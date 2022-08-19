North West Begs Kim Kardashian To Delete New Car Karaoke Video

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is having a mom moment in her latest post on Instagram. On Thursday, August 18th, the reality TV star shared a hilarious video of her in the car with her nine-year-old daughter North West and sister Kourtney Kardashian 's 10-year-old daughter Penelope Disick .

In the short video, Kardashian is jamming out to Bruno Mars ' song "Versace on the Floor," and tries to get the two girls sitting in the backseat to sing along. "Sing it, girls!" she tells them while donning the devil horn filter. When Kim starts singing, however, North West gets embarrassed and starts shouting, "Mom! Mom, please delete that! Mom!"

Earlier this month, the mother-daughter duo shared a viral TikTok in which North transformed the SKINN BY KIM founder into a minion from the Despicable Me franchise using makeup. The video shows North transforming her mother into "Mommy Minion ." The budding artist turns Kim's face completely yellow before carefully adding black, round glasses and blue lipstick for the complete minion look.

Fans will likely get to see more relatable parenting moments like these when season 2 of Hulu's The Kardashians premieres on September 22nd. The teaser trailer features Kim talking about her relationship with Pete Davidson . "Life is good," she says over a montage of photo shoots and outings. "I have a new boyfriend and I'm just having a really good time." Since their split earlier this month , it was revealed that fans probably won't get to see too much of the SNL alum on the show .