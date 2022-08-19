Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 3 - August 20th To 22nd
This weekend sees matches from gameweek 3 of the 2022/23 Premier League season and we can bring you the latest fixtures, schedule, results, and table.
Manchester City and Arsenal lead the way and are the only two clubs that have won both of their opening matches.
Liverpool have had a disappointing start to the season kicking off with two draws, and therefore are in need of a victory as they travel to Old Trafford to take on out-of-form Manchester United.
Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 3
Saturday, 20th August 2022
12:30pm Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Wolves
3:00pm Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa
3:00pm Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest
3:00pm Fulham 3-2 Brentford
3:00pm Leicester City 1-2 Southampton
5:30pm AFC Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal
Sunday, 21st August 2022
2:00pm Leeds United 3-0 Chelsea
2:00pm West Ham United 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion
4:30pm Newcastle United 3-3 Manchester City
Monday, 22nd August 2022
8:00pm Manchester United v Liverpool
Premier League Table
