ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

No Mardi Gras 2023? New Orleans mayor says dwindling police force could call off Carnival Season

By Anna McAllister
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yMluc_0hNUw1zf00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell wrapped up her final District A budget town hall on Thursday night, this time in Lakeview. With the meeting came homeowners with plenty of questions, but perhaps the biggest question that lingered surrounded staffing issues within the city.

“We are currently operating with 60 percent of our current staffing. I want you to think about that for a minute, 60 percent of the number of EMS providers to make the city safe and healthy,” New Orleans EMS Director Dr. Meg Marino explained.

But, the topic on everyone’s minds was crime and the dwindling force at the NOPD.

“The New Orleans Police Department continues to fight a good fight day in and day out but there has to be some level of accountability,” NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. “The fact that our criminals do not believe there are consequences to their actions makes them more bold and brazen.”

Perhaps the most shocking moment of the rather laid-back event was the final question — when Mayor Cantrell was asked about public safety and the future of Mardi Gras 2023.

“If we don’t have adequate police, it could mean that there will be no Mardi Gras — and that’s a fact. If our officers cannot be safe, then there’s no way that our city will be safe,” said Cantrell.

The Mayor went on to say the NOPD is focusing on recruitment and retention and urged New Orleanians who are interested in protecting and serving the community to join the force.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
fox8live.com

1 dead, 5 wounded in four overnight shootings in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was killed and five others were wounded in four separate shootings reported in the overnight hours, New Orleans police said Saturday (Aug. 20). The first of two reported double shootings occurred Friday around 10 p.m. in the 2500 block of Annette Street in the Seventh Ward. The NOPD said two people were shot and taken for hospital treatment in a private vehicle, but the department did not disclose the victims’ ages, genders or conditions.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Police#District A#New Orleans Ems#Nopd
WWL-TV

New Orleans Police investigating 6 shootings in last 24 hours that injured 8 and left 1 dead

NEW ORLEANS — Six shootings in the New Orleans area Friday night and Saturday morning have resulted in one person's death and eight injuries. NOPD officials are investigating the homicide that occurred in the 2400 block of St. Andrew Street just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Police say two male victims were shot multiple times and were taken to the hospital by EMS. One of the victims would later die from his injuries.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WDSU

2 shootings reported Sunday morning in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two separate shootings that were reported on Sunday morning. According to reports, one shooting happened in the Lake Terrace neighborhood, and the other happened at the edge of Hollygrove. The first shooting was at the intersection of Paris Avenue and Killdeer...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Three more overnight shootings in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Three more overnight shootings were reported by New Orleans police on Friday night and Saturday morning. The first shooting occurred on the 2500 block of Annette Street in the Seventh Ward around 10 p.m. Two victims sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy