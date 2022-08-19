ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Chicago, IN

justcrap
2d ago

turned down the tow in because it was to expensive. if they were educated on boating or thinking clearly they could of called the coast guard.

cbs4indy.com

Authorities identify Indiana State University students killed in weekend crash

RILEY, Ind. – The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office identified three Indiana State University students who died in a weekend crash in Riley. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said the deceased were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois; 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Fort Wayne; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio.
RILEY, IN
NBC Chicago

Teen, 17, Dies in Northwest Indiana Homicide: Lake County Coroner

A 17-year-old boy died from injuries sustained in a homicide Saturday evening in Lake Station, Indiana, according to authorities. Details aren't immediately known, but the Lake County Coroner's Office said a teen, identified as Demetrius T. Harbor, died in a homicide at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Gibson Street. The manner of death was ruled homicide, the coroner said, adding Harbor sustained a "penetrating wound."
LAKE STATION, IN
walls102.com

Coroner: Lake Michigan body is that of missing Chicago man

WHITING, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a body found near northwestern Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline has been identified as that of a Chicago man who vanished with a friend in late July during a boating trip. The body of 36-year-old Dexter Trendell Sain was recovered Tuesday near Whiting Lakefront Park about 200 yard from the shoreline. The Lake County Coroner’s office conducted an autopsy and found that Sain had drowned. The Post-Tribune of Merrillville reports Sain and 36-year-old Curtis Herron vanished on the morning of July 27, after taking a new boat out onto the lake at the East Chicago Marina. The boat later experienced electrical issues. Herron, also of Chicago, remains missing.
fox32chicago.com

200 skydivers to attempt world record at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa

OTTAWA, Illinois - Two hundred skydivers will attempt to break a world record at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa starting on August 22. The goal is to create a 200-person "head-down vertical" formation. This will require ten aircraft flying at 19,000 feet, which will give them 60 seconds to complete the...
OTTAWA, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Drunk Driving Blamed for NIPSCO Pole Crash

(La Porte, IN) - Police say alcohol was a factor in a utility pole being knocked over recently outside La Porte. Caleb Kirkham, 21, is charged with Operating While Intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident for striking a NIPSCO pole about 10 p.m. on August 15 on County Road 250 South just west of U.S. 35.
LA PORTE, IN
1440 WROK

Mystery Person Won $1.3 Billion Lottery From This Illinois Store

If you happened to buy a lottery ticket from a certain Illinois convenience store, you might be nearly a billionaire now and not even now it. CBS News is reporting that there was only 1 winner from the $1.3 billion dollar mega-millions jackpot Friday night. That winner who remains a mystery purchased their ticket from a Des Plaines, Illinois Speedway store.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while walking in Chicago alley

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking through an alley in Englewood early Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 5500 block of South Wolcott. At about 5:07 a.m., the 29-year-old man was walking through an alley when he was shot in the calf, Chicago police said. He was transported...
