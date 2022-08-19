WHITING, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a body found near northwestern Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline has been identified as that of a Chicago man who vanished with a friend in late July during a boating trip. The body of 36-year-old Dexter Trendell Sain was recovered Tuesday near Whiting Lakefront Park about 200 yard from the shoreline. The Lake County Coroner’s office conducted an autopsy and found that Sain had drowned. The Post-Tribune of Merrillville reports Sain and 36-year-old Curtis Herron vanished on the morning of July 27, after taking a new boat out onto the lake at the East Chicago Marina. The boat later experienced electrical issues. Herron, also of Chicago, remains missing.

3 DAYS AGO