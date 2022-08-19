Read full article on original website
WDEL 1150AM
Mask mandate returning to Univ. of Delaware
University of Delaware students heading back to campus should pack a mask. As classes are set to begin next week, the school has announced face masks will be required in all classrooms, labs and on all UD transportation. The mask mandate will be in effect for the first two weeks...
beckersasc.com
ChristianaCare, DSU in talks to open Delaware's first medical school
Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare and Delaware State University are in an ongoing discussion to open the first medical school in the state of Delaware, according to an Aug. 18 report from Delaware Public Radio. Delaware is one of only four states that does not have a medical school currently. DSU recently...
‘Safe place’: Art classes foster healing for Delaware cancer patients, English learners and people living with trauma
Three years ago, as retired teacher Elle Sheaffer struggled through intensive treatment for breast cancer, she found solace in an arts program at the Delaware Art Museum. “I just felt a comfort, a safe place’’ while drawing, painting, and making patterns with other survivors, Sheaffer said of the Healing Through the Arts initiative. “They knew what you were experiencing, and it wasn’t that we had to talk about our cancer. But it just gave a healing atmosphere where you could be vulnerable to your feelings.”
WMDT.com
Delaware Tech adds second Bachelor’s degree program, push to create future educators
DELAWARE- One local community college is adding another degree to it’s line up with the hopes of tackling the current teacher shortage. Delaware Technical Community College now has a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program. Officials tell us they received a formal request from superintendent’s across the state...
DuPont will build new $50 million plant in Newark
DuPont Semiconductor Technologies will expand its Newark campus by building a $50 million, 385,000-square-foot facility in nearby Glasgow. The company, a business unit of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, had searched site in northern Delaware and Maryland before decided to build in Delaware. The new facility is expected to become the primary work site for more than 70 existing workers and ... Read More
WMDT.com
Dover nurse honored with Daisy Award
DOVER, Del. – Nurse Lois Vannicola was honored recently with the Daisy Award. The award honors nurses for their compassionate care. Coworkers say Lois is very helpful and always willing to lend a hand. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Free and reduced-price meal policy announced for 2022-23 school year in Del.
DELAWARE – The Delaware Department of Education has announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s policy for free and reduced-price meals for children unable to pay the full price for meals served under the National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program, and After School Snack Program. For the 2022-2023...
How to vote in Delaware’s upcoming elections
Delaware voters have several options to cast their ballots in the upcoming primary and general elections thanks to two new laws passed during the General Assembly’s most recent legislative session. Senate Bill 320 created an opt-in vote-by-mail system wherein voters have to request a ballot before one is sent. Under the law, ballots and ballot applications will never be automatically ... Read More
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
If you happen to live in Delaware and you love going out with your friends and family members then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing seafood places in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice place. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have absolutely amazing online reviews. They are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and are often praised for the quality of their services too. The staff is just as great as the food, so make sure to give them a try next time you are in the area.
New Garden Township Votes to Raze Hazardous Structures at Saint Anthony’s in the Hills
As part of the New Garden’s long-term plans to develop Saint Anthony’s in the Hills into a municipal park, the township has voted to demolish hazardous structures on the 137-acre site, writes Richard Gaw for the Chester County Press. The township bought the property in 2018 from St....
WBOC
Delaware's Public Health Emergency Extended Another 30 Days
WILMINGTON, Del. – Gov. John Carney on Friday extended Delaware's public health emergency order another 30 days. The extension allows the state of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “It’s important that we continue to stay one step ahead of COVID-19,” Carney said. “Keep...
WMDT.com
Brandyvine Valley SPCA fly in 88 dogs from Louisiana for adoption on Delmarva
GEORGETOWN, Del.- 88 dogs today are on their way to a new home thanks to the Brandywine Valley SPCA. The dogs arrived by plane this morning from Louisiana to Coastal Airport in Georgetown, as part of the Wings of Hope initiative. The dogs will head to 3 campuses in Delaware...
Three Chester County Residents Named Shapers of State’s Agricultural Landscape on PA Power 100 List
Chester County has three representatives on the inaugural Pennsylvania Agriculture Power 100 list recently released by City & State Pennsylvania. The list recognizes people who shape the Keystone State’s agricultural landscape.
delawarepublic.org
Unemployment in Delaware drops in July
Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate drops in July, as the state’s jobs numbers increase. Unemployment was at 4.4% down from 4.5% in June, and it is down more than a full point compared to July 2021 when it was 5.5%. The national number in July was at 3.5%.
delawarepublic.org
DOC clarifies rules for absentee ballots, considers offer of voter registration volunteers
Delaware’s Department of Correction met with civil liberties advocates last week to clarify plans for enabling people in pre-trial custody to vote this fall. State Rep. Eric Morrison organized the meeting between DOC representatives, advocates and Elections Commissioner Anthony Albence last week to discuss concerns over a new DOC policy covering physical mail at the Vaughn Correctional Facility in Smyrna.
WGMD Radio
New Covid-19 Cases Lower But Still a Concern
The number of new cases of Covid-19 has declined since July, but Delaware Public Health officials say the disease is still among us – with higher levels in Kent and Sussex Counties. Case levels in New Castle County are listed as medium. Delawareans are urged to continue safe practices such as masking in crowded indoor spaces, isolating themselves when feeling sick, getting vaccinated, testing, and following the CDC’s guidelines if you have a positive test result.
WGMD Radio
Del. EARNS Retirement Program Now Law – What’s Next?
The Delaware EARNS Act is now law. Businesses with more than five employees that do not currently offer a retirement plan would be required to take part in the “Expanding Access for Retirement and Necessary Savings” program, through a payroll process. Governor John Carney signed the legislation, House Bill 205, Thursday.
Bank executive dies days after double shooting in Wilmington, Delaware
Carrie Mondell was the Vice President and Director of Operational Risk Management at WSFS Bank.
For Candidate Mehmet Oz, Is Bryn Athyn Really His ‘No Place Like Home’?
Neighbors have spotted Pa. Sen. candidate Dr. Oz jogging on the Pennypack Trail, nonetheless, the depth of his Montgomery County residency is being questioned. Pa. senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s residency in Bryn Athyn has been an issue since he entered the campaign. Julia Terruso addressed the geography issue with some local input in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
3 Great Steakhouses in Delaware
If you are one of those people who orders steak almost every time they go out, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
