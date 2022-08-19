Read full article on original website
newportFILM to screen SXSW Grand Jury Award-Winning Film ‘Master of Light’ at Marble House on August 25
NewportFILM will screen on Thursday, August 25 Rosa Ruth Boesten’s 2022 SXSW Grand Jury award-winning film Master of Light, the moving and inspiring story of George Anthony Morton, a classical painter who spent ten years in federal prison. The screening will take place at Marble House, the summer cottage of Alva and William Kissam Vanderbilt built in 1888, and the recent backdrop of HBO’s new period drama, The Gilded Age.
Want to Be In Movies? Be an Extra For This Film Shooting in Rhode Island
Looks like Olneyville New York System in Providence, Rhode Island, is up to more than just hot wieners these days. On Wednesday, it will be the setting for an upcoming independent short film, and this is your shot to be an extra in the production. Olneyville New York System Will...
Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County honors LeRoy White with its 2022 Dominique Award
The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County (“ACA”) this week announced that it has presented the 2022 Dominique Award to the family of the late Newport musician LeRoy White, who was given the award posthumously at the organization’s “Raise Up the Arts” celebration in June.
Our trip to the Cape: Day 1
Our drive to Cape Cod was delayed because my Mom had an eye infection and had to go to Urgent Care. They recommended special eye drops. After we were done packing, we loaded the car and hit the road. During our drive to Cape Cod we listened to Van Morrison and Simon and Garfunkel on CD and later listened to some classic rock stations on Sirius XM Satellite Radio as well as 80s dance music. Once we got to Milford we had supper at Wendy’s. I had a double stack plain with no cheese and a chocolate Frosty for dessert. We stopped for gas at BJ’s Gas when we got to Franklin. The real highlight was our grocery shopping trip to the Market Basket in Bourne. Market Basket is one of my favorite grocery stores in New England. All of its employees wear suits and ties, some even wear aprons over their ties. All Market Baskets close at 9 pm (or 8 on Sundays), and we got to the store around a quarter to 8 (this was a Saturday). That gave us a little over an hour to buy about two dozen items that were on our shopping lists. Among the items we bought were milk, hot dogs, various produce items, potato salad, yogurt, and cereal. Once our carts were filled with everything on our lists it was good timing, because the store was about to close. We managed to check out 10 minutes before the store closed for the night. The Market Basket in Bourne had fall decorations up because we’re just a few weeks away from the start of autumn. Pretty autumn leaves hung from the ceiling of the grocery store. They also had ghosts as decorations since Halloween is just around the corner. We got to the cottage about half an hour after we left Market Basket, and we arrived much later than we usually do on our annual trip to the Cape. It was pretty dark when we got to the cottage in Dennis Port. This cottage is owned by someone who one of my aunts went to high school with. My trips to the Cape are always with my Mom and two of my other aunts. The cottage is within walking distance of a couple beaches along Nantucket Sound. I look forward to our adventures to come!
Woonsocket Call
Pay-Day: Longtime Kay’s Restaurant manager Roger “Pee Wee” Payette gets special celebration after 55-year career
WOONSOCKET – Kay’s Restaurant at 1013 Cass Avenue will be closed on Monday and for good reason. The longtime city business will be holding a special party celebrating the career of Roger “Pee Wee” Payette who has worked and managed Kay’s for as long as it has been around.
Homegrown — Alfred Stone Road
Russell Stafford, owner of the specialty nursery Homegrown, will be the first to admit that conditions are not currently ideal for planting, but you can always start planning for the cooler weather coming up, “Fall is the best time for planting perennials.” And he has plenty of advice for those wishing to transition into more drought tolerant native plants, if that has been on your mind. He has many hard-to-find plants which they propagate themselves, mostly from seed. What are some of the natives?
Rochester Native Making Big Name for Himself in Hollywood
Rochester native John Whoriskey Jr. has made quite the name for himself in the film industry and may have something to do with why we're seeing Hollywood in our backyard more often recently. Ever wonder how Hollywood films find places to shoot? They have location scouts or location managers. Well,...
See the Portsmouth House with a Private Pirate’s Cove
Plenty of Rhode Island and Massachusetts homes can boast their waterfront status, but how many of them can say they come with access to private coves and the caves around them?. The house on 205 Indian Ave in Portsmouth is the first one I've ever heard of. Now I personally...
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
David Duke Jr. hosts first-ever Community Day for charity
PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Former Classical High School and Providence College basketball star turned Brooklyn Net David Duke Jr. hosted his first-ever Community Day Saturday at Fragnoli Park. The event, hosted by Duke’s foundation, included basketball, bounce houses and music for kids to enjoy. He also provided school supplies for kids in need heading into a […]
Ridin’ Solo: Here Are 16 Solo Day Trip Ideas in New England
So, this writer recently found herself in a predicament. Flashback to this past Saturday. The sun was shining, the birds were singing, and we finally had a day that was comfortably warm compared to the heat wave we'd been previously dealing with. So, it's understandable that on a day like...
‘Dream come true’: Local chef wows national audience after taking down top Food Network host
BOSTON — A local chef is gaining fans across America after he defeated a top Food Network host in a recent cooking competition. Chef Lambert Givens, of Hunter’s Kitchen and Bar on Dorchester Street in Boston, emerged victorious on an episode of “Beat Bobby Flay.”. Givens put...
Fall foliage in Massachusetts: Check out these Vrbo listings that have ideal scenic leaf peeping views
Fall is right around the corner and no one does fall better than New England. Particularly in Massachusetts, there are plenty of areas throughout the state to see the best views of the red, orange and yellow colors. Below is a list of some Vrbo rental listings across the state that pair nicely with the views of fall.
Want to Buy a Lighthouse? Check Out This Amazing One for Sale in RI
Tired of the four-bedroom colonial, or maybe the studio apartment is a little too small?. How about living right on the water in a lighthouse? And we mean right on the water. This amazing property is now for sale. The lighthouse is located in Bristol, functionally right under the Mount...
This $5.85 Million Waterfront French Country Estate in Kingston is a Masterful Blend of Luxury Craftsmanship and Tranquility
The Estate in Kingston is a stunning private equestrian estate with endless possibilities, now available for sale. This home located at 31 Ortolani Circle, Kingston, Massachusetts; offering 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 9,778 square feet of living spaces. Call Mike Amaru – Keller Williams Realty – (Phone: (617) 877-9110) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Kingston.
Float fly at Mary’s Pond honors old friend and veteran
ROCHESTER – There’s an old saying in float flying, according to Warren Williamson of Mattapoisett. Williamson and dozens of other members from the Bristol County Radio Control Club gathered on a “perfectly windy” morning at Mary’s Pond in Rochester on Saturday, Aug. 20, for the John Nicolaci Memorial Float Fly.
Welcome to Seaview Terrace, the Largest Home in Rhode Island
Angi, a home services website that merged Angie’s List and HomeAdvisor, compiled a list of the largest homes in every state, and the one in Rhode Island can be found in Newport. Spanning over 43,000 square feet and sitting on seven acres of seaside land, Seaview Terrace is the...
Obituary: Nancy Lawton
Nancy Lawton, age 90, formerly of Freeborn Street, in Portsmouth, passed away on August 18, 2022, at Grand Islander Nursing Home. Nancy was born in Newport to James Isaac and Lucinda (Bloomfield) Lawton. She grew up on the Point and graduated from St. Catherine’s Academy and the Newport Hospital School of Nursing. She earned her Bachelor’s degree at Boston College, and a Master’s degree from Salve Regina University.
Here Are Five Restaurants the Phantom Gourmet Visited in Fall River
Here's a little fun fact for you- the Phantom Gourmet has visited the SouthCoast well over 100 times and five of those reviews made it over to Fall River, MA. As much as I love the local cuisine, I wasn't always a foodie. As a kid, I survived on chicken nuggets and cucumbers. I'm aware of the strange combination, but it got me by and made me the man I am today (sadly). The older I became, the more my tastebuds explored and the more courageous I became in trying new foods.
Impressive Seafront Home at the Tip of a Peninsula
This shingle-style home in Dartmouth, Massachusetts on Buzzards Bay sits on ten acres of land on the tip of Mishaum Point. The estate is surrounded by water on three sides with breathtaking views in all directions. Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, a lighthouse-like tower anchors the west side of...
