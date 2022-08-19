Mazara was designated for assignment by the Padres on Saturday. After losing his spot as a regular starter in the outfield and going hitless in just six plate appearances since Aug. 3, Mazara has now lost his spot on the 40-man and 26-man rosters. Mazara has a batting average of .264 on the season and his highest OPS since 2019 (.668), so it is possible that he gets claimed off waivers by another team.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO