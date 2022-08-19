Rams vs. Texans: Young Players Emerging; How to Watch

The Rams have some promising young players taking the field this preseason.

The Los Angeles Rams host the Houston Texans in Week 2 of the NFL preseason, as the team introduces some new faces to the roster and adjusts to some roster losses from last season. Free agents and rookies continue to introduce themselves in the locker room and take over for stars from last season like Von Miller, Andrew Whitworth, and Odell Beckham Jr.

While the 2022-23 Rams squad mostly stayed intact from last season, there are some new faces as LA begins its defense of the Super Bowl LVI title.

Once again, the majority of Los Angeles starters will not play, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, who will once again sit after an elbow procedure during the offseason.

That means some more playing time for signal-caller Bryce Perkins who will attempt to build on a strong showing last week when he completed 10 of 17 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns.

Also looking to build on a big week is undrafted rookie wideout Lance McCutcheon, who caught five passes last week for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

After the game in the locker room, coach Sean McVay told his players that “no one showed up more” than McCutcheon.

The Rams beat cross-town rival Chargers 29-22 in their preseason opener. With the regular season approaching, evaluating rookies and roster hopefuls will continue vs. the Texans.

WHAT: Los Angeles Rams (1-0) vs. Houston Texans (1-0)

WHERE: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California (70,000)

WHEN: Friday, August 19, 2022, 7 p.m. PT

TELEVISION: KGO-TV Channel 7 / FuboTV ( try it free )

RADIO: KSPN-AM ESPN 710 / KCBS-FM 93.1 Jack FM

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: L.A. Rams +2.5

MONEYLINE: Rams +120, Texans -143

Make sure to follow along with in-game updates as they happen with RamDigest.com .



