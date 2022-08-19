A play called The Inheritance comes to ZACH Theatre on the Kleberg stage ending the 2021-2022 season. This play is told in 2 parts and Part 2 will pick up next month to kick off ZACH's 2022-2023 season as the season opener. Winner of 4 Tony Awards including Best Play, The Inheritance brilliantly re-envisions E.M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End to 21st-century New York. The Inheritance asks how much we owe those who lived and loved before us and questions the role we must play for future generations. Furthermore, it dares us to fearlessly hold on to the wild ride called life.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO