WESH
Officials: More than 700 jellyfish stings at Volusia beaches in 5 days
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials say hundreds of people have reported jellyfish stings at Volusia County beaches this past week. Over the weekend, 367 stings were reported. Adding in the previous sting numbers, that brings the total to 727 stings in five days. Officials say lifeguards went through a...
WESH
Video shows men kill shark on New Smyrna Beach, sparking backlash
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — WARNING: Part of the video above may be difficult for some viewers to watch. A clip of two men dragging and stabbing a small shark has been widely circulating on social media. Some people are outraged, while others say the men did absolutely nothing...
WESH
Registration opens for panel focused on farming in Florida
Registration is open for a panel on set to educate the community on farming across Florida. Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Office of Diversity and Inclusion, in collaboration with University of Florida IFAS Extension and Orange County Government, are all working with agriculture experts for the Black Farmer Meetup.
WESH
Orange County elections office phone lines are down
The Orange County Elections Office has no working phones Monday, the day before Florida's primary election. "Due to construction down the street, our phone lines have been cut and we are not able to receive or make calls," a note from the office said. Voters can still visit the website...
WESH
Man dead after lawn mower goes into pond in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. — A man died Monday afternoon after an accident in Brevard County. County officials say the man was riding a lawn mower when it went into a Mims-area pond, trapping the man underwater. It happened in the area of Cory Court. Officials say the man was pronounced...
WESH
Kissimmee volunteers help motel tenants search for affordable housing before more possible evictions
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Hundreds of residents living in Kissimmee motels have been forced to move out this summer after the properties were sold to new owners, and now local groups are stepping up before the problem gets worse. Changes have been happening and will continue to come for residents...
WESH
Fire officials: Volusia County boat explosion injures 4 people
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Fire Department was on the scene of a boat explosion Sunday afternoon. Four people refueled their boat at Halifax Harbor Marina and when they started it, the boat caught on fire and exploded, according to the fire department. A security video showed...
WESH
Kissimmee Police Department launches Safe Space program for LGBTQ community
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — LGBTQ members in Kissimmee now have a safe place to go if they ever fall victim to hate crimes. A special decal is a welcoming sign for LGBTQ members who face discrimination or hate crimes against them. Many in the community say it's the first step...
WESH
Some Florida voters rush to get their ballots in ahead of Election Day
ORLANDO, Fla. — On the day before Florida's primary election, voters could be seen dropping off mail ballots inside elections supervisors' offices because they don't want to face potential lines on election day. "I don't know what it will be like on Election Day and I want to make...
WESH
Police give all-clear after WESH 2 evacuated because of threat
WESH 2/CW18 was unable to air its newscasts at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Sunday and early Monday morning due to a threat called into the station in Eatonville. The building was evacuated while the Eatonville and Orlando police departments investigated. Shortly before 5 a.m., police gave the all clear....
WESH
5 people hospitalized after Volusia County crash, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Five people are in the hospital following a crash in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach Fire Department, a Jeep and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Beville and Williamson Road Saturday night. Heavy damage to the Jeep made extricating patients difficult. This...
WESH
Child dies after fire breaks out at Brevard County home
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire that killed a child in Cocoa. Several neighbors witnessed the flames and tried to help, but the child didn't make it. Neighbors on this quiet street in Cocoa woke up Saturday to the devastating news that...
WESH
FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash after tire blowout
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Volusia County crash. An Orlando man was killed in a crash on I-4 after his car blew a tire and became disabled early Sunday morning. According to FHP, the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning near...
WESH
WESH
Man dies after shootout in Orange County parking lot
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man has died after being injured in a shootout in an Orange County parking lot. Deputies responded to 5581 S. Orange Blossom Trail for a shots fired call around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Victor Manuel Machuca was found to be suffering from life-threatening injuries. Witnesses...
WESH
'Aww man': Florida man tries hiding meth stash under cop car, deputies say
DELAND, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County made a caught-on-camera drug arrest after a traffic stop in DeLand. John Schneider, 49, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, tampering with evidence and resisting without violence. His girlfriend, Lee Sanberg, was charged with conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine. In the video...
WESH
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Orange County expires
A severe thunderstorm warning issued for Orange County until 6:45 p.m. on Saturday has expired. The warning was issued after maximum wind gusts of 60 mph were detected.
WESH
Mother, teenage son arrested in Volusia County for identity theft
DELTONA, Fla. — According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, a mother and her teenage son have been arrested for an identity theft scheme. Deputies say a 14-year-old purchased stolen information, including credit cards, social security numbers, and bank logins. The investigation began in May when the teen threatened...
WESH
Man accused of kidnapping, raping woman in Volusia County going to trial
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — RELATED VIDEO ABOVE. According to prosecutors, a man convicted for sex offenses is going on trial in the upcoming week. Jason Minton's trial is for the rape and kidnapping of a woman two and a half years ago in Ormond Beach. Prosecutors said Minton met...
WESH
Man hospitalized after Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning on South Orange Blossom Trail. According to the OCSO, deputies were on the scene of Stars Men's Club on South Orange Blossom Trail around 2 a.m. for a shooting. Upon arrival,...
