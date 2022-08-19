CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A 13-year-old girl from Nicholas County is among the latest state residents who have died in connection with COVID-19. The state Department of Health and Human Resources updated its COVID-19 dashboard Monday morning. The agency added 17 deaths including a 13-year old female from Nicholas County, a 96-year old female from Cabell County, a 58-year old male from Hancock County, an 83-year old male from Boone County, a 90-year old male from Ohio County, an 87-year old female from Mineral County, a 91-year old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Raleigh County, a 69-year old female from Marion County, a 77-year old male from Webster County, an 88-year old female from Webster County, an 86-year old male from Putnam County, a 59-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Berkeley County, an 84-year old male from Cabell County, a 59-year old female from Mineral County, and a 92-year old male from Kanawha County.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 8 HOURS AGO