Durham man cashes in on $200K lotto jackpot, 3 still to be won

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Jose Diaz Ortez of Durham is the latest lucky winner of a top prize in the Carolina Jackpot $5 scratch-off game.

The game started up in June with six top prizes of $200,000 and now three of those six are out there to be won and claimed.

Diaz Ortez bought his ticket from Quality Food Mart on Durham Road in Raleigh. He arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize and, after required withholdings, took home $130,020.

