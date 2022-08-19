ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southbmore.com

South Baltimore Business Roundup

2 East Wells’ Afro-Latin fusion restaurant Papi Cuisine is opening a location in Owings Mills at a former Don Pablo’s. Co-owner Alex Perez confirmed to the Business Journal that the new restaurant will be located at 1 Restaurant Park Dr., off of Red Run and Owings Mills boulevards near The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille and a Red Robin. The building was formerly a Don Pablo’s, according to real estate listing website LoopNet.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

First-ever Maryland Cycling Classic to roll through Baltimore County on Labor Day weekend, Ray Lewis to appear

BALTIMORE, MD—The first-ever Maryland Cycling Classic, supported by UnitedHealthcare, takes place during Labor Day weekend 2022, and fans throughout Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore can enjoy the action course-side, while fans worldwide can watch through various live broadcast and livestream options. The Maryland Cycling Classic is the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Gun displayed at White Marsh intersection, shots fired in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Assaults in White Marsh and Middle River are among the local crimes police are investigating. At noon on Tuesday, August 16, an individual pointed a firearm at a vehicle while stopped at a red light in the area of Rossville Boulevard at Perry Hall Boulevard in White Marsh/Nottingham (21236).
WHITE MARSH, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Traffic
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify southwest Baltimore homicide victim

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they have identified a man shot and killed in southwest Baltimore on Saturday. 38-year-old Delaney Simmons (B/M) was killed on August 20, 2022, in the 2300 block of Ashton Street.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Orioles#Road Closures#Subway#City Hall#Traffic Modifications
Wbaltv.com

Man shot in northwest Baltimore dies at hospital, police say

A man shot Monday afternoon in northwest Baltimore died at a hospital, police said. City police said officers were called around 12:10 p.m. to the 2400 block of Loyola Northway, where a 28-year-old man was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Mostly cloudy and rainy Sunday ahead for Maryland

Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram says to expect afternoon rain showers and possible thunderstorms for Sunday with temps toping out in the mid 80's. The rain will be heavier in the areas west and south of Baltimore. Monday will see more rain and storms both early in the morning and then later in the evening. The middle of next week looks clear as temps warm back up to the high 80's.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore police: Man stabbed in stomach in Fells Point

A man was stabbed Saturday afternoon in Fells Point, Baltimore police told 11 News. City police said officers were called around 3:18 p.m. to the 1700 block of Bank Street for a cutting. Police said officers found a 50-year-old man stabbed in the stomach. He was taken to a hospital...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Water Rescue in Harford County

One person was injured after jumping into shallow water in Hereford County, according to authorities. Baltimore County Fire Department and Carrol County Fire Department are at 18100 Prettyboy Dam Rd after assisting the individual who was hurt. Stay with FOX45 news for updates.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore police responding to calls for increased presence in Federal Hill after brawl

BALTIMORE --  A significant increase in police presence is expected this weekend in Federal Hill after a video of a violent brawl on Charles Street circulated on social media.The video from last weekend showed people fighting, kicking and screaming in the middle of the street near E. Cross Street. "We need BPD to take action to regain control of the neighborhood," City Councilman Eric Costello told WJZ earlier this week. Four officers could be seen around 10 p.m. on Saturday night near the intersection where the incident happened.Costello represents the neighborhood. He asked for the deployment of the police department's...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man crashes into pole after shooting in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Baltimore City Police officers are investigating the circumstances around the murder of a 46-year-old man. Officers were called to the 3500 block of E. Northern Pkwy around 11:52 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting and car crash. Investigators determined a vehicle crashed into a pole and the driver had been shot.The man was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview where he died a short time later. The victim has not been identified yet, pending next of kin notification.Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Special guest stops by the Baltimore City Fire Department

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A special guest stopped by the Baltimore City Fire Department, Friday. The Baltimore Orioles Bird flew by Engine 27 for the fire department's Friday at the Firehouse youth event!. The Orioles Bird played games, enjoyed free lunch with attending kids and toured the station.

Comments / 0

Community Policy