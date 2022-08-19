ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wfirnews.com

Fired Deputy Virginia AG sues Miyares, staffers

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former deputy Virginia attorney general who says she was fired over social media posts in which she praised the Capitol rioters as “patriots” and falsely claimed Donald Trump won the 2020 election is suing the attorney general’s office for defamation. Monique...
Fox News

Planned Parenthood sues after New York town forbids clinic in retail plaza

Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York is suing Henrietta, New York, after the town voted against issuing it a permit to build a clinic in a local retail plaza. Henrietta's town board voted 3-2 against Planned Parenthood's special issue permit on June 22, just two days before the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to the Democrat & Chronicle.
