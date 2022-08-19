Read full article on original website
Three Arrested During Multi-Agency Drug Investigation In Ocean County
LITTLE EGG HARBOR – Three south Jersey residents have been arrested and charged for illegally selling drugs, officials said. A multi-agency investigation identified three homes, two in Mays Landing and one in Atlantic City, to be storing and distributing illegal narcotics. According to police, these homes were being utilized by Khaadim Abdullah, 27, of Mays Landing, Yaniah Harmon, 21, also of Mays Landing, and Falerria Smith, 49, of Atlantic City.
WMDT.com
Police: Del. elementary school burglarized, investigation underway
FELTON, Del. – Felton Police are asking for the public’s help after a local elementary school was burglarized over the weekend. We’re told on Sunday, two unknown suspects broke into Lake Forest North Elementary School through a window, ransacked the school, and stole a computer. The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.
Brigantine, NJ, Police Investigating Offensive Flyers Left Across City
Authorities in Brigantine say they are investivating offensive flyers that were distributed across the city. According to the Brigantine Police Department, "unknown parties left bias/offensive paperwork in plastic bags throughout the island." Officers say that it does not appear that any specific person was targeted, however, an investigation is just...
Passenger killed when SUV slams into N.J. highway overpass, catches fire
A passenger was killed when a vehicle struck a highway overpass support early Saturday in Gloucester County. The SUV was traveling northbound on Route 42 in Washington Township around 3:45 a.m. when it ran off the roadway to the left and struck the overpass support structure, according to a New Jersey State Police spokeswoman.
One Killed, 16 Hurt in Salem County, NJ, Crash
Published reports say one person was killed and 16 were injured in a crash in Salem County Friday evening. According to WPVI-TV, the accident happened just after 6 PM at Route 77 and County Route 612. Police say 29-year-old Heriberto Espinoza of Elmer was driving a large van when he...
Two Alleged Drug Dealers Arrested in Absecon
ABSECON, NJ – Two suspects were charged after police in Absecon initiated a traffic stop...
Gloucester Township Police Warn Residents About Increase in Vehicle Burglaries
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Gloucester Township are once again advising residents to lock...
Murder in Egg Harbor Township: Man Shot to Death
Investigators in Egg Harbor Township are investigating a fatal shooting of a man that happened early Friday Morning. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting that was reported just after 4am. Officials...
Brigantine, NJ, Woman Charged With Vehicular Homicide For 2021 Crash
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a Brigantine woman has been charged with vehicular homicide in connection to a fatal crash in June, 2021. Authorities say around lunchtime on June 26, 2021, 54-year-old Hector Salgado was loading a van on Brigantine Blvd. in Brigantine when he was struck by a Honda Civic being driven by 34-year-old Bao "Joanna" Huynh of Brigantine.
Mom Charged After Hiding Jersey Shore Child in Florida
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ – A Wildwood Crest father flew to gain custody of his son...
24 Counts: Four From Atlantic City, NJ, Indicted for 2021 Attempted Murder
Four people from Atlantic City have been indicted in connection to an attempted murder in the city last summer. The shooting happened on August 12, 2021, in the area of 1600 Sewell Avenue, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Police say 20-year-old Armaad Brooks-Chappell, 19-year-old Adresce Jones, and a...
Glassboro NJ Woman Killed in Accident on Route 42
An early morning crash Saturday off Route 42 in Gloucester County took the life of a Glassboro woman. The accident reportedly happened in the northbound lanes of Route 42 (Black Horse Pike) in Washington Township just before 4 a.m. Saturday, NJ.com reports. A Jeep Shaneira A. Mcpherson was a passenger...
NJSP: Multiple People Wanted for Burglaries in Two South Jersey Towns
State troopers are asking for your help identifying people wanted for allegedly burglarizing stores in two South Jersey municipalities recently. According to the New Jersey State Police, the break-ins happened in May and June in Upper Deerfield and Pittsgrove Townships, along the Cumberland-Salem County border. Cops say the,. black male...
South Jersey man killed in ATV crash, police say
A 24-year-old man was killed after crashing an all-terrain vehicle on Friday in Gloucester County, authorities said. Officers from the Franklin Township police department and first responders from the Franklinville fire department and Gloucester County EMS found James McCormick with severe injuries when they arrived just before 11 p.m., Franklin police said in a statement.
Galloway Township Police Blotter: Here’s What’s Happening
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ – The following police blotter events were reported by the Galloway Township...
Man Shot and Killed Early Friday Morning in Egg Harbor Township
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Egg Harbor Township are investigating after a man...
Trio ambushed man on Atlantic City street and tried to kill him in gang retaliation, authorities say
Two Atlantic City men and a juvenile have been indicted for allegedly attempting to kill a man in what authorities described as gang retaliation. Armaad Brooks-Chappell, Adresce Jones and a teenager not named because he is a minor used a stolen vehicle and multiple guns to coordinate a planned attack on a 22-year-old man on Aug. 12, 2021, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
