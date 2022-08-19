Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football team announces death of second player following tragic car accident
Indiana State is mourning the loss of 2 players following a tragic car accident over the weekend. The school released a statement and further details about football players Christian Eubanks and Caleb VanHooser, who died early Sunday morning in a one-car accident. The Vigo County Sheriff released the names Monday. Police said there were a total of five people in the car. Two of them were ISU football players Omarion Dixon and John Moore. They are out of intensive care but still in serious condition.
Fox 19
High-school football team honors fallen Clermont County sheriff’s detective
WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio (WXIX) - The Williamsburg High School football team returned to the gridiron Friday night with a special tribute to one of their honored alumni: fallen Clermont County Sheriff’s Det. Bill Brewer. The team honored Brewer, himself an all-state quarterback at Williamsburg in 1996, during half-time of the...
Fox 19
38-year-old man killed Butler County crash
LIBERTY TOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A 38-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Butler County over the weekend, according to the county coroner’s office. Ronald Scott Winans Jr., 38 of Fairfield died about 5:42 am. Saturday, shortly after the crash was reported on eastbound Ohio 129 near the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in Liberty Township, sheriff’s investigators and dispatchers say.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police locate family of lost woman
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the woman's family has been located. The Cincinnati Police Department is asking if anyone recognizes a woman who was brought to a police station after forgetting where she lived while on a Metro bus. CPD says a woman, who told officers her name...
Cincinnati: A 6-Year Girl Gone Too Soon In Mt. Healthy
Fairfield man walking on Ohio 129 killed in crash
Ronald Scott Winans Jr. ,38, died of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
Top stars, best performances in Ohio high school football (Week 1)
From Hamilton's Semaj Aldridge to Medina's Danny Stoddard, there were several big-time high school football performances across the state of Ohio
Cincinnati, August 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Cincinnati. The Indian Hill football team will have a game with Northwest High School - Cincinnati on August 20, 2022, 07:00:00. The Oak Hills football team will have a game with Turpin High School on August 20, 2022, 07:00:00.
Fox 19
Driver killed in Ohio 28 crash
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 28-year-old driver is dead in a crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This is one of three separate auto accidents that killed a total of three drivers across the region overnight. Austin Shell’s 1997 Ford F-250 pickup...
Middletown, August 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Middletown, August 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Loveland football team will have a game with Middletown on August 20, 2022, 07:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!.
Person walks into Miami Valley Hospital with gunshot wound; Crews investigating
DAYTON — Moraine Police are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound early Monday morning. Crews were informed of someone with a gunshot wound walking into Miami Valley Hospital just after 5:21 a.m., according to Moraine Police dispatch. >>Police investigating reported shooting in Springfield.
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 1 dead after head-on crash involving car hauler in Butler County
HAMILTON, Ohio — One person is dead after a head-on crash between a car hauler and SUV in Butler County on Monday. It happened around 12:29 p.m. when Butler County deputies responded to Hamilton Eaton Road between Wayne Milford and Eaton Roads for a report of a head-on crash.
WLWT 5
High school football recap: Princeton at Anderson
ANDERSON, Ohio — If you’re one for offense in high school football then you wanted to be in Anderson on Friday night. The Princeton Vikings and Anderson Raptors have become accustomed to shootouts when playing each other. Last season the teams combined for over 100 points and 1,000...
Fox 19
16-year-old shot in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old male was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday night, Cincinnati police say. They found out about the shooting when the teen showed up at Christ Hospital via private transportation at about 6:30 p.m. Through a subsequent investigation, officers determined the shooting occurred in the 2100 block...
Fox 19
Pioneering heart researcher killed while bicycling in Indian Hill
INDIAN HILL, Ohio (WXIX/Cincinnati Enquirer) - A 71-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed in Indian Hill over the weekend, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office reports. Jeffrey Robbins, PhD., was a professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s, former executive co-director of the Cincinnati Children’s Heart Institute, and former director of the Division of Molecular Cardiovascular Biology.
WLWT 5
Police: 71-year-old hit, killed while riding bike in Indian Hill
INDIAN HILL, Ohio — A 71-year-old man is dead after he was hit while riding his bike in Indian Hill. It happened Aug. 20 around 8:29 a.m. when Indian Hill Rangers and Madeira Fire responded to the intersection of Given and Beech Trail for a report of a crash.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police search for missing 15-year-old girl
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a 15-year-old girl out of East Price Hill. Police said 15-year-old Briasha Everett was last seen in the 2000 block of Warsaw Avenue on Saturday. Police said she ran away after making suicidal statements to her family. She has a mental health...
WLWT 5
Hamilton Township Police cracking down on speeders in school zones
TOWNSHIP OF HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton Township police are cracking down on speeding just in time for the start of the school year, reminding divers to slow down. For many, summer's over and it's back to the grind. Melissa Keltch has three children attending Little Miami schools. She is one of the latest ticketed.
Fox 19
Troopers: Fatal car crash in Clermont County, 1 confirmed dead
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a car crash occurred on Saturday evening, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officers. The crash occurred on Bethel New Richmond Road, according to patrol officers. It is unknown how many people were involved in the crash. Ohio State Highway...
Fox 19
19-year-old driver killed in Clermont County crash
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 19-year-old man is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County late Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This is one of three fatal crashes across the Tri-State overnight, including two in Clermont County. Noah Walton’s 1998 GMC Sierra failed to negotiate...
