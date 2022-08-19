Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls Police Captain retires after 27 years of service
IDAHO FALLS — On Thursday, August 18, the Idaho Falls Police Department hosted a retirement ceremony honoring the career of Captain Bill Squires and wishing him well as he retires from the law enforcement profession. Captain Squires joined the Idaho Falls Police Department in 1995 as a patrol officer...
eastidahonews.com
Dangerous inmate missing from jail apprehended in Utah
The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Justin Wayne Gould has been apprehended in Utah with the assistance of the Tooele City Police. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies had been working with tips and information received from East Idaho Crime Stoppers and interviewing known associates of Mr. Gould, ultimately helping to locate him in Tooele and placing him under arrest on a Bonneville County felony warrant for escape.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Former sheriff to get probation, some jail time as part of plea agreement
BLACKFOOT — Former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault as part of a plea agreement. In exchange, the prosecution will dismiss a felony charge of aggravated battery, and a misdemeanor charge for the exhibition of a firearm, defense attorney Dennis Wilkinson told EastIdahoNews.com. “In...
ksl.com
Former Idaho sheriff accused of threatening church group pleads guilty to aggravated assault
BLACKFOOT, Idaho — The former Bingham County sheriff has reached a plea agreement with the prosecution team. Craig Thomas Rowland has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aggravated assault, court records show. Rowland was charged with felonies for aggravated assault and aggravated battery and a misdemeanor for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kslnewsradio.com
Idaho inmate arrested in Tooele for failing to reappear after court-ordered release
TOOELE, Utah — An Idaho inmate was arrested in Tooele on Sunday night because he failed to return to a local jail after being granted a temporary release. Authorities said the Idaho inmate, Justin Wayne Gould was initially being held in the Bonneville County Jail in Idaho Falls on pending charges of attempted strangulation, witness intimidation and multiple violations of a no-contact order.
eastidahonews.com
Suspects on the loose after van damages property in Bonneville County neighborhood
IDAHO FALLS — Homeowners in a Bonneville County neighborhood woke up to tire tracks in yards, a broken fence, a torn down mailbox and broken electrical boxes after a van came crashing through. It happened early Monday morning in the Cornerstone Subdivision with most of the damage happening on...
eastidahonews.com
Woman cited for DUI after crashing into house
IDAHO FALLS — A woman was cited for driving under the influence after crashing into an Idaho Falls home early Sunday morning. Police received a call from a person on the 200 block of Leesburg Street around 2:20 a.m. saying a vehicle had just hit their house. Officers arrived...
eastidahonews.com
Man allegedly threatens stranger in car with knife, tries to break into vehicle
IDAHO FALLS — A 39-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly holding a knife up to a stranger and trying to break into her car as she sat inside. Shaun Jerad Strader was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
Deputies looking for missing jail inmate
The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding 28-year-old Justin Wayne Gould. Gould, an inmate at the Bonneville County Jail, was released on court-ordered furlough Friday morning due to return by...
eastidahonews.com
Man who started Henry’s Fork fire sentenced for witness intimidation, other felonies dropped
IDAHO FALLS – A man who started the Henry’s Creek fire in 2016 was sentenced this week for felony witness intimidation. Two out of three of the felony charges against Kristian Lopez, 25, were dismissed by the prosecutor, but Lopez was found guilty of witness intimidation. Judge Bruce...
Eastern Idaho counties seek additional CERT volunteers
Volunteer citizens are wanted to join Community Emergency Response Team to help in a crisis. The post Eastern Idaho counties seek additional CERT volunteers appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho State Journal
Pocatello/Chubbuck School District announces changes to transportation staff
POCATELLO — Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 is pleased to announce the selection of Ms. Kelly Dial as the coordinator of student transportation; Mr. Jeff Corrington as a transportation supervisor; and Ms. Samantha Steed as a transportation supervisor. Ms. Dial is a Pocatello native and graduate of Pocatello High School....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls D91 wades into record-setting bond campaign
IDAHO FALLS (Idaho Ed News) -— The Idaho Falls School District’s request for $250 million in new and upgraded facilities is “a lot to ask,” trustee Hillary Radcliffe admitted Wednesday. It’s a state record, in terms of school bond issues. But it’s also a longtime...
aarp.org
Shredding Events Scheduled in Pocatello and Idaho Falls
Join us August 30 and 31 and protect yourself from fraud and identity theft at these complimentary shredding events. Experts agree that shredding confidential documents is a good way to protect yourself from fraud and identity theft. Please join us for these free shredding events in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. There is a 10-box limit and this service is provided for personal documents only.
eastidahonews.com
Man allegedly runs from burning car, asks deputies to kill him
IDAHO FALLS – A man is being charged with felony DUI and multiple misdemeanors from a July incident involving a burning car. Christopher Thomas Reynolds, 35, was charged with felony DUI, two counts of misdemeanor resisting and obstructing officers and misdemeanor failure to stop for an accident or leaving the scene of an accident.
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished. In 2015, Idaho had the highest water usage per person in the nation with an average of 184 gallons of water being used a day, according to a...
eastidahonews.com
Classes will dismiss early for one school Tuesday due to HVAC issue
IDAHO FALLS — School begins Tuesday for students in Idaho Falls School District 91 but it will be a short days for kids at Edgemont Elementary. Classes will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m. due to an HVAC issue affecting the air conditioning system. Repairs should be completed Tuesday and Wednesday should be a regular school day, according to a district spokeswoman.
eastidahonews.com
Fire burns room at Hilton Garden Inn
The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department on Monday. We’ll bring you more details as they become available. We are on scene at the Hilton Garden Inn at 700 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls. Call time 4:47 p.m. There was a fire on the fourth floor that is out now. There have been no injuries reported.
eastidahonews.com
Woman rescued from Snake River in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – A woman is safe after falling into the Snake River in Idaho Falls. The incident happened at the 3000 block of North River Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The woman was kayaking with three other...
eastidahonews.com
Woman expected to plead guilty after allegedly using cold showers to punish child
IDAHO FALLS – A woman has been scheduled to change her plea in a child abuse case. Ashlynn Richardson Bryner, 25, has accepted a plea agreement and will plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of injury to a child, rather than a felony charge. The change of plea hearing...
Comments / 0