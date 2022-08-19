ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Robeson County man sentenced to life in prison at 20 for rape granted parole

By Braley Dodson
 3 days ago

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man who was sentenced to life in prison when he was 20 years old will be released from prison, according to an announcement Friday morning from the North Carolina Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission.

George Lambert, now 47, was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree rape and robbery with a dangerous weapon in 1995, crimes he committed when he was 19 years old, according to prison records. He had not previously served prison time for a crime.

He is currently housed at the Tabor Correctional Institution.

Reasons behind granting a prisoner parole are not public in North Carolina. The announcement does not include a release date.

Lambert was initially approved for parole in 2019 through the Mutual Agreement Parole Program.

Life sentences are becoming rarer in South Carolina. Is it time to get rid of the penalty?

It is not immediately clear if that decision was reversed in the years since. News13 has reached out to the state for more information.

Secede_NC
3d ago

What a great person to grant parole, if you ever wondered why Robeson County is so messed up, it’s because judges allow people like this out of prison who should never see the light of day again for their heinous actions.

bear hunt
3d ago

Robeson county, SC?? life sentences are getting rarer in South Carolina. is it time to get rid of the penalty?? what is this? are they talking about North Carolina or South Carolina? I live in Robeson county North Carolina. but I didn't know there was a Robeson county South Carolina.

Ricky Williams
2d ago

I don't know how to feel they gave him life but under law and classification is 20years so he has done over 25 and he was a teen then I thank he has learned his lesson I really don't want to judge.

