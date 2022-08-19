Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Chadbourn Police issue multiple citations, arrests in weekend checking station
CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — Multiple agencies came together over the weekend in an attempt to keep the streets of Chadbourn safer. The Chadbourn Police Department led a license checking station and saturation patrol on N. Brown Street on Saturday from 9:00 pm to 11:00 pm. Officers then conducted a...
WECT
Man who was shot by Carolina Beach police has been indicted on multiple charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 41-year-old man, who was shot and injured by Carolina Beach police who were attempting to serve him warrants in July, has been indicted for his involvement in the incident. On Monday, Robert Travis Fitts was indicted for assault with a firearm on a law enforcement...
whiteville-news.com
Kimberly Diane Wilson arrested and bookend into Detention Center
Whiteville, NC – On August 13, 2022, a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy was on routine patrol on Lebanon Church Road, Whiteville, when he completed a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Kimberly Diane Wilson, 42, of Chadbourn. The deputy searched the vehicle after Wilson gave consent. In a small pink backpack, the deputy located approximately forty-eight (48) empty small bags, 8.5 grams of methamphetamine, three (3) bags containing twenty-two (22) small bags of heroin (12.9 grams), and an amount of cash. Wilson was arrested and charged with felony Trafficking Opium or Heroin, felony Possession of Methamphetamine, felony Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance, and misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She received a $10,000.00 secured bond.
WECT
WPD arrests three, recovers several stolen firearms
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Aug. 19 that multiple arrests were made on Aug. 17 in relation to illegal firearm possession. Per the WPD, officers on patrol near Mears St. noticed two individuals attempting to flee the area. Officers were able to stop the individuals and discovered that both were in the possession of firearms.
cbs17
Jury duty scam targets Cumberland County
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A jury duty scam is targeting Cumberland County residents, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that the phone scam has been going on for years and is now targeting the county. Callers claim to be the sheriff’s office employees or “court services”.
WECT
District Attorney working through backlog of 82 homicide cases pending trial
NEW HANOVER & PENDER COUNTIES, N.C. (WECT) - It’s a busy job under the best of circumstances. But two-and-a-half years of disruptions to jury trials in North Carolina thanks to the pandemic created a backlog of homicide cases that District Attorney Ben David is doing his best to work through. At last count, between Pender and New Hanover Counties, there are 82 cases waiting to be tried involving people charged with killing someone else, be it though murder, involuntary manslaughter or vehicular homicide.
Three people injured in Horry County crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday near Highway 501 and Factory Stores Boulevard, near the Tanger Outlets, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area due to lanes being blocked. […]
Police search for 2 missing teens out of Florence County
FLORENCE, S.C. — Investigators have released the names and additional details of two teens who disappeared on Saturday afternoon and may be in the same vehicle. Florence Police said they are looking for 15-year-old Cheyanna Murphy and 14-year-old Hannah Ammos. Both may be in a burgundy 2005 Nissan Armada with a South Carolina license plate reading RXY181.
NC family in disbelief after jury returns not guilty verdict in murder case
Wilmington, N.C. — The family of a murder victim is in disbelief after the man who they believe is responsible was found not guilty. 25-year-old Carlton Whitley was shot to death in 2015 in Wilmington outside the apartment complex he shared with his girlfriend and newborn daughter. Antonio Beatty...
WECT
Wilmington Police searching for driver in hit and run
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is searching for the driver of a black sedan that ran over a woman on Market Street just before 3 o’clock Saturday morning. Officers responded to a call in the 5500 block of Market Street after a woman fell from her...
WLOS.com
Suspect injured in drug raid when S.W.A.T. team member unintentionally discharged weapon
SHALLOTTE, Brunswick County — A deputy-involved shooting during a drug raid in southeastern North Carolina injured a suspect in what officials said was the accidental discharge of a weapon. On Thursday morning, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit, along with the BCSO S.W.A.T. team, was conducting...
Up and Coming Weekly
Cumberland sheriff: Agents find cocaine, marijuana at home
A Fayetteville man was arrested on drug charges after narcotics agents searched a Fayetteville home Tuesday morning, Aug. 16 and found cocaine and marijuana, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant just after 6:30 a.m. at 214 Nimocks Ave. During the search, narcotics...
cbs17
Cumberland County deputies seek car possibly used during a shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities need your help in finding a car that they say may have been used during a shooting. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released surveillance photos of an early 2000s gold or silver Honda Accord that they are looking for. The vehicle has damage to the front, passenger-side quarter panel and faded paint in various spots.
columbuscountynews.com
One Dead, One Hospitalized in Chadbourn Shooting
One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a midnight shooting in Chadbourn Thursday. Mayor Phillip Britt said more details will be released Friday. Britt said the Chadbourn Police and State Bureau of Investigation are trying to confirm if the shootings were related. Police were called right after midnight,...
columbuscountynews.com
Victim Identified In Killing
Dennis Willis has been identified as the man shot to death in Chadbourn Thursday morning. The name of a second man, who was wounded, has not been released. The location of the incident has also been withheld. Mayor Phillip Britt said investigators have not confirmed that both men were injured...
WECT
Man arrested for death by distribution in connection to fatal overdose
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for death by distribution after he allegedly sold heroin that resulted in a fatal overdose. The NHCSO writes that they responded to a fatal heroin overdose on August 4 at the 6000 block of Carolina Beach Road. The investigation alleged that Cornell Glendell Wilson sold the heroin resulting the overdose, and he was arrested the next day at the same block.
WECT
Pine Harvest Drive in Leland to experience closures for utility work
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A section of Pine Harvest Drive in Leland will have intermittent closures between August 30 and October 24 during the night for crews to work on sewer manholes. Per the Town of Leland, the closures will be from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on Pine Harvest...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
SBI investigating after suspect accidentally shot by Brunswick County SWAT team member during search
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after being accidentally shot during a home search in Shallotte. According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the Vice and Narcotics Unit and S.W.A.T. team were conducting a search warrant at a home on Rebel Trail early Thursday morning. As officers were securing the area, one of the S.W.A.T. team member’s guns discharged, hitting a suspect in the leg.
Fayetteville woman arrested for DWI after driving car onto train tracks, police say
A woman was arrested in Fayetteville after a car was hit by a train.
WECT
Over 190,000 gallons of wastewater spills in Burgaw
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Around 194,760 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled in Burgaw during flash flooding on Sunday, August 21. Per a town release, the wastewater spilled from a manhole at 314 E Ashe Street, a lift station at 500 S Dudley Street and a pump station at 304 E Wallace Street.
