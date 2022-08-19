ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Popculture

Olivia Newton-John's Cause of Death Revealed

The world was saddened to learn on Monday that Olivia Newton-John died at the age of 73. While the Grease icon's cause of death has not been officially revealed, her husband, John Easterling, did mention that Newton-John battled cancer up until her passing. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 1992 and has been battling the illness on and off over the past three decades.
Us Weekly

Olivia Newton-John's Ex-Husband Matt Lattanzi 'So Overwhelmed' With Support After 'Grease' Star's Death

Remembering a legend. Olivia Newton-John's ex-husband, Matt Lattanzi, issued a heartfelt message to friends and fans following the late Grease actress' death. The Paradise Beach alum, 63, and wife Michelle Lattanzi "are so overwhelmed with the love and gratitude" pouring in for Newton-John's family, Michelle wrote via Facebook on Monday, August 8, hours after news […]
Olivia Newton John
John Travolta
StyleCaster

Olivia Newton-John's Net Worth Includes How Much She Made From 'Grease' & Her Music Career Before Her Death

Click here to read the full article. She’ll always be our Sandy. Olivia Newton-John’s net worth includes what she made from movies like Grease and her music career before her death at 73 years old. Dame Olivia Newton-John was born on September 26, 1948, in Cambridge, United Kingdom. Her family moved to Melbourne, Australia, when she was six years old. Newton-John’s music career started in 1966 when she released her first single, “Till You Say You’ll Be Mine.” She released her first album, If Not For You, in 1971. The album peaked at number 14 on the Australian album charts and...
Outsider.com

Jennifer Grey Speaks Out About Patrick Swayze, 'Dirty Dancing' Sequel

Sure, we all know that “nobody puts Baby in the corner.” But can anyone step into the dancing shoes of the legendary Patrick Swayze? Well, says Jennifer Grey, Swayze’s costar in the iconic dance flick, Dirty Dancing this is not a viable option. In fact, the star says, developing the much-anticipated Dirty Dancing sequel is a “tricky” task without the late actor who portrayed the tough dancer with a heart of gold, Johnny Castle.
Outsider.com

Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone's 'The Expendables'

The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
DoYouRemember?

Actress Ana De Armas Is Spitting Image Of Marilyn Monroe In New Biopic Trailer

The newest trailer for the Marilyn Monroe biopic has just dropped, starring actress Ana de Armas. The film comes to us from director Andrew Dominik and is based on Joyce Carol Oates’ 2000 novel of the same name, called Blonde. It will be the first Netflix original with an NC-17 rating for “some sexual content” (along with a sexual assault scene) by the Motion Picture Association.
Outsider.com

Olivia Newton-John's Best Friend Speaks Out About 'Grease' Star's Life Away From Spotlight

Sadly, after battling cancer for 30 years, iconic singer and actress Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully while surrounded by friends and family at her home in California. Throughout her career in Hollywood, Olivia received the chance to star alongside some of the biggest actors in the movie industry. Most notably, she acted with John Travolta in the classic musical Grease. Beyond that, Olivia used her voice to become one of the best-selling artists of the 20th century. With celebrities and musicians showering her family with love and support, lifelong friend Susan George recently wrote a tribute to the late star.
DoYouRemember?

Using Different Languages, Robin Williams Snuck 'Dirty Stuff' Past 'Mork & Mindy' Censors

Robin Williams is regarded as one of America’s greatest comedians. His fame grew exponentially following his appearance in Mrs. Doubtfire, but before his role in that 1993 film, he had been cast as Mork, first in the TV show Happy Days and then in the spin-off Mork & Mindy. In the sitcom, Mork was an alien from the planet Ork who came to Earth to experience a primitive civilization in the company of his friend and eventual, love interest, Mindy McConnell (Pam Dawber), reporting home on all he discovers.
Deadline

Nick Nolte To Star In Psychological Thriller 'Eugene The Marine'

EXCLUSIVE: Three-time Oscar nominee Nick Nolte is set to star in Eugene the Marine, a psychological thriller due to begin production this fall. Nolte will play Gene, a widower and former Marine who finds his highly regimented life deteriorating after his son begins pressuring him to sell his longtime home. When a mysteriously familiar woman appears in his life, Gene starts to loosen up, until his nightmares and reality begin to blur. Hank Bedford will direct the script he co-wrote with Cesare Gagliardoni. Bedford’s 2015 feature debut, Dixieland, starred Riley Keough and Faith Hill and was released by IFC Films. Eugene the Marine is being...
ScreenCrush

Mark Ruffalo Says She-Hulk Will Be In the Next 'Avengers'

Mark Ruffalo has been known to spill a bean or two. Who could forget the chummy Good Morning America interview from 2017 where he accidentally spoiled the end of Avengers: Infinity War, covered his flub like he was making a joke, and then nobody noticed until the following year when the movie came out and the clip resurfaced and people realized whoops! he was actually telling the truth. The dude is not the best at keeping secrets.
