Who me?
When someone gets a lesser sentence due to a plea deal they should not be eligible for early release. They should serve every day of the sentence.

Susanne Fryer
This cold and dark hearted evil killer was allowed to take a Plea bargin?!! Seriously! That's the Governmental System alright; was that because he said "sorry"?! I hope that one of the victim's younger family members see that when it's the killers time is up for Review that the family petitions him never to get out of prison! shame on our Government Laws. My heart deeply feels the endured horrific pain for the parents of their innocent Son. God Bless his Dad.

jkryan
"The Mexican man was in the country illegally, but was out on bond while awaiting deportation on a burglary conviction."

AZFamily

Man who killed Mesa store clerk over pack of cigarettes gets nearly 40 years in prison

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The man convicted in the deadly shooting of a convenience store worker seven years ago will spend nearly four decades in prison. In January 2015, police say Apolinar Altamirano walked into a QuikTrip store in Mesa and tried to steal cigarettes. When an employee tried to stop him, Altamirano shot him. Grant Ronneback, 21, died as a result.
