ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Financial Expert Gives His Thoughts on Todd Boehly’s ‘NFL-Style’ Contracts Set to Be Introduced at Chelsea

By Charlie Webb
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0naSVj_0hNUzzxv00

Finance expert Dan Plumley thinks that Todd Boehly's 'NFL style' contract plan is a positive for Chelsea players.

Finance expert Dan Plumley thinks that Todd Boehly's 'NFL style' contract plan is a positive for Chelsea players.

Last week, news came out saying that Todd Boehly was planning to bring in NFL-style contracts to Chelsea.

Currently, football contracts are usually between four to six-year deals, however, Boehly and his board want to bring in even longer ones, modelled after American Football.

These new contracts would be offered to players under the age of 25 and they'd be seven-year deals.

Mason Mount, Armando Broja and Reece James are said to be the first Blues players who will be offered these new contracts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z75XT_0hNUzzxv00

IMAGO / Sportimage

Some people aren't sure about the super long-term deals but as an investment, most financial experts agree it's a good thing for the club.

“For the players, you would value this as a positive ,” Dan Plumley told Football Insider.

“It gives youngsters the chance to prove themselves over a longer period. The counterargument to that is, do they become too comfortable?

IMAGO / Sportimage

“But you can use the strategy to grow and invest in talent, which is a real positive for those coming through.

“With the NFL-style contract, that points to the background of Boehly in American sport. We are starting to see a lot of things at Chelsea that mirror that American model. This is one of them.

“The process over there is to invest in talent in the long term. The flipside for Chelsea is that in football, everything needs to happen now. It is all about the next result on a Saturday.

“The question is how do you manage short-term performance in line with long-term vision? That is a club risk, but for the playing side of things you can really grow talent that way.”

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilfried Zaha
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Michy Batshuayi
FOX Sports

Mendy's error prompts Chelsea collapse in 3-0 loss at Leeds

LEEDS, England (AP) — A bad error by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy prompted a collapse by Chelsea in a 3-0 loss at Leeds on Sunday featuring a first Premier League goal by American winger Brenden Aaronson. The late sending-off of center back Kalidou Koulibaly completed a miserable afternoon at a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Thomas Tuchel confirms Chelsea contract extension talks

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed rumors that he’s held talks with the new ownership about a contract extension, though obviously that’s not exactly the priority right now in the last dozen or so days of the summer transfer window. Speaking to assembled media in the non-broadcast portion of Friday’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#American Football
Daily Mail

Chelsea could allow Trevoh Chalobah to leave the club on loan with Tottenham, Roma and Inter Milan interested in the defender... while Aston Villa are also keeping an eye on the situation after losing Diego Carlos to long-term injury

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is attracting interest from Tottenham, Roma and Inter Milan. The 23-year old could be allowed to leave on loan this summer and Aston Villa are also monitoring developments. After joining Chelsea at the age of eight, Chalobah was first offered a professional deal at the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Manchester United to block Chelsea efforts to sign Harry Maguire - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Manchester United are reportedly set to block a transfer exit for Harry Maguire after Chelsea made a shock enquiry. DAILY MAIL. Borussia Dortmund have ruled themselves out of a move for wantaway Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo. Thomas Tuchel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Wales boss predicts 'better versions' of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey

Manager Rob Page believes Wales fans will see "better versions" of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey now their club futures are settled and they are likely to play more football. Bale left Real Madrid in the summer for Major League Soccer outfit Los Angeles FC, while midfielder Ramsey joined French club Nice after leaving Juventus.
MLS
SB Nation

Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Manchester United vs. Liverpool

If Liverpool’s start to the 2022-23 Premier League season has been mildly disappointing, with poor finishing leading to a pair of draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace despite the Reds leading the league in the early going in chance creation, the start of the campaign has been downright disastrous for historic rivals Manchester United. So far under new manager Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils have played two games and recorded two losses—and by a combined score of 6-1 against to Brighton and Brentford, two opponents the club’s fans will believe they should be beating more often than not.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal 3 - Bournemouth 0: SALIBA!

Arsenal made it three wins from three matches with a dominating performance on the south coast, comfortably dispatching Bournemouth 3-0. Martin Ødegaard scored in the 5th minute (and again in the 11th) and the Gunners never looked back. Other than a slight dip to start the second half (quickly corrected by William Saliba’s 54th minute marker), Mikel Arteta’s men were in total control of the match. A complete, 90 minute performance.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy