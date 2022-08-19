Read full article on original website
Metro News
Teenage girl listed among latest COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A 13-year-old girl from Nicholas County is among the latest state residents who have died in connection with COVID-19. The state Department of Health and Human Resources updated its COVID-19 dashboard Monday morning. The agency added 17 deaths including a 13-year old female from Nicholas County, a 96-year old female from Cabell County, a 58-year old male from Hancock County, an 83-year old male from Boone County, a 90-year old male from Ohio County, an 87-year old female from Mineral County, a 91-year old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Raleigh County, a 69-year old female from Marion County, a 77-year old male from Webster County, an 88-year old female from Webster County, an 86-year old male from Putnam County, a 59-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Berkeley County, an 84-year old male from Cabell County, a 59-year old female from Mineral County, and a 92-year old male from Kanawha County.
wchstv.com
Metro News
West Virginia “needs to get bodies in the classroom” as school year kicks off
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — By this time next week, students in all 55 West Virginia counties will be back in school, but not everyone will be learning from a certified teacher. The 2022-2023 school year is underway in many school districts with some superintendents reporting dozens of vacancies. “We have...
Metro News
Miller, West Virginia State leaders discuss needs of the future during visit
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — As U.S. Congresswoman Carol Miller’s (R-W.Va.) district would change in the upcoming year due to redistricting if she’s re-elected, she has made it a goal to get into those new areas and meet constituents. Miller visited West Virginia State University’s campus in Kanawha County...
WSAZ
Shooting in Charleston under investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police said a shooting happened at the 900 block of Central Ave. Sunday morning. A man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries with a gunshot wound to his arm according to police. Police responded to the shooting just before 9:30 a.m. The...
WSAZ
Child hospitalized after dog bite
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
West Virginia families win $5M in settlement over classroom abuse suit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The families of four nonverbal special education students have received $5 million in settlement money after they sued the county school system based in West Virginia’s state capitol, alleging abuse in the classroom. The Charleston Gazette-Mail obtained details of the settlement involving Horace Mann Middle School through an open records request to […]
1 taken to hospital after crash at Quarrier and Morris in Charleston
UPDATE (11:03 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22): Kanawha Metro says that Quarrier St. is back open at Morris St. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Quarrier St. is closed at Morris St. in Charleston due to a crash. Kanawha Metro says that two vehicles were involved in the crash and that one of the cars went into a light […]
Metro News
Flood ravaged Jackson County schools on track to open this Wednesday
RIPLEY, W.Va. — The superintendent of Jackson County Schools says the district is on track to welcome students back to schools that received flooding earlier this month in Ripley. Ripley Elementary School and Ripley High School were impacted by high water on Aug. 10. Superintendent Will Hosaflook told MetroNews...
Dissolved Henderson, West Virginia community’s finances under investigation
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An investigation is underway for any potential misconduct by former leaders of a town that was dissolved in Mason County. The West Virginia State Auditor’s office confirms that the search is happening in the former town buildings in the community of Henderson. The Mason County Commission dissolved the town following […]
Metro News
Southern early college program may help with low college-going rate
LOGAN, W.Va. — One of the answers toward improving West Virginia’s decreasing college-going rate may be in the classrooms of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College in Logan. The college will soon start another semester of its Early College Academy where high school students from Logan, Mingo...
WSAZ
Panic Alert System coming to Kanawha County Schools
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ahead of the start of the school year in Kanawha County, school officials will begin work on a new safety measure to keep students safe in the classroom. The Board of Education voted unanimously at their meeting Thursday to start the installation of a phone...
West Virginia beekeeping tradition about more than honey
HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — It seems that beekeepers in West Virginia have as much to learn from honeybees as they do each other. Beekeepers in the state are getting much more than honey; they are gaining knowledge and insights from their close-knit community. In Summers County, West Virginia, Mark Lilly grew up watching his grandfather […]
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 6-20, 2022
AUGUST 20, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M.,AUGUST 6, 2022,THRU TO 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 20,2022, (14 & 1/2 DAYS); AT LEAST 123 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
West Virginia National Guard to help Kanawha County with flood clean-up
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia National Guard will be heading to eastern Kanawha County to assist with flood relief and recovery in areas hit by flooding earlier this week. The Kanawha County Commission says they requested assistance yesterday, Thursday, Aug. 18 from the WVNG through the West Virginia Director of Emergency Management, G.E. […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Man sought by police taken into custody Friday
BELPRE — A man who left a hospital while awaiting a mental health evaluation, prompting a search by law enforcement, was taken into custody Friday morning. The 26-year-old Reedsville man was brought to Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus by a Meigs County sheriff’s deputy Thursday and left that location, said Chief Deputy Mark Warden, with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. A court had ordered the evaluation, but he was not arrested and was not in custody at the time, he said.
Rand, West Virginia residents deal with constant high water disasters
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Monday’s unprecedented storm brought flooded roadways, destroyed homes and lost memories. All things residents in the unincorporated community of Rand said is nothing new but for their community is preventable. “We need help here, and we need it yesterday,” said Bryan Smith. Bryan Smith is the son of disabled U.S. […]
WSAZ
Menards is coming to South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new home improvement store is coming to South Charleston. Mayor Frank Mullens confirmed to WSAZ.com that Menards will soon be breaking ground on a store location in the new Park Place development location just off westbound MacCorkle Avenue exit. Mayor Mullens said he is...
How gas prices have changed in Charleston, West Virginia in the last week
Oil and gas prices continued their decline this week with regular gas hitting $3.93 per gallon on Thursday, according to AAA. Crude is trading at roughly $91 per barrel. Gas prices have fallen every day for the last nine weeks and crude oil has fallen by 30% in roughly that same period. Prices could decline further if […]
1 injured in Nicholas County, West Virginia crash
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Nicholas County Thursday evening. According to the Wilderness Fire Department, the two-vehicle crash happened in the Mount Lookout intersection in the southbound lane of U.S. Route 19. A pickup truck and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, the […]
