Jurgen Klopp's Conversation With Darwin Nunez About Headbutting Incident

By Justin Foster
 3 days ago

In his Pre-Match Press Conference today Jurgen Klopp spoke today about his conversation with new signing Darwin Nunez. What he had to say revealed everything we need to know.

Jurgen Klopp was asked today, in his pre-match press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com ), if he had spoken to Darwin Nunez about his now famous headbutt on Crystal Palace Central Defender Joachim Andersen.

"Of course we spoke to Darwin and his reaction is like the reaction is in these situations. He was very disappointed with himself..."

It would seem that Klopp is using this opportunity to coach Darwin on what to expect from Defenders in the Premier League moving forward.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

"We spoke to him about the things the Center Half did, he's not the only player in the world who is doing these kind of things."

Klopp was very clear that there was no disciplinary action taken by the club and that he wanted his player to learn from this but also move on very quickly.

"It was that obvious that he knew that any way that's how it is, he apologized that's fine but now it's really important that he gets on - we told him that it's not necessary to walk through the building head down, miserable, stuff like this, because it happened."

IMAGO / PA Images

He then added in typical Klopp philosophical fashion.

"That's it we are human beings, we have all made mistakes and will all make mistakes in our lives, and you have to carry on, and if you don't do it again, then it's all fine and it happened once and it's ok..."

The message was very clear, he made a mistake, we would hope that he has learned from it, but he better not do it again because we are Liverpool and this is not how we do things!

"We never had a situation like this before like that here I'm pretty sure that's why I'm not an expert in these talks because it has not happened that we need to have it that often."

We are hoping this is an outlier for Darwin, who has already showed his potential and just needs to learn from this and move on to great things!

LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

