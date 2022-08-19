ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Goodfellas’ Star Paul Sorvino’s Wife Dee Dee, Other Stars Honor Him at Celebration of Life

By Alex Falls
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KFIgz_0hNV3Ddf00

Last month, the entertainment world lost a heavyweight personality when Paul Sorvino passed away due to natural causes. The late actor’s life was celebrated Wednesday night during a memorial at the Hollywood Museum.

Some of Sorvino’s friends and family spoke to Fox News after the memorial service to further honor Sorvino’s life. His wife, Dee Dee Sorvino addressed the kind of man she remembers her husband as.

“When I say Renaissance man, I mean it because he was a great sculptor, a great painter,” Dee Dee said. “You know, and then there was that acting thing that he did so well. Singer. I mean, we would go out to dinner, and he’d always just burst out in song and make everyone so happy. And that’s what he always wanted to do.”

Dee Dee said her husband always wanted to make people happy, and that was why the event was a “celebration of life” instead of a “sad affair.”

“But he wanted people to be happy even now, during life and after death,” Dee Dee said. “Paul was the ultimate movie star, the ultimate Renaissance man performer, but ultimately the best human being that’s ever walked this Earth.”

Dee Dee also took the chance to describe how she first met Paul Sorvino. She said they were both on the set of the Neil Cavuto show when she accidentally took his seat.

“Then I came into the green room and he started stalking me,” Dee Dee said. “And it worked because at Fox you go next door to Del Friscos. He said, ‘Let’s get a drink. Oh, well, maybe let’s get dinner.’ And then, you know, then we got married.”

Sorvino’s Celebration of Life

Sorvino was a highly-recognizable actor. Probably best remembered for his role as Big Paulie in Martin Scorsese’s seminal gangster flick Goodfellas. Dee Dee said Sorvino loved being a part of that legacy. They would frequently go out to restaurants and encounter fans who wanted to pay tribute to the actor.

“They’d run to the CVS, they’d have the garlic there with a razor blade, and they would think they were so original with that. And it happened like once a month,” Dee Dee said. “But Paul said because they felt like they knew Big Paulie, you know, and they were familiar with him. They loved him like Big Paulie, Uncle Paulie. It made him very happy that people felt like they knew him.”

Actor Joe Mantegna was also present to honor his friend at the celebration of life. Mantegna said his fondest memory of Sorvino was when the actor would come into his wife’s restaurant and sing. He called it “free entertainment.”

“He was so much more than what the public, you know, may have known him best for,” Mantegna said. “And I think that’s important. So, I think just the fact that he was just, you know, everybody knew him as the actor that he was. But there was so much more to him.”

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut

The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Cavuto
Person
Joe Mantegna
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Paul Sorvino
The Hollywood Reporter

Paul Sorvino, Actor in ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘That Championship Season,’ Dies at 83

Paul Sorvino, the burly character actor who made a career out of playing forceful types, most notably the coldhearted mobster Paulie Cicero in Martin Scorsese’s GoodFellas, has died. He was 83. Sorvino, the father of Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite), died Monday of natural causes, his wife, Dee Dee, announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterJean-Marie Lavalou, Co-Inventor of the Remote-Controlled Louma Crane, Dies at 76Aaron Latham, Screenwriter, Journalist and Husband of CBS News' Lesley Stahl, Dies at 78Mira Sorvino, Diane Warren, Ralph Macchio Pay Tribute to Paul Sorvino: "A Life of Love and Joy and Wisdom" “Our hearts are broken, there will never...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Celebration Of Life#Stalking#The Hollywood Museum#Fox News#Renaissance
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Revealed His ‘Feelings Were Hurt’ When the Show Focused on Fonzie

When looking back on some of the best classic TV shows in reruns to this day, one of them has to be Happy Days. Ron Howard starred as Richie Cunningham while Henry Winkler played Arthur Fonzarelli, or better known as Fonzie. Would you believe there was a time when Howard thought about leaving the show? It was one of the most popular ones in the 1970s for ABC. Tom Bosley played Howard Cunningham on there. He commented in an interview how much the show played into Paramount Studio’s success.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Ron Howard’s Daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard, Says She Made ‘So Much Less’ Than Chris Pratt in the ‘Jurassic World’ Series

Once helmed by famed director Steven Spielberg, the Jurassic Park franchise received a revival thanks to Jurassic World releasing in 2015. Starring both Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, the film gained praise for expanding on the original idea. It didn’t hurt that there were more than a few easter eggs hinting at the original movie. But while both Pratt and Howard acted in the movie, helping it gross almost $2 billion, apparently their compensation was drastically different. Although they starred in all three films of the Jurassic World trilogy, Howard revealed she received $2 million less than her co-star Chris Pratt who made $10 million.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Abigail Hawk Gives Rare Look at Her Family in Sweet New Post

Abigail Hawk of Blue Bloods will share moments from her life, but she’s offering up a rare look at her family in this recent post. Hawk, who plays Abigail Baker, part of Frank Reagan’s “inner circle” of advisers, lets us see her two sons at play. She simply titles the post filled with photos and videos “Sonshine.” It’s probably a play on the visual outdoors looks and her boys.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Announces the Death of His Beloved Dog, Lumpy

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg usually shares upbeat messages on social media but Wednesday was not one of those days. In fact, the actor and musician is letting the world know that his beloved dog Lumpy has died. Wahlberg, who plays Detective Danny Reagan in the CBS police drama, wrote a lengthy, touching note. Fans would fill up the comments section with condolences and well wishes upon reading Wahlberg’s post. He included some photos and videos of Lumpy for all of us to see.
PETS
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’: Why Special Agent Aaron Hotchner Actor Thomas Gibson Was Fired From the Show

Actor Thomas Gibson made quite a name for himself playing Special Agent Aaron Hotchner on Criminal Minds when the show was on CBS. But he soon found himself out of work. In fact, Gibson was fired from the show. We also would advise fans that while the show is now moving to Paramount Plus, don’t expect to see him coming back at all. Why in the world was Gibson fired? It had to do with some on-set interactions between Gibson and fellow cast members and crew members.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting

As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

547K+
Followers
58K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy