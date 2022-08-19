ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
peninsulachronicle.com

ATiR Natural Nail Care In Williamsburg Closing After 33 Years

JAMES CITY-After serving the Greater Williamsburg community for more than three decades, a popular nail salon is closing its doors this fall. In a social media post on August 12, ATiR Natural Nail Care announced it will close its Williamsburg location on Monticello Avenue in September. Want to read the...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Nansemond Indian Pow Wow held in Suffolk for 34th year

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Annual Nansemond Indian Pow Wow held its 34th year of celebration in Suffolk on August 20 and 21. Descendants of the Nansemond Indian Nation, as well as friends and community members, came together to celebrate their return to the Nansemond River. The event began in...
SUFFOLK, VA
Hampton Virginia Aquaplex set to open soon despite supply chain delays

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Virginia Aquaplex was slated to open this summer, but supply chain issues have delayed construction. The facility is set to open around fall 2022. Some of the features inside include a 50-meter competition pool, a 25-yard competition programming pool, 1,500 seats for spectators and an outdoor splashdown park. “To […]
HAMPTON, VA
mommypoppins.com

Williamsburg with Kids: 25 Best Things To Do in Williamsburg, VA

For history buffs, fewer vacation spots can top a visit to Williamsburg, VA. Its biggest attractions—Colonial Williamsburg, Historic Jamestowne, the Jamestown Settlement, and Yorktown—bring history to life in an exciting way for kids and families. But there are also plenty of other fun things to do in Williamsburg with kids, from exciting theme parks and water parks to beautiful beaches and gardens. Just check out our review of Busch Gardens Williamsburg for a taste of modern life in Williamsburg! It's no surprise then, that Williamsburg continues to be a popular family vacation destination.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13News Now Vault: Back-to-school fashions of the 1980s and 1990s

NORFOLK, Va. — When it comes to heading back to school, getting that perfect look can be a make-or-break moment for a lot of kids. Few decades captured that excitement like the 1980s, one of the trendiest and flashiest times in fashion. It was all about big and bright, from high-top sneakers to hot pink shades, striped polo shirts, flipped-up brims, and baggy jean jackets.
southerntrippers.com

10 Best Coffee Shops in Virginia Beach You Must Visit

Are you ready to get your morning fix and need to find the best coffee shops in Virginia Beach? You are in the right place because here we have found you all the best one-stop shops to get going in the morning, or for a pick me up during the afternoon. Regardless if you are a local or in town for a vacation you are going to the food scene in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
salus.edu

WATN: Lisa Wallace-Davis, OD '92

As the president of the Virginia State Board of Optometry, vice chair of the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, board member of the Newport News Arts Commission and the Virginia Optometric Association Board of Trustees as well as serving in numerous other organizations, involved is the perfect word to describe Lisa Wallace-Davis, OD ‘92.
ELKINS PARK, PA
sancerresatsunset.com

The Capitol at Colonial Williamsburg

“Caesar had his Brutus, Charles the First his Cromwell, and George the Third …”. Shouts of “Treason!” interrupted Patrick Henry, as he spoke to the Virginia House of Burgesses in Williamsburg. “… may profit by their example,” he concluded. It may or may not have been what...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
FRIDAY FLAVOR: Four Eleven York

NORFOLK, Va. — Four Eleven York in Norfolk is a bed and breakfast, but you should consider coming for dinner even if you're not staying the night. "So we always kind of joke that it's five-star dining at your best friend's house," said owner Malia McGee. The restaurant is...
NORFOLK, VA
