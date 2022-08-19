Robeson County man sentenced to life in prison at 20 for rape granted parole

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man who was sentenced to life in prison when he was 20 years old will be released from prison, according to an announcement Friday morning from the North Carolina Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission.

George Lambert, now 47, was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree rape and robbery with a dangerous weapon in 1995, crimes he committed when he was 19 years old, according to prison records. He had not previously served prison time for a crime.

He is currently housed at the Tabor Correctional Institution.

Reasons behind granting a prisoner parole are not public in North Carolina. The announcement does not include a release date.

Lambert was initially approved for parole in 2019 through the Mutual Agreement Parole Program.

It is not immediately clear if that decision was reversed in the years since. News13 has reached out to the state for more information.

