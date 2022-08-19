ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Video shows men kill shark on New Smyrna Beach, sparking backlash

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — WARNING: Part of the video above may be difficult for some viewers to watch. A clip of two men dragging and stabbing a small shark has been widely circulating on social media. Some people are outraged, while others say the men did absolutely nothing...
WESH

Registration opens for panel focused on farming in Florida

Registration is open for a panel on set to educate the community on farming across Florida. Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Office of Diversity and Inclusion, in collaboration with University of Florida IFAS Extension and Orange County Government, are all working with agriculture experts for the Black Farmer Meetup.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orange County elections office phone lines are down

The Orange County Elections Office has no working phones Monday, the day before Florida's primary election. "Due to construction down the street, our phone lines have been cut and we are not able to receive or make calls," a note from the office said. Voters can still visit the website...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Industry
Cape Canaveral, FL
Business
Cape Canaveral, FL
Industry
WESH

Fire officials: Volusia County boat explosion injures 4 people

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Fire Department was on the scene of a boat explosion Sunday afternoon. Four people refueled their boat at Halifax Harbor Marina and when they started it, the boat caught on fire and exploded, according to the fire department. A security video showed...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starlink Satellites#Earth Orbit#Space Launch#Falcon
WESH

Police give all-clear after WESH 2 evacuated because of threat

WESH 2/CW18 was unable to air its newscasts at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Sunday and early Monday morning due to a threat called into the station in Eatonville. The building was evacuated while the Eatonville and Orlando police departments investigated. Shortly before 5 a.m., police gave the all clear....
EATONVILLE, FL
WESH

5 people hospitalized after Volusia County crash, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Five people are in the hospital following a crash in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach Fire Department, a Jeep and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Beville and Williamson Road Saturday night. Heavy damage to the Jeep made extricating patients difficult. This...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Child dies after fire breaks out at Brevard County home

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire that killed a child in Cocoa. Several neighbors witnessed the flames and tried to help, but the child didn't make it. Neighbors on this quiet street in Cocoa woke up Saturday to the devastating news that...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WESH

FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash after tire blowout

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Volusia County crash. An Orlando man was killed in a crash on I-4 after his car blew a tire and became disabled early Sunday morning. According to FHP, the crash occurred just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning near...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man dies after shootout in Orange County parking lot

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man has died after being injured in a shootout in an Orange County parking lot. Deputies responded to 5581 S. Orange Blossom Trail for a shots fired call around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Victor Manuel Machuca was found to be suffering from life-threatening injuries. Witnesses...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

'Aww man': Florida man tries hiding meth stash under cop car, deputies say

DELAND, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County made a caught-on-camera drug arrest after a traffic stop in DeLand. John Schneider, 49, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, tampering with evidence and resisting without violence. His girlfriend, Lee Sanberg, was charged with conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine. In the video...
DELAND, FL
WESH

Mother, teenage son arrested in Volusia County for identity theft

DELTONA, Fla. — According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, a mother and her teenage son have been arrested for an identity theft scheme. Deputies say a 14-year-old purchased stolen information, including credit cards, social security numbers, and bank logins. The investigation began in May when the teen threatened...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man hospitalized after Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a man was shot early Sunday morning on South Orange Blossom Trail. According to the OCSO, deputies were on the scene of Stars Men's Club on South Orange Blossom Trail around 2 a.m. for a shooting. Upon arrival,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy