Virginia candidate rips 'appalling' NY Times piece on GOP's use of 'American dream' term
Virginia GOP candidate Yesli Vega pushed back Monday on an "appalling" New York Times article that argued the notion of the "American dream" has been "repurposed" by minority Republicans. "You have a Democrat Party that for very long has been championing the empowerment of women that look exactly like me,...
Youngkin slams proposal that deletes Benjamin Franklin from history curriculum
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin is speaking out against proposed changes to Virginia’s history curriculum. “We have to slow down," Youngkin told 7News on Saturday. 7News was the first to reveal that references to George Washington as “the father of our country” and James Madison as...
Lincoln Project adviser gushes over Liz Cheney: 'This is Liz Cheney unleashed'
Lincoln Project adviser Tara Setmayer said Sunday that Rep. Liz Cheney, R-WY., was "unleashed" and that she didn't think Republicans were "ready for her." "The Sunday Show" host Jonathan Capehart said that Cheney was "bringing it" and asked Setmayer how they should "read the new Liz." "It’s not the new...
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin mum on potential White House bid: '2024 is a long way off'
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is staying mum on a potential 2024 presidential run as speculation stirs that the first-term chief executive could be exactly what Republicans need to win back suburban voters. Youngkin was asked by Fox News Digital if he was open to a 2024 White House run during...
Republicans eye Youngkin playbook to win US House seats in Virginia
EXCLUSIVE: Republicans across Virginia are hoping the political playbook that Gov. Glenn Youngkin used to score an upset win last year will help them flip back several U.S. House this midterm cycle. GOP congressional candidates and party operatives told Fox News Digital that Youngkin's style and approach to politics might...
Dem outsider seeks 'generational change' in heated NYC House race, says Nadler, Maloney 'more of the same'
Suraj Patel, a Democratic candidate vying for the U.S. House seat representing New York's 12th Congressional District, says "generational change" is on the ballot in the party's heated Tuesday primary that pits him against two career members of Congress. In an interview with Fox News Digital, Patel described his opponents,...
GOP Senate candidate Ted Budd rips Democrat ‘deceptively running as moderate’ despite defund police ties
Ted Budd, the GOP candidate vying for retiring Republican Sen. Richard Burr’s seat in North Carolina, recently called out his Democratic opponent Cheri Beasley for "deceptively running as a moderate," despite fundraising with staunch "defund the police" supporter, Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo. Budd spoke to Fox News Digital ahead...
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia today?
Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all United States and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Aug. 22.
Fired Deputy Virginia AG sues Miyares, staffers
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former deputy Virginia attorney general who says she was fired over social media posts in which she praised the Capitol rioters as “patriots” and falsely claimed Donald Trump won the 2020 election is suing the attorney general’s office for defamation. Monique...
Alaska Gov. Dunleavy slams Biden for 'lack of opportunity' in oil production: 'Cancel culture' on energy
Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy (R) slammed President Biden for a "cancel culture" energy policy, saying the state has billions of barrels of oil but a "lack of opportunity" under the administration. Dunleavy joined "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Monday to discuss energy challenges and other issues facing the state. MIKE...
Virginia Lt. Gov. Sears on Biden building wall around Delaware home: 'You can't have a fence and the rest of us don't'
Virginia Lt. Gov. Sears on Biden building wall around Delaware home: 'You can't have a fence and the rest of us don't'
Lawsuit claims Arizona voter registration law harms low-income, minority voters
A new lawsuit challenges an Arizona law that takes a firm stance against voter fraud by requiring that someone cancels their previous registration before registering in any county in the state. Senate Bill 1260, which takes effect on September 24, also says that anyone who "knowingly provides a mechanism for...
Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto opens up lead against Adam Laxalt in must-win race for Republicans
Democratic senator Catherine Cortez Masto leads her Republican opponent in the race for Nevada senate where voters say inflation and the economy is the most important issue, according to a new poll. The new Suffolk University/Reno Gazette Journal poll revealed that Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., holds a seven-point lead...
DeSantis launches 'Education Agenda Tour' to tout conservative school board candidates ahead of primary
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis embarked on a statewide "Education Agenda Tour" in advance of the Aug. 23 primary to tout his non-partisan education board endorsements. The DeSantis Education Agenda Tour began on Sunday, starting in Jacksonville to tout Charlotte Joyce among his list of 29 hand-picked school board candidates.
Virginia Tech, two other Virginia schools make list of 25 most cost-effective big colleges
(STACKER) — Virginia has some of the best public colleges and universities in the country — and as it turns out, attending them won’t break the bank. Unfortunately, you won’t see smaller schools like William & Mary on this list of large schools (all clocking in at over 10,000 undergraduates), but two other big names in Virginia education made the top 10.
Whitmer alleged kidnapping plot: Michigan jurors hear closing arguments in second trial for suspects
Jurors overseeing the trial for the men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer heard closing arguments on Monday as the government tried for a second time to secure convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020. After a nine-day trial, Assistant U.S. Attorney Nils...
Planned Parenthood sues after New York town forbids clinic in retail plaza
Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York is suing Henrietta, New York, after the town voted against issuing it a permit to build a clinic in a local retail plaza. Henrietta's town board voted 3-2 against Planned Parenthood's special issue permit on June 22, just two days before the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to the Democrat & Chronicle.
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the Country
(Omnibus/WikiCommons Images) Choosing a college can be a stressful time and also a momentous occasion. Making sure you choose the right school is of the utmost importance for many prospective students.
Nebraska medical marijuana proposal fails to collect enough signatures, won't make November ballot
Proposals to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska will not appear on the November general election ballot after the efforts failed to collect enough signatures, the state's top elections official said Monday. Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said in a news release that the Medical Cannabis Patient Protections Initiative and...
Virginia Energy Plan: Youngkin touts development of ‘all of the above approach’
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is taking comments toward the development of a Virginia Energy Plan that he says will encompass an “all of the above approach.”. An informational webinar about how you can participate in building the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m.
