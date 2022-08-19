ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Rams vs. Texans: Young Players Emerging; How to Watch

By Timm Hamm
RamDigest
RamDigest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q2Ecd_0hNUzp8f00

The Rams have some promising young players taking the field this preseason.

The Los Angeles Rams host the Houston Texans in Week 2 of the NFL preseason, as the team introduces some new faces to the roster and adjusts to some roster losses from last season. Free agents and rookies continue to introduce themselves in the locker room and take over for stars from last season like Von Miller, Andrew Whitworth, and Odell Beckham Jr.

While the 2022-23 Rams squad mostly stayed intact from last season, there are some new faces as LA begins its defense of the Super Bowl LVI title.

Once again, the majority of Los Angeles starters will not play, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, who will once again sit after an elbow procedure during the offseason.

That means some more playing time for signal-caller Bryce Perkins who will attempt to build on a strong showing last week when he completed 10 of 17 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

Also looking to build on a big week is undrafted rookie wideout Lance McCutcheon, who caught five passes last week for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

After the game in the locker room, coach Sean McVay told his players that “no one showed up more” than McCutcheon.

The Rams beat cross-town rival Chargers 29-22 in their preseason opener. With the regular season approaching, evaluating rookies and roster hopefuls will continue vs. the Texans.

WHAT: Los Angeles Rams (1-0) vs. Houston Texans (1-0)

WHERE: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California (70,000)

WHEN: Friday, August 19, 2022, 7 p.m. PT

TELEVISION: KGO-TV Channel 7 / FuboTV ( try it free )

RADIO: KSPN-AM ESPN 710 / KCBS-FM 93.1 Jack FM

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: L.A. Rams +2.5

MONEYLINE: Rams +120, Texans -143

Make sure to follow along with in-game updates as they happen with RamDigest.com .

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here to sign up for the Ram Digest Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Patriots Released Notable Tight End: NFL World Reacts

As the New England Patriots continue to make cuts ahead of Tuesday's roster deadline, the team said goodbye to a former third-round pick on Sunday. Per ESPN's Field Yates, "The Patriots have waived TE Dalton Keene." The NFL world reacted to Keene's release on social media. "Belichick drafted two 3rd...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Rams Are Waiving A Tight End Who Started In Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams made a series of roster cuts on Saturday. Included in the releases was tight end Kendall Blanton, who replaced an injured Tyler Higbee as starting TE in the 2022 Super Bowl . Blanton appeared in 11 regular-season games for the Rams in 2021, logging 37 yards...
Yardbarker

Has Texans Rookie RB Pierce Sealed His Fate?

Throughout the Houston Texans' 24-20 victory at the LA Rams on Friday night there was one question on everybody's lips - Where's Dameon Pierce?. The rookie running back was the talk of the town following his preseason debut during Houston's 17-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints, during which he rushed for 49 yards on just five carries.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
City
Inglewood, CA
State
California State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Inglewood, CA
Sports
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
The Spun

Texans Made Surprising Veteran Release Sunday Afternoon

The Houston Texans got even younger on Sunday. As teams cut their rosters down before the NFL's 80-man deadline, the Texans let go of a pair of veterans in fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis. Janovich still received his $200,000 signing bonus as a part of the one-year $1.1...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Veteran Patriots CB ready more than ever to step up as the No. 1

Patriots veteran CB Jalen Mills is ready to accept his role of stepping into the No. 1 with the latest season-ending injury of CB Malcolm Butler. It should come as no surprise that the key to any successful New England Patriots defense starts with a No.1 cornerback. Over the past few years, the Patriots have fielded many legitimate No.1 cornerbacks: Stephon Gilmore, J.C. Jackson, and Malcolm Butler. From 2017 to 2020, it was Gilmore chasing and taking the No.1 WR threat.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Yardbarker

Houston Texans Preseason Week 2: Some Success, More Trouble

The Houston Texans won their 2nd preseason game of the year Friday night, against the Los Angeles Rams. Davis Mills finally had a good drive at the end of the 1st half, after 4 grueling punts and a Rex Burkhead fumble. And the defense managed to land 6 sacks, including 4 just in the 1st quarter. But in addition to the signs of success, these games have also brought hints of trouble for the Texans this upcoming season.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Chargers#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Quenton Nelson, Colts, Texans, Titans, Malik Willis

Colts owner Jim Irsay said that it’s “always been the plan” to get G Quenton Nelson‘s extension finalized and is confident about a deal getting done. “Well, right now we aren’t doing anything – I mean it’s a process that the talks go on. It’s always been the plan to get that done, and I see that getting done. I really do. It’s just a question of timing and moving towards an agreement, like always that favors both sides and is good for both sides. We’ve never had a problem there when you look at the history of the franchise with our outstanding players going into their second contracts whether it’s been Reggie Wayne, Marvin Harrison or whoever. So, I see that getting done,” said Irsay, via ColtsWire.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Look: Los Angeles Rams Released 5 Players Today

As the preseason moves towards its third week, the Los Angeles Rams made further cuts to their roster. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, five Rams players have been waived. Including: tight end Kendall Blanton, running backs Raymond Calais and A.J. Rose, defensive back Jairon McVea and wide receiver J.J. Koski.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
FOX Sports

Browns, Vikings, Lions and the NFL's Super Bowl-less franchises

There are 12 NFL franchises that have yet to taste championship glory — and there are four organizations that haven't even made it to the big game. Is this the year one of those squads ends its Super Bowl drought?. Let's have a look at how each of those...
NFL
RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

 https://www.si.com/nfl/rams

Comments / 0

Community Policy