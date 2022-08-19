ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trevor Noah on Trump: ‘His friends could fill up an entire prison wing’

By Guardian staff
 3 days ago
‘They need to send all of these Trump felons to school assemblies to scare kids away from Trump’

Trevor Noah discussed the case of Donald Trump associate Allen Weisselberg and the former president’s predilection for being close to criminals.

The Trump Organization financial chief pled guilty to tax fraud after being “Trump’s No 2 guy for the last 40 years”, which led the Daily Show host to note: “Can we just take a moment to appreciate how many people associated with Donald Trump have ended up in prison?”

He proceeded to then list: “lawyer, campaign manager, his deputy campaign chairman, now the chief financial officer of his organisation”.

Noah joked: “Usually you gotta run a drug cartel to have this many friends doing hard time … at this point it’s basically El Chapo and Donald Trump.”

The host then came upon a possible idea: “They need to send all of these Trump felons to school assemblies to scare kids away from Trump.”

But despite Weisselberg’s proximity to Trump for decades, the former president has denied awareness of any wrongdoing.

“Now I know what you’re thinking right now,” Noah said. “You’re wondering to yourself, surely if Trump’s second in command was committing financial crimes with Trump’s company then Trump must also be involved. Well actually no, because the story is that he had no idea what was happening in his organisation for decades. He had no clue – and that, my friends, is the kind of leadership that makes him fit to be the next president of the United States.”

Noah joked that such incompetence was “truly powerful”.

“Trump pretends to be the candidate for law and order; meanwhile his friends could fill up an entire prison wing,” he added.

Ben Dover
1d ago

Build them a prison at the border wall that Mexico was supposed to pay for so he can pat himself on the back every day he looks out his window. It won’t take long to fill all the rooms

Howard Wenzel
3d ago

I hope trump and all his supporters end up there

