting in Wilmington, Delaware
Carrie Mondell was the Vice President and Director of Operational Risk Management at WSFS Bank.
Philly Folk Fest, Santana and Earth Wind & Fire, Clay Fest in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Music is the focus this weekend as a major festival returns to the ’burbs and guitar legend Carlos Santana, along with Earth, Wind & Fire, are in town. Now in its 60th year, The Philadelphia Folk Festival is back in-person for the first time since 2019, as well as streaming online. Other highlights include a kid-friendly arts event and two free cultural festivals.
This Unique Tavern is One of Montgomery County’s Best Foodie Gems
Sometimes, you need to go on an adventure to find the best places in your state to dine, and Beth Price-Williams has found a unique Montco gem off the beaten path for Only In Pennsylvania. Ron’s Crooked Hill Tavern is a family-owned and operated bar and restaurant located in Sanatoga,...
‘Safe place’: Art classes foster healing for Delaware cancer patients, English learners and people living with trauma
Three years ago, as retired teacher Elle Sheaffer struggled through intensive treatment for breast cancer, she found solace in an arts program at the Delaware Art Museum. “I just felt a comfort, a safe place’’ while drawing, painting, and making patterns with other survivors, Sheaffer said of the Healing Through the Arts initiative. “They knew what you were experiencing, and it wasn’t that we had to talk about our cancer. But it just gave a healing atmosphere where you could be vulnerable to your feelings.”
For Candidate Mehmet Oz, Is Bryn Athyn Really His ‘No Place Like Home’?
Neighbors have spotted Pa. Sen. candidate Dr. Oz jogging on the Pennypack Trail, nonetheless, the depth of his Montgomery County residency is being questioned. Pa. senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s residency in Bryn Athyn has been an issue since he entered the campaign. Julia Terruso addressed the geography issue with some local input in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Two PA Companies With Ties to Downingtown Mix Pretzels, Beer in New Collaboration
A new collaboration between Philadelphia-based Evil Genius Beer Co. and Auntie Anne’s will create a literal mash-up: pretzels in the beer, writes Michael Klein for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The idea came from one of the Evil Genius founders, Luke Bowen. He grew up near Downingtown Farmers Market, where pretzel...
delawarepublic.org
Research center for Alzheimer's and dementia launches at the University of Delaware
Two University of Delaware researchers have launched the Delaware Center for Cognitive Aging Research on UD's campus. This week, Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry caught up with the center’s director Chris Martens about its mission. A new research center for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia is up and running at...
SEPTA's new schedule to take effect Sunday across Delaware Valley
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Starting on Sunday, you're going to see changes to SEPTA service in the Delaware Valley. SEPTA's new regional time-tables will take effect.New service to the Wawa Station in Delaware County begins with a 6:10 a.m. departure on Sunday.Also, SEPTA is restoring early morning service to the airport on weekends.And there will be earlier trips to Center City on the Trenton, Lansdale-Doylestown, and West Trenton lines.
Tracts for Tracks: SEPTA Identifies Properties It Needs to Acquire for the King of Prussia Rail Project
Rendering of a proposed King of Prussia Rail train station at First Avenue and Moore Road. SEPTA is preparing to vote on the final list of properties it identifies as targets for acquisition as part of the construction of proposed four-mile King of Prussia Rail line and the accompanying facilities. Natalie Kostelni chugged through the task of bringing the story to the Philadelphia Business Journal.
