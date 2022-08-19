ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood Crest, NJ

Rock 104.1

It Was a 31-Year Old Pleasantville Man Who Was Shot and Killed in EHT

Atlantic County Authorities have now released the identity of the man who was shot and killed at a Delilah Road business address early Friday morning. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says it was Charles Wynn, 31, from Pleasantville, who was shot and killed around 4 am. They say Wynn suffered multiple gunshot wounds and the matter is being investigated as a homicide.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Three Arrested During Multi-Agency Drug Investigation In Ocean County

LITTLE EGG HARBOR – Three south Jersey residents have been arrested and charged for illegally selling drugs, officials said. A multi-agency investigation identified three homes, two in Mays Landing and one in Atlantic City, to be storing and distributing illegal narcotics. According to police, these homes were being utilized by Khaadim Abdullah, 27, of Mays Landing, Yaniah Harmon, 21, also of Mays Landing, and Falerria Smith, 49, of Atlantic City.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Victim identified in fatal South Jersey shooting

A man shot multiple times early Friday morning in Egg Harbor has been identified, authorities said. Charles Wynn, 31, of Pleasantville, was pronounced dead shortly after police responded to a report of gunshot victim, Atlantic County Prosecutor William E. Reynolds said. Wynn was found by officers shortly after 4 a.m....
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Wildwood Crest, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Wildwood Crest, NJ
WMDT.com

Police: Del. elementary school burglarized, investigation underway

FELTON, Del. – Felton Police are asking for the public’s help after a local elementary school was burglarized over the weekend. We’re told on Sunday, two unknown suspects broke into Lake Forest North Elementary School through a window, ransacked the school, and stole a computer. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.
FELTON, DE
Rock 104.1

One Killed, 16 Hurt in Salem County, NJ, Crash

Published reports say one person was killed and 16 were injured in a crash in Salem County Friday evening. According to WPVI-TV, the accident happened just after 6 PM at Route 77 and County Route 612. Police say 29-year-old Heriberto Espinoza of Elmer was driving a large van when he...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
#Nj
SoJO 104.9

Murder in Egg Harbor Township: Man Shot to Death

Investigators in Egg Harbor Township are investigating a fatal shooting of a man that happened early Friday Morning. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting that was reported just after 4am. Officials...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Rock 104.1

Brigantine, NJ, Woman Charged With Vehicular Homicide For 2021 Crash

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a Brigantine woman has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection to a fatal crash in June, 2021. Authorities say around lunchtime on June 26, 2021, 54-year-old Hector Salgado was loading a van on Brigantine Blvd. in Brigantine when he was struck by a Honda Civic being driven by 34-year-old Bao "Joanna" Huynh of Brigantine.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Rock 104.1

24 Counts: Four From Atlantic City, NJ, Indicted for 2021 Attempted Murder

Four people from Atlantic City have been indicted in connection to an attempted murder in the city last summer. The shooting happened on August 12, 2021, in the area of 1600 Sewell Avenue, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Police say 20-year-old Armaad Brooks-Chappell, 19-year-old Adresce Jones, and a...
SoJO 104.9

Glassboro NJ Woman Killed in Accident on Route 42

An early morning crash Saturday off Route 42 in Gloucester County took the life of a Glassboro woman. The accident reportedly happened in the northbound lanes of Route 42 (Black Horse Pike) in Washington Township just before 4 a.m. Saturday, NJ.com reports. A Jeep Shaneira A. Mcpherson was a passenger...
GLASSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey man killed in ATV crash, police say

A 24-year-old man was killed after crashing an all-terrain vehicle on Friday in Gloucester County, authorities said. Officers from the Franklin Township police department and first responders from the Franklinville fire department and Gloucester County EMS found James McCormick with severe injuries when they arrived just before 11 p.m., Franklin police said in a statement.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Trio ambushed man on Atlantic City street and tried to kill him in gang retaliation, authorities say

Two Atlantic City men and a juvenile have been indicted for allegedly attempting to kill a man in what authorities described as gang retaliation. Armaad Brooks-Chappell, Adresce Jones and a teenager not named because he is a minor used a stolen vehicle and multiple guns to coordinate a planned attack on a 22-year-old man on Aug. 12, 2021, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

