ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Teenage girl listed among latest COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A 13-year-old girl from Nicholas County is among the latest state residents who have died in connection with COVID-19. The state Department of Health and Human Resources updated its COVID-19 dashboard Monday morning. The agency added 17 deaths including a 13-year old female from Nicholas County, a 96-year old female from Cabell County, a 58-year old male from Hancock County, an 83-year old male from Boone County, a 90-year old male from Ohio County, an 87-year old female from Mineral County, a 91-year old female from Kanawha County, a 66-year old male from Raleigh County, a 69-year old female from Marion County, a 77-year old male from Webster County, an 88-year old female from Webster County, an 86-year old male from Putnam County, a 59-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Berkeley County, an 84-year old male from Cabell County, a 59-year old female from Mineral County, and a 92-year old male from Kanawha County.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
City
Charleston, WV
City
Mason, WV
State
Wyoming State
State
Ohio State
Charleston, WV
Health
Charleston, WV
Coronavirus
Charleston, WV
Government
WSAZ

Shooting in Charleston under investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police said a shooting happened at the 900 block of Central Ave. Sunday morning. A man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries with a gunshot wound to his arm according to police. Police responded to the shooting just before 9:30 a.m. The...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Child hospitalized after dog bite

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 12-year old boy is recovering in a Columbus hospital after being bitten by a dog. Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood tells WSAZ.com the incident happened Friday evening while the child was at a friend’s house in the Rutland area. Sheriff Wood said the...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia families win $5M in settlement over classroom abuse suit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The families of four nonverbal special education students have received $5 million in settlement money after they sued the county school system based in West Virginia’s state capitol, alleging abuse in the classroom. The Charleston Gazette-Mail obtained details of the settlement involving Horace Mann Middle School through an open records request to […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
Metro News

Flood ravaged Jackson County schools on track to open this Wednesday

RIPLEY, W.Va. — The superintendent of Jackson County Schools says the district is on track to welcome students back to schools that received flooding earlier this month in Ripley. Ripley Elementary School and Ripley High School were impacted by high water on Aug. 10. Superintendent Will Hosaflook told MetroNews...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Southern early college program may help with low college-going rate

LOGAN, W.Va. — One of the answers toward improving West Virginia’s decreasing college-going rate may be in the classrooms of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College in Logan. The college will soon start another semester of its Early College Academy where high school students from Logan, Mingo...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Panic Alert System coming to Kanawha County Schools

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ahead of the start of the school year in Kanawha County, school officials will begin work on a new safety measure to keep students safe in the classroom. The Board of Education voted unanimously at their meeting Thursday to start the installation of a phone...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Covid#General Health#Dhhr#The State#Berkeley
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia beekeeping tradition about more than honey

HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — It seems that beekeepers in West Virginia have as much to learn from honeybees as they do each other. Beekeepers in the state are getting much more than honey; they are gaining knowledge and insights from their close-knit community. In Summers County, West Virginia, Mark Lilly grew up watching his grandfather […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – AUGUST 6-20, 2022

AUGUST 20, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M.,AUGUST 6, 2022,THRU TO 12:00 P.M.,AUGUST 20,2022, (14 & 1/2 DAYS); AT LEAST 123 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, & WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Man sought by police taken into custody Friday

BELPRE — A man who left a hospital while awaiting a mental health evaluation, prompting a search by law enforcement, was taken into custody Friday morning. The 26-year-old Reedsville man was brought to Marietta Memorial Hospital’s Belpre campus by a Meigs County sheriff’s deputy Thursday and left that location, said Chief Deputy Mark Warden, with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. A court had ordered the evaluation, but he was not arrested and was not in custody at the time, he said.
BELPRE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WSAZ

Menards is coming to South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new home improvement store is coming to South Charleston. Mayor Frank Mullens confirmed to WSAZ.com that Menards will soon be breaking ground on a store location in the new Park Place development location just off westbound MacCorkle Avenue exit. Mayor Mullens said he is...
WOWK 13 News

1 injured in Nicholas County, West Virginia crash

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Nicholas County Thursday evening. According to the Wilderness Fire Department, the two-vehicle crash happened in the Mount Lookout intersection in the southbound lane of U.S. Route 19. A pickup truck and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, the […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy