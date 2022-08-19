Read full article on original website
Standup E-Scooter rider, 22, fatally struck by driver in Brooklyn
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A 22-year-old man riding a standup electric scooter was struck and ultimately died of his injuries after colliding with a car in Brooklyn over the weekend. Emergency personnel responded to the intersection of 18th Avenue and 74th Street in Bensonhurst around 12:50 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20...
NYPD: 2 men forced to remove clothing items at knifepoint, 3 females sought for questioning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying three females sought for questioning after what’s being described as a bizarre robbery incident in the Bronx on August 12. It was reported to police that two males, ages 37 and 38, were allegedly approached by three...
Police: Brooklyn subway attacker knocked 64-year-old man unconscious with a rock retrieved from the tracks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A man repeatedly struck a 64-year-old victim in the head on a Brooklyn subway platform on Saturday with a rock that he retrieved after hopping down onto the subway tracks, police said. The victim was standing in the Avenue H train station just after 12 a.m....
2022-2023 academic year: Here are the new schools and facilities slated to open on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost time for Staten Island students to return to the classroom for a new school year — and for some, that means heading to a new school building recently constructed, leased, or renovated. Hundreds of new school seats are slated to come...
NYC legal weed rollout to distribute early licenses to former arrestees
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday that the city will prioritize former arrestees and their families for the earliest licenses for the city’s legal weed industry. Eligible applicants will need to have interacted with the criminal justice system before 2021 and have run a successful...
4 Staten Island schools have new principals for the 2022-2023 school year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Four public and private schools on Staten Island will open their doors to students on the first day of school in September with a new principal for the 2022-2023 academic year. Here’s a look at the new Staten Island principals for the upcoming school year....
NBC New York
5 Shot, 2 Stabbed in Overnight Violence in NYC
At least five people were shot, one fatally, and at least two people were stabbed in another wave of violence in New York City Sunday night into Monday morning. The fatality happened in the 100 block of Rockaway Parkway in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 42-year-old woman in the lobby of an apartment building, shot multiple times. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she died.
Man brutally attacked on subway while coming home from work
In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Intazar Dar says it happened on his way home from work just before 1 a.m. on Saturday. The suspect behind the attack is still on the loose.
TikTok making Staten Island better? First grader inspired by video does her own cleanup at local park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A P.S. 53 first grader has made it her mission to begin cleaning up Staten Island, after being inspired by...TikTok. Assemblyman Michael Reilly (R-South Shore) posted to his Facebook page a picture of the first grader, Diana, and her mother Julia at Lemon Creek Park, with clean-up supplies and a full, heavy trash bag .
NYC congestion pricing cannot proceed -- it hurts Staten Islanders | Our Opinion
More trucks on Staten Island’s roads polluting the borough. A Staten Islander seeking medical treatment at NYU paying not one, but two sky-high tolls to drive there. More commuters packed onto a ferry that the city Department of Transportation has been struggling mightily to run at full service. These...
longisland.com
Attorney General James Announces Indictment of New York City Correction Officer on Murder and Manslaughter Charges
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of Dion Middleton, 45, of the Bronx, on charges of Murder in the Second Degree and Manslaughter in the First and Second Degrees. The indictment alleges Middleton, an off-duty Correction Officer, shot and killed 18-year-old Raymond Chaluisant in the Bronx in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 21, 2022.
NYPD: 27-year-old shot in the back in Brooklyn; 2 in custody
Police say a man was shot in the back in Brooklyn Sunday.
EMT, 25, shot in ambulance by patient, sues Staten Island bar, alleging it served drunk gunman even more drinks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 25-year-old EMT who was shot in the back of an ambulance while treating a patient in May has filed a lawsuit against his alleged attacker as well as the Funkey Monkey Lounge in West Brighton, where he claims his assailant was drinking prior to the incident.
Fatally shot Brooklyn woman recently reported assaults from ex-boyfriend, cousin, stranger
A 42-year-old woman shot to death in the lobby of her Brooklyn apartment building early Monday had recently reported separate assaults from an ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, police said. Police raced to the building on Rockaway Parkway near Winthrop St. in East Flatbush after someone reported hearing gunfire at 1:17 a.m. Cops found the victim shot six times in her body in the lobby. ...
CUNY chancellor visits the College of Staten Island on move-in day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Despite being greeted by raindrops, it was an excellent move-in day for the 77 students as they settled in at the Dolphin Cove Residence Halls at the College of Staten Island (CSI) on Monday. Timothy G. Lynch, the interim president of CSI, Félix V. Matos Rodríguez,...
Lanternflies are now swarming Staten Island’s protected Greenbelt
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Walks through the great outdoors became a norm for many people during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now residents are finding it hard to continue that trend by seeing spotted lanternflies everywhere they go. Photos submitted on Instagram to the Staten Island Advance/SILive.com show an infestation of...
NYPD: 4-year-old struck by vehicle, killed in Queens
NEW YORK -- Police say a 4-year-old boy died Saturday after he was hit by a vehicle in Queens.It happened just before 6 p.m. on 147th Street in Jamaica.Police say the child was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The driver stayed on the scene. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
St. George man reported missing was last seen near ferry terminal, NYPD says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 33-year-old man from St. George who went missing on Saturday. Junior Daniel, 33, was last seen on Aug. 20 leaving the Staten Island Ferry Terminal Avenue at South Street in Manhattan at around 2:30 p.m. and heading northbound on Water Street, according to the NYPD.
After years of scrutiny of ex-Staten Island detective Louis Scarcella, a case gets retried
NEW YORK — In the bloody years when killings peaked in New York City, Detective Louis Scarcella built a reputation for closing cases. A second-generation cop who smoked cigars, ran marathons, worked a side job at a Coney Island amusement park and jokingly put “adventurer” on his business card, the now-retired sleuth has been frank about lying to suspects, even praying with them, to elicit information. In the 1980s and ‘90s, he got confession after confession. Prosecutors got conviction after conviction.
Autoblog
NYC congestion pricing plan could mean $120 trips for some drivers
New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
