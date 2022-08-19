Read full article on original website
Elon Musk: “Tesla Plants are Money Furnaces Burning Billions of Dollars” is a Warning to ShareholdersZack LoveAustin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: trial scheduled as defense files to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Austin City Council Give Themselves a $33,000 Raise and Make Six Figures NowTom HandyAustin, TX
Elon Musk suggests a tunnel between Austin and San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Is Only 31st in States That Adopt the Most Dogs Per CapitaCarol LennoxAustin, TX
ATCEMS tentative agreement with city on labor contract includes competitive pay raises
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS is one step closer to seeing a pay increase that will compete with other EMS departments across the U.S. The City of Austin and EMS Association reached a tentative agreement on a one-year labor contract. The biggest takeaway from this tentative agreement is the pay bump.
Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday announces retirement
Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday is retiring after nearly 25 years with the Austin Police Department. Casaday confirmed the news to CBS Austin and added that his final day will be on Wednesday. He started his career with APD in 1998 and has been with the Austin Police Association...
TXST off-campus apartment complex working to address 'unlivable' move-in conditions
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University students living in a San Marcos student housing complex are pushing back against what they are calling 'filthy, unlivable' conditions. This happened at the Copper Beech Townhomes, which is an off-campus apartment complex. Residents moved in on Saturday but several units weren't...
TXST students show up to filthy conditions upon move-in at off-campus apartment complex
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Texas State University students are preparing for their first day of classes on Monday but the filthy living conditions at one off-campus apartment complex have students and parents upset. Parents and roommates told CBS Austin they are furious that their apartments weren't move-in ready when they...
Master-planned community La Cima offers a place to live, work, and play!
Whether you need more space for the kids or are ready to downsize and retire, La Cima offers a place to live, work, and play in nature. Located at the start of the Texas hill country Todd Hays with Highland Homes, shares why this master-planned community checks the boxes for your next home!
APD releases video from officer-involved shooting that injured alleged carjacker
Police have released bodycam video from an officer-involved shooting earlier this month in North Austin that left a suspected carjacker in critical condition. The incident happened Monday, August 8, in the 6300 block of Cameron Road. 33-year-old Brandon Michael Munoz remains at a local hospital in critical but stable condition.
Motorcyclist injured after colliding with dog in east Travis County
A motorcyclist was declared a trauma alert after colliding with a dog in east Travis County. The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. near 14701 FM 1100. STAR Flight took the patient to the hospital with serious injuries. Austin-Travis County EMS did not say how badly the dog was hurt.
ValleySide Medical Clinic shares revolutionary treatments
Did you know that there is a new approach to treating ED that is drug free and doesn't require surgery?. It is a revolutionary treatment called "Acoustic Wave Therapy." Miles Broadhead with Valley Side Medical Clinic is here to share how it works. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin...
One person seriously injured after crash on Mopac SB ramp in North Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a collision in North Austin overnight. Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded around 2:06 a.m. to the ramp from Parmer Lane to Mopac Southbound. ATCEMS said one of the drivers involved was pinned in their vehicle...
Austin Pets Alive! in need of fosters for 9 dogs from San Benito
Austin Pets Alive! agreed to take in nine dogs from San Benito and now they need fosters. San Benito Animal Control reached out to APA! and said that because of recent and projected rain, their all-outdoor shelter is at risk of flooding. The dogs will be transported to APA! on...
aGLIFF Full Schedule & Events for Prism 35
AGLIFF, Austin's oldest film festival and premiere LGBTQ+ film fest of the Southwest, announces the full 2022 schedule with events for the 35th annual festival PRISM 35 taking place in-person this week August 24–28, 2022 in Austin, TX. Founded by Scott Dinger, the 35th annual festival will feature over eighty-five films including features, documentaries, and shorts over five days while additionally hosting exclusive festival events and screenings. More information on the festival can be found at agliff.org/prism.
Family looking for missing 17-year-old girl last seen at North Austin hotel Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are seeking the public's help in locating a 17-year-old girl reported missing on Friday in North Austin. The Austin Police Department told CBS Austin that a missing report for Destiny Bautista-Jackson Wallag was filed Friday morning. Police say she was last seen at around...
Woman dead after crash in SW Austin
A woman is dead after a crash on State Highway 71 in southwest Austin early Monday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash occurred in the Oak Hill area in between Covered Bridge Drive and Silvermine Drive. After extensive resuscitative efforts, the patient was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
"The Inheritance: Part 1" at The Kleberg at ZACH Theatre
A play called The Inheritance comes to ZACH Theatre on the Kleberg stage ending the 2021-2022 season. This play is told in 2 parts and Part 2 will pick up next month to kick off ZACH's 2022-2023 season as the season opener. Winner of 4 Tony Awards including Best Play, The Inheritance brilliantly re-envisions E.M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End to 21st-century New York. The Inheritance asks how much we owe those who lived and loved before us and questions the role we must play for future generations. Furthermore, it dares us to fearlessly hold on to the wild ride called life.
2 taken to hospital after rollover collision in Del Valle
Three people were injured in a rollover collision in Del Valle Saturday evening. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene between 6300 and 6515 Elroy Rd. Medics took two people to the hospital, both with potentially serious injuries. The third patient refused transport. Only one car was involved in the...
Teenager dead after overnight shooting, TCSO searching for multiple suspects
A teenager was killed in an overnight shooting in south Travis County and the sheriff’s office is searching for multiple suspects who reportedly fled the scene. TCSO deputies responded to the 11900 block of Manchaca Road around 11:40 p.m. Friday after a 911 caller reported that someone had been shot and a vehicle left the scene. When they arrived, deputies found a Hispanic teenager with a gunshot wound.
Widespread storms on the way with severe weather & flooding possible
As expected, we are now entering the wettest portion of our forecast with rowdy storms, heavy rain, and flooding all possible through at least Tuesday morning. While this is great news for drought relief, the flood threat will need to be monitored with some issues possible in low-water crossings and other poor drainage areas. We will likely NOT see any significant river flooding.
Police searching for missing 69-year-old man last seen in SE Austin
Police are searching for a missing man last seen Saturday in Southeast Austin. The Austin Police Department says 69-year-old Ted Fisher was last seen at around 1:15 p.m. in the 9600 block of Bear Paw Trail, in a neighborhood just north of the airport. Due to his health conditions, police...
Young Austin Author uses passion to make a difference
AUSTIN, Texas — A local young author is using her passion for writing to make a difference. At just 9 years old, Pranshi Mehta wears many hats. She’s a loving daughter, a big sister and now an author helping girls around the world get an education. “At her...
Missing 65-year-old man last seen in NE Austin has been found safe
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department says a missing 65-year-old man who was last seen Saturday night in northeast Austin has been located safe. Police say the missing person case was filed Sunday at 7:30 a.m. for Frank Lee and were concerned for his immediate welfare due to his health conditions. He was last seen at the 10800 block of Amblewood Way on Aug. 20 at around 6 p.m.
