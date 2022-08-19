ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

AL.com

Going to Sidewalk Film Festival 2022? Here’s what you need to know

Alabama’s Sidewalk Film Festival will celebrate its 24th annual event this week with movie screenings, panel discussions, parties, podcasts and more. If you’re a newcomer to Sidewalk, here’s what you need to know about the fest in downtown Birmingham. Veterans? It’s time to go over the details for 2022, to make sure your plans run smoothly.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

13 hiking + walking trails in Birmingham to explore

As the summer winds down and the days get shorter, you’ll want to make use of these great walking and hiking options in our city. We gathered 13 of our favorite trails in Birmingham for you to clear you to get outside and enjoy this season. 1. Moss Rock...
AL.com

Get free cake (and eat it, too) as Nothing Bundt Cake celebrates 25th birthday

Nothing Bundt Cake will give out free cake to celebrate its 25th birthday, and folks in Alabama can take part in this sweet deal. On Sept. 1, all locations of the bakery chain will give free Confetti Bundtlets, or mini bundt cakes, to the first 250 people at each bakery, a publicist says. That includes the Nothing Bundt Cake stores in Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Mobile and Tuscaloosa.
wbrc.com

Some B’ham companies embrace 4-day work week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At the Jefferson County Housing Authority, every day may be a new day, but the five-day, eight-hour work week is history. “Around 2013, the office went to the four 9s and one 4,” says Human Resources Director Diane Clark. She says about five years ago, they decided that by keeping a maintenance worker on call, the office could close all day on Friday.
AL.com

5 great pizza places in the Birmingham area

We like pizza. You like pizza. Nearly everyone, we would venture to say, likes pizza of some kind — thin or thick, plain or fancy, triangles or squares, gourmet or fast food. People in Birmingham have strong opinions about pizza, and the metro area has a plethora of restaurants...
Bham Now

Sidewalk Film Festival

WE ARE THRILLED TO ANNOUNCE OUR 24TH ANNUAL SIDEWALK FILM FESTIVAL PRESENTED BY REGIONS BANK IN BIRMINGHAM’S HISTORIC THEATRE DISTRICT AUGUST 22-28, 2022. The 24th Annual Sidewalk Film Festival presented by Regions Bank is back with a festival footprint that includes the Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema, the Alabama Theatre, the Lyric Theatre, the Carver Theatre, First Church Birmingham, the Alabama School of Fine Arts Dorothy Jemison Day Theatre, Recital Hall and Lecture Hall as well as the Steiner Auditorium at the Birmingham Museum of Art.
92.9 WTUG

Greene County Mom Expands Diaper Bank Organization into Tuscaloosa

A Eutaw mother who launched the Bottoms Up Diaper Bank non-profit has expanded the organization into Tuscaloosa, providing free diapers for babies and families in need. Danielle Edison Lee, the founder and executive director, got the idea to create the organization in Greene County after having her second child. She said she needed extra help covering the cost of diapers, but the closest resource was located in Birmingham, making it hard for her to receive help.
Shelby Reporter

Alabaster Jubilee #2 lineup released

ALABASTER – The Alabaster Arts Council released the Alabaster Jubilee #2 lineup. The event will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the green space around the old Siluria water tower, on the grounds of Alabaster’s municipal complex at 1953 Municipal Way. The fall event will feature a regional music lineup along with local food trucks.
Bham Now

Nancy’s Soul Food Sunday Live

BIRMINGHAM!!!!!!! NANCY’S SOUL FOOD SUNDAY LIVE PRESENTS!!!!! RED CARPET EVENT!!!! DRESS TO IMPRESS!!! HYGH ENERGI BAND LIVE!!!! & MORE!!! DRESS CODE IS STRICTLY ENFORCED!!!!!! AUGUST 21, 2022, 3pm to 7pm!!! For more information call/text (205) 916-8243 or (205) 354-4131. www.instagram.com/HyghEnergi HyghEnergi@gmail.com Get ready, Get ready, Get ready!!! The city needs a place of peace! Especially with all the negative news all the time. We need some positivity and good vibes!!! We need to heal our mind, body and soul. Come out and join us for a day full of good vibes and great engery!! Nancy’s Soul Food Sunday Live will lift your spirit!! Let the music feed your soul!!

