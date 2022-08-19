ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

Comments / 6

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd
NBC New York

5 Shot, 2 Stabbed in Overnight Violence in NYC

At least five people were shot, one fatally, and at least two people were stabbed in another wave of violence in New York City Sunday night into Monday morning. The fatality happened in the 100 block of Rockaway Parkway in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 42-year-old woman in the lobby of an apartment building, shot multiple times. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she died.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

TikTok making Staten Island better? First grader inspired by video does her own cleanup at local park

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A P.S. 53 first grader has made it her mission to begin cleaning up Staten Island, after being inspired by...TikTok. Assemblyman Michael Reilly (R-South Shore) posted to his Facebook page a picture of the first grader, Diana, and her mother Julia at Lemon Creek Park, with clean-up supplies and a full, heavy trash bag .
STATEN ISLAND, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James Announces Indictment of New York City Correction Officer on Murder and Manslaughter Charges

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of Dion Middleton, 45, of the Bronx, on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Manslaughter in the First and Second Degrees. The indictment alleges Middleton, an off-duty Correction Officer, shot and killed 18-year-old Raymond Chaluisant in the Bronx in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 21, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Fatally shot Brooklyn woman recently reported assaults from ex-boyfriend, cousin, stranger

A 42-year-old woman shot to death in the lobby of her Brooklyn apartment building early Monday had recently reported separate assaults from an ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, police said. Police raced to the building on Rockaway Parkway near Winthrop St. in East Flatbush after someone reported hearing gunfire at 1:17 a.m. Cops found the victim shot six times in her body in the lobby. ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 4-year-old struck by vehicle, killed in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police say a 4-year-old boy died Saturday after he was hit by a vehicle in Queens.It happened just before 6 p.m. on 147th Street in Jamaica.Police say the child was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The driver stayed on the scene. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
QUEENS, NY
The Staten Island Advance

After years of scrutiny of ex-Staten Island detective Louis Scarcella, a case gets retried

NEW YORK — In the bloody years when killings peaked in New York City, Detective Louis Scarcella built a reputation for closing cases. A second-generation cop who smoked cigars, ran marathons, worked a side job at a Coney Island amusement park and jokingly put “adventurer” on his business card, the now-retired sleuth has been frank about lying to suspects, even praying with them, to elicit information. In the 1980s and ‘90s, he got confession after confession. Prosecutors got conviction after conviction.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Autoblog

NYC congestion pricing plan could mean $120 trips for some drivers

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
57K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy